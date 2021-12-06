17 best iron supplements

There are many iron supplements available in the market, but not all of them are effective. When you go searching to choose one for yourself, be sure to study its ingredients; otherwise, you will end up with useless stuff.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best iron supplements available in the market; these are considered highly effective and safe options.

Iron pills can be found in many forms including capsules, tablets, and drink mixes. The other popular form which is gaining momentum these days is liquid iron shots or drops that come with droppers for accurate dosage. Also, some of these can be mixed with water or fruit juice for absorption.

Iron supplements are divided into two categories – elemental iron and total iron content. Elemental Iron refers to the actual weight percentage of the active ingredient in the medicine, while Total Iron Content refers to its weight along with inactive elements like fillers, binders, coatings, flow agents, etc.

Thus, you should opt for those supplements that have high amounts of elemental iron as it is the active form that gets absorbed from your intestine and is used by your body to produce red blood cells.

What Are Iron Supplements?

An iron supplement is a type of dietary supplement that usually comes in the form of capsules or chewable tablets. It contains over 30mg of elemental iron, not including any additional organic ingredients that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Iron supplements are usually recommended for people who suffer from anemia or who have low levels of red blood cells in their bodies. They’re also used to treat chronic conditions like sickle cell disease and thalassemia which is a type of inherited blood disorder.

How to Choose the Best Iron Supplement for Anemia

The next thing you need to keep in mind is the absorption rate of the supplement. The large intestine absorbs only a certain amount of iron, and anything that is more than this will simply pass out from your body without being absorbed.

Thus, it is important to know about the percentage of elemental iron in the medicine and how much does it absorb in the body.

For instance, some iron supplements contain ferrous sulfate with an absorption rate of 4% while others may have the same amounts of elemental iron but with an absorption rate of 12%.

You need to see if you are getting the most out of your money; another important factor is how much it can treat your particular type of anemia.

There are two types of iron supplements available in the market – Heme, and Non-Heme. Heme iron is derived from animal sources which include red meat, fish, poultry, etc. It is a better option if you have anemia that has been caused due to iron loss from your body on account of menstrual bleeding or a high number of blood transfusions.

Non-Heme iron is derived from plants including dried fruits, beans, etc. This type of iron does not work well with patients suffering from gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea, vomiting, etc. Also, if you have any other diseases that can affect your gut health or suffer from ulcers in the stomach or intestine, this type of supplement is not meant for you.

17 Best Iron Supplements

What to Look For in an Iron Supplement

There are many factors that must be kept in mind while choosing the best iron supplement for anemia.

First of all, you need to make sure whether your condition is caused due to lack of intake or lack of absorption. The type of iron supplement you choose depends on this factor.

You also need to weigh the pros and cons of taking an oral or injectable form of iron. For instance, the former is popular among seniors because it has a lower risk of over-dosing and can be easily swallowed in one gulp.

Injectable forms are usually effective when you have lost a lot of blood due to surgery, cuts, or injuries. In such cases, you must opt for those that do not have any additives and can be mixed easily with saline solution.

Injectable iron supplements have a lower risk of side effects as they are taken once in a month or so, but oral forms must be consumed regularly to ensure that blood levels stay high enough. Sometimes, you may need both types to deal with the symptoms of anemia.

Best Iron Pills to Buy Today

Now that we have discussed the types of supplements available in the market and how to choose one based on its ingredients, let’s take a look at some 17 iron supplements that are considered the best options for anemia sufferers; these are considered highly effective and safe options.

The following is an individual review of the 17 best Iron supplements that you can buy right now.

Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye Iron Supplement Pills are the best gluten-free iron supplement that you can buy. It is one of the safest options for anemia treatment as it does not contain any added sugar, yeast, wheat, soy, GMO ingredients or harmful preservatives.

It has no artificial flavors or synthetic colors either.

Ritual

Ritual

Ritual is a food-based iron supplement that comes in the form of tasty chewable tablets. It has been clinically tested to contain 18% elemental iron, and it absorbs well into your body to reduce anemia symptoms.

Care/of

Care/of

Care/of has an effective iron supplement that contains 18% elemental iron which is much more than most of its competitors. It comes in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules which are made up of plant cellulose and do not contain any binders, fillers, or coatings like magnesium stearate.

Persona Iron with Vitamin C

Persona Iron with Vitamin C

Persona Iron with Vitamin C is a gluten-free and vegan-friendly iron supplement that comes in the form of small and easy-to-swallow capsules.

It contains 18% elemental iron and does not contain any preservatives, soy, lactose, or yeast. It also has no artificial flavors or colors.

Nature Made Iron

Nature Made Iron

Nature Made Iron is a decent iron supplement that contains 18% elemental iron. Its capsules are easy to swallow and do not contain any binders, fillers, or coatings like magnesium stearate.

Thorne Iron Bisglycinate

Thorne Iron Bisglycinate

Thorne Iron Bisglycinate is a vegan and gluten-free iron supplement that has been tested for quality and purity.

It comes in the form of easy to swallow capsules that contain 18% elemental iron each, with no fillers or coatings like magnesium stearate.

Image courtesy Mason Natural

Mason Natural Vitamins Iron Ferrous Gluconate

Mason Natural Vitamins Iron is a non-GMO and gluten-free iron supplement that comes in the form of delicious cherry flavored chewable tablets.

It contains 18% elemental iron per serving, making it one of the most effective supplements on our list today.

Zahler Iron Complex

Zahler Iron Complex

Zahler Iron Complex is one of the least expensive iron supplements that you can buy right now. It has no GMO ingredients, lactose, gluten, yeast, wheat, soy or any artificial flavors or preservatives.

Each serving of this supplement contains 18% elemental iron with no fillers like magnesium stearate.

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron is an iron-rich vegan supplement that comes in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules. It is made up of fermented soy ingredients and does not contain any harmful artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

NOW Iron

NOW Iron

NOW Iron is one of the most effective iron supplements on our list today. It has been tested to have an impressive 18% elemental iron which makes it perfect for people suffering from anemia.

New Chapter Fermented Iron Food Complex

New Chapter Fermented Iron Food Complex

New Chapter Fermented Iron Food Complex is a certified organic vegan supplement that comes in the form of tasty chewable tablets. It has been tested to contain 18% elemental iron per serving which makes it perfect for anemia relief.

MegaFood Blood Builder

MegaFood Blood Builder

MegaFood Blood Builder is one of the best iron supplements for vegetarians on our list today. It contains 18% elemental iron per serving, not including its organic whole food ingredients that are also rich in vitamins and minerals.

Image courtesy Salus

Salus-Haus Floradix Iron + Herbs

Salus-Haus Floradix Iron + Herbs is an iron supplement that contains no yeast, wheat, or gluten. It comes in the form of tasty soft chewable tablets made of plant cellulose.

Vitamin Friends Adult Vegan Iron Gummies

Vitamin Friends Adult Vegan Iron Gummies

Vitamin Friends Adult Vegan Iron Gummies is a vegan-friendly iron supplement that comes in the form of delicious sour cherry flavored gummy bears.

It contains 18% elemental iron per serving, not including its organic whole food ingredients which are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Pure Encapsulations Iron-C 60 vcaps

Pure Encapsulations Iron-C 60 vcaps

Pure Encapsulations Iron-C 60 vcaps is a gluten-free iron supplement that comes in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules. It contains 18% elemental iron per serving and does not contain any binders, fillers, or coatings like magnesium stearate.

Slow Fe Iron Supplement tablets

Slow Fe Iron Supplement tablets

Slow Fe Iron Supplement tablets is a vegan and gluten-free iron supplement that has been tested for quality and purity.

Each serving contains 18% elemental iron with no fillers like magnesium stearate.

Mary Ruth's Liquid Iron

Mary Ruth’s Liquid Iron

Mary Ruth’s Liquid Iron Supplement is an organic vegan supplement that comes in the form of delicious tasting apple cider vinegar. It contains no GMOs, gluten, yeast, lactose, or sour dyes which makes it perfect for people with food intolerance.

It contains 18% elemental iron per serving which is one of its main selling points.

How Much Iron to Take Daily

Iron supplements come with a daily recommended dosage that can range from 5mg to 60mg.

In most cases, it’s best to start off taking the lowest dose available which is usually about 2mg or 3mg per day.

Make sure that you do not take more than 45mg of elemental iron per day as too much iron can be just as harmful to your health.

Iron overdose symptoms can include stomach cramps, constipation, vomiting, fatigue, headache, and even liver damage.

What Are the Benefits of Taking Iron Supplements?

Iron supplements are beneficial for people who suffer from anemia or low levels of red blood cells in their bodies.

People who have difficulty maintaining healthy iron levels can take preventative measures by taking iron pills.

When you have enough iron in your body, you’ll also have more energy, better concentration, and an improved mood.

You’ll also have healthier-looking skin, nails, and hair as this essential mineral is responsible for the production of healthy red blood cells.

Who Can Benefit from Taking Iron Supplements?

People who suffer from anemia can benefit greatly from taking iron pills. Anemia is a condition characterized by low levels of red blood cells in the body which leads to fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and even heart palpitations.

Iron deficiency is the most common cause of anemia so it’s important that you have enough iron in your diet on a daily basis.

Iron supplements are also beneficial for people who suffer from chronic conditions like sickle cell disease and thalassemia.

What Are the Side Effects of Iron Supplements?

Iron supplements are usually very safe to take as long as you stick to the recommended daily dosage.

In some cases, taking high doses of iron for a prolonged period of time can result in stomach irritation, constipation, and other digestive issues.

Iron supplements can also cause nausea, vomiting, and even black stools as your body slowly adjusts to the increased amount of iron in your system.

Iron is the most abundant mineral in your body, and it’s important for your cell growth, enzyme function, oxygen transportation, and other processes. If you’re not getting enough iron in your food or through supplementation, you may feel very tired without any other apparent reason.

If you’re not sure which type to buy, explore our list of 17 best iron supplements we featured in this article. We shared as many as possible to ensure that there is a choice for everyone out there who is looking for the best iron pills for anemia and other conditions. As always, please consult with a doctor prior to adding any new supplement to your current routine. We’ve featured the best iron supplements, but that doesn’t mean everyone should or can take them.