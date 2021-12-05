16 best collagen supplements

Many people don’t get enough collagen from their diets alone which make a supplement a good choice for an easy way to improve your health. There are many types of collagen supplements available today with variations in quality as well as price.

To help you choose the best collagen supplement for your needs, here are 16 of the top-rated products with details about how they work, their benefits, side effects to watch out for, and their cost.

Collagen supplements are either in powder or capsule/pill form. The recommended serving size varies depending on if it is a powder or a pill, but most people use one teaspoon or 3 pills per day.

Make sure to choose a collagen supplement that contains Type 1 & 3 – two of the three essential types of collagen needed for optimal health.

What is Collagen?

Collagen is a protein that gives strength and elasticity to the skin, tendons, cartilage, bones, and joints. It works with keratin which is found in fingernails and toenails as well as in hair and teeth to support healthy structure and appearance.

Collagen comprises about one-third of all protein in the human body and is the main ingredient in connective tissue. It’s also found in muscles, organs, and skin which makes it important for healthy muscle recovery and growth after exercise as well as promoting a youthful appearance by helping to smooth wrinkles and increase skin elasticity.

Collagen production leads to healthier hair, nails, joints, bones, muscles, and skin, while a lack of collagen production can result in hair loss, thinning hair, brittle nails, osteoarthritis, joint stiffness, and pain that worsens with age.

Collagen Benefits

There are many benefits to using a collagen supplement including improved joint function and mobility as well as younger-looking skin.

Collagen is believed to help improve hair growth, nail strength, and bone density while also promoting better sleep which makes it perfect for athletes who experience pain from strenuous workouts.

Collagen side effects depend on the specific type of collagen supplement you use as well as its quality. Many people have reported experiencing no negative effects at all or mild ones such as bloating, constipation, and nausea.

Collagen supplements have been reported to be safe when used appropriately by healthy adults who take between 7-35 grams daily which is usually in divided doses for a few months at a time. Use caution if you have a collagen health condition or are taking certain prescription medications such as blood thinners so you don’t experience a negative interaction.

If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, discuss using collagen supplements with your doctor before adding them to your daily regimen.

Protein Powders vs Collagen Supplements

Collagen protein powders and shakes are often confused with collagen supplements which is understandable given they both contain collagen. However, supplements contain the actual protein, while powders and shakes provide a concentrated dose of the amino acids used to create collagen.

While both supplements and protein powder can be beneficial for health, collagen supplements contain only pure collagen protein from bovine hides or fish scales – not filler ingredients – which makes it a more effective option all around.

Protein powders are also high-protein products that provide a concentrated dose of amino acids which your body needs to function properly, but they don’t contain collagen. They can be used as a meal replacement or post-workout recovery drink, and the recommended serving size is about one tablespoon (10 grams) per day.

Fish scales are another source of collagen protein which is why fish oil supplements also contain collagen. However, to get all the benefits associated with collagen supplements, make sure your fish oil supplement contains only pure collagen protein and not filler ingredients such as omega fatty acids.

Best Collagen Pills for Women

How to Take a Collagen Supplement

While many take a collagen supplement regularly, others use it as a type of beauty treatment to improve the appearance of their hair, skin, and nails. Here are some easy ways to make the most out of your collagen supplement:

To improve joint health and mobility – Take 15-35 grams daily in divided doses.

For improved digestion – Start with 7 grams daily then slowly increase dosage if you tolerate it well.

As a protein powder replacement – Mix one tablespoon in your favorite food or beverage.

For better sleep – Take 7 grams before bed to promote restful sleep and recovery.

To rejuvenate your skin, hair, and nails – To see the best results, take 15 grams daily for four to six months.

When searching for collagen supplements, make sure you buy them from a trusted source that uses collagen protein derived from natural sources such as bovine hides or fish scales.

Be aware that some products use fillers and sweeteners which you should avoid at all costs if you want to experience all the benefits of collagen supplements.

To make sure your supplement is safe, choose one with hydrolyzed collagen which means the collagen protein has been broken down so it’s easier to digest.

While hydrolyzed collagen supplements taste better than regular collagen, they have the same effect on your body regardless of how much you consume or what type of serving size you take.

Collagen supplements are available in pill, powder, and liquid forms which makes it easy for you to achieve your health and beauty goals.

Collagen Supplements & Health Conditions

Although collagen supplements are safe when used as directed, they may not be appropriate for those with certain health conditions such as cancer, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, or other autoimmune diseases.

Make sure to talk to your doctor before adding a collagen supplement to your regimen if you have any health conditions or are currently using medication to treat any of them.

Collagen supplements may also cause digestive upset when taken on an empty stomach. You should take them before a meal or with a small amount of food to minimize any potential side effects because the collagen protein itself doesn’t cause side effects even when taken in large dosages.

Collagen Supplements & Weight Loss

Many people use collagen supplements as part of their weight loss routine because they are low in calories yet packed with nutrients, which makes them a great meal replacement option.

However, it’s best to avoid taking collagen supplements if you’re looking to lose weight quickly because they don’t contain very many calories which can lead to other problems if you take them for an extended period of time.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye Collagen Supplements are made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from grass-fed beef which is great for those looking to improve their skin, hair, nails, and joints. The company uses high quality ingredients that are gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, GMO free, and free of artificial additives.

Image courtesy MindBodyGreen

beauty & gut collagen+

Beauty & Gut Collagen+ is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish which makes it great for improving hair, nails, and skin. It’s also great for improving digestion, boosting immunity, and providing more energy throughout the day.

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life Organic Plant Collagen Builder

Garden of Life Organic Plant Collagen Builder is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from organic plants which makes it a great alternative for people that are vegan or vegetarian. It’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free which is great for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities.

Image courtesy Natural Force

Marine Collagen Peptides

Marine Collagen Peptides are made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish which makes them great for improving skin, hair, and nails. It’s also gluten-free, dairy-free, GMO-free, soy-free, and non-GMO too.

Image courtesy Code Age

Code Age Multi Collagen Protein Capsules

Code Age Multi Collagen Protein Capsules are made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish which makes them great for improving skin, hair, nails, and joints. They’re also lactose-free, soy-free, sugar-free, GMO-free, preservative-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Image courtesy Zuma Beauty

Collagen Precursor

Collagen Precursor is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from chicken feet. It’s also gluten-free, GMO-free, preservative-free, soy-free, sugar-free, and non-GMO too.

Image courtesy HUM

HUM Nutrition Glow Sweet Glow Gummies with Benefits

HUM Nutrition Glow Sweet Glow Gummies contain hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish. They are also gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, GMO-free, preservative-free, lactose-free, and non-GMO too.

Image courtesy ForestLeaf

ForestLeaf Advanced Collagen Supplement

ForestLeaf Advanced Collagen Supplement is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from marine proteins. It’s also free of gluten, dairy, soy, and GMOs too which makes it a great alternative for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities.

Image courtesy Amandean

Amandean Marine Collagen

Amandean Marine Collagen Peptides are made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish. They’re also free of gluten, dairy, soy, and GMOs too which makes them a great choice for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities.

Image courtesy Reserveage

Reserveage Collagen Replenish Powder

Reserveage Collagen Replenish Powder is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from grass-fed beef. It contains natural ingredients and doesn’t contain any artificial additives or preservatives either which makes it a great choice for those that are health conscious.

Image courtesy Sanar Naturals

Sanar Naturals Collagen Wrinkle Formula

Sanar Naturals Collagen Wrinkle Formula is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish. It contains natural ingredients, no artificial additives or preservatives, and is gluten-free, sugar-free, GMO-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO too.

Image courtesy Zint.

Zint Sweet Collagen

Zint Sweet Collagen Powder is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from calfskin. It has low sugar and no additives or preservatives which makes it a great choice for those that are health conscious.

Image courtesy Zint

Zint Collagen Peptides Powder

Zint’s Collagen Peptides Powder is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from beef hide. It has low sugar and no additives or preservatives which makes it a great choice for those that are health conscious.

Image courtesy Heivy Liquid

Heivy Liquid Collagen Formula

Heivy Liquid Collagen Formula is made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from grass-fed beef. It has no artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives which makes it great for those that are health conscious.

Image courtesy Codeage

Codeage Multi-Collagen Peptides

Codeage Multi-Collagen Peptides are made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish. They’re also GMO-free, soy-free, preservative-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, sugar-free, and non-GMO.

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from grass-fed beef. It has no fillers, additives, preservatives, sweeteners, or artificial ingredients which make it a great choice for those that are health conscious.

Tips for Selecting the Right Collagen Supplement

When shopping for the best collagen supplement, look for hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from fish or hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from grass-fed beef. You should also check to see if the collagen supplement has any preservatives, artificial ingredients, sweeteners, colors, fillers, or additives. If you’re vegan, make sure that it’s made with hydrolyzed collagen protein derived from vegetables and not fish or animals.

Choosing a collagen supplement that contains natural ingredients, no preservatives, and no artificial additives is ideal. It’s also great if it doesn’t contain any gluten, soy, GMOs, dairy, lactose, sugar, salt, colors, sweeteners, or fillers.

Avoid collagen supplements that have artificial ingredients, colors, sweeteners, gluten, soy, GMOs, dairy, lactose, salt, or sugar. Also, avoid ones that have fillers and preservatives since they can be harmful to your health.

Finding the best collagen supplements that work for you really boils down to one thing; what are you looking to use the collagen for? Once you know the reason for adding collagen pills into your daily life, you’ll soon find which brand featured here today is the best fit for you! As with most supplements, it’s best to consult with your doctor before taking any new medication. Make sure that the collagen supplement you select from this list of the best collagen supplements for women is something that won’t mess with other medications, supplements, or health problems you may have.