Take your digital artistry game to the next level with this course bundle on sale

They say that good design is good business. It’s directly linked to your success, as well as your credibility to both your current and potential consumers alike. Great design demonstrates your professionalism and creates a positive first impression, making it a crucial part of sustaining and growing your business.

While you can always hire a professional designer, you can save on overhead costs if you choose to do some DIY design work. You can get the design training you need from the 2021 Ultimate Adobe Designers Bundle. It’s packed with 42 hours of premium content on Adobe Photoshop, XD, InDesign, and Lightroom, aka the slate of software pro designers, use to create stunning projects. For a limited time, you can get the bundle on sale for over 90 percent off.

Comprised of 12 courses, this package is put together to take your digital artistry game to the next level, so you can create better designs, icons, UX and UI, and more. It features various courses centered on creating all sorts of designs that run the gamut from watch faces for the Apple Watch and custom stationery to personalized merchandise and icons. Expect to get familiarized with Adobe programs like Photoshop and InDesign, so you can make the most out of them as you start creating your own designs.

The courses are taught by Entrepreneur Academy’s Benjamin Wilson and experts, including the likes of Juan Galvan, Khalil Ibrahim, and Adobe certified designer Dawid Tuminski, all of whom boast an average of 4.8 out of 5 instructor ratings.

The best part is the courses will be available to you for life, allowing you to learn at your own pace and at your own time. You even get to apply your learnings right away on actual digital projects, which you can then use to kickstart a design portfolio.

For a limited time, you can grab this training bundle for only $44.99 or less than $4 per course.

Prices subject to change.