Get these 15 gifts for under $50 during this early Black Friday sale

‘Tis the season for gift-getting and gift-giving. If you are looking for something that’s equal parts fun and useful for the techie in your life, then you’ll be sure to find one of the deals below enticing. We have gathered together some of the best deals on fun gadgets, interesting tools, and products that create artful solutions to daily problems. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, get everything below (and sitewide!) at a discount for a limited time with code SAVE15NOV.

Three different wireless charging points and one USB connection makes this sleek charger uniquely qualified in organizing your nightstand and keeping your devices from fighting over a charge. Normally $99, get the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV.

The best journals are more than just empty pages. The Mindful Notebook contains daily inspirational quotes, and it donates to the foundation for a Mindful Society with every purchase. Usually sold for $30, you can get The Mindful Notebook for $18.69 with code SAVE15NOV.

Capture the moments people wouldn’t believe if you didn’t have evidence. Snap photos or record video in up to 30 feet of water, or just attach it to your helmet while you bike down a mountain. With an MSRP of $149, save now and get the Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack for just $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV.

This all-in-one tool is the perfect companion to have when you need it and forget it when you don’t. Compact, lightweight, and packed with a scoring tip, knot splitter serrated edge, bike wrench, screwdriver, and a couple more multi-functional features, if you’re going to carry around a multitool, this is the one. Normally $55, you can get the Geekey Multi-Tool for $19.54 with code SAVE15NOV.

Keep track of your health with this sporty smart watch. Comfortable but designed to withstand rough treatment, this weatherproof watch can keep track of your heart rate, blood oxygen, steps, calorie count, and a lot more. Normally, this watch would be $139, but right now you can get the Smart Fit Multi-Function Smartwatch Tracker & Monitor for only $29.74 with code SAVE15NOV.

Build your own aesthetic as a streamer with this 10” ring light and tripod. You can choose from White, Warm Yellow, and Warm White light based on the look you’re going for, and the tripod is fully adjustable to make sure you can get your best angles. With an MSRP of $99, you can get the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod for $42.49 with code SAVE15NOV.

Record the fascinating choices of other drivers in 1080 HD that starts recording whenever anything is moving in the camera’s field of vision. Between the 140-degree wide angle view, the two-way audio, 24/7 recording options, and night vision, you won’t miss a thing. Regularly sold for $79, grab the DashCam: Car Safety Camera for $42.49 with code SAVE15NOV.

Consolidate your streaming and conferencing setup with this two-in-one camera ring light. A 1-touch adjustable LED let’s you customize what the people on the other side of your screen will see, and the 1080p camera makes sure they see it in crystal-clear quality. Usually priced at $79, save now and get the 1080P HD Webcam with Oval LED Ring Light for $31.44 with code SAVE15NOV.

You don’t need to roll the dice every time you want clear, clean ears. This awesome gadget gives you a 360-degree wide angle HD image inside your ear canal so you can see exactly what you’re doing with the silicone earbud spoons. Regularly $34, get the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner for $25.46 with code SAVE15NOV.

Treat your hair with this versatile brush that’s equipped with a neutral charge that will reduce the frizz in your hair and leave you with a silky smooth look. Great for drying, styling, and everyday use, this brush is an excellent piece for your travel bag. Normally $250, take advantage of this sale and get the Bellezza Blowout Brush for just $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV.

Keep your drink warm even if you forget about it. This heating coaster will keep your beverage warm for hours, whether you have it in a mug, a teapot, a can, or even a baby bottle. Normally sold for $36, you can get the Smart Press Heating Cup Coaster for $22.09 with code SAVE15NOV.

Keep an umbrella anywhere you could keep a water bottle! The A.Brolly is lighter than your phone, water repellant, reinforced against the wind, and you can pack it up and put it in a cup holder. With an MSRP of $40, you can save and get the A.Brolly Tube: World’s Lightest Umbrella for $16.14 with code SAVE15NOV.

This broad, vibrant display gives you a clear idea of what the weather around you is like. This reliable weather display also comes with an RCC atomic clock that will always have accurate time. Usually $41, score the BALDR Atomic Wireless Weather Station for $32.29 with code SAVE15NOV.

HUDWAYis one of the first Heads-up displays that is designed safely for use in your vehicle. View directions and the road through the same screen, and integrate it with any smartphone and HUD app. Regularly priced at $59, get the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display for $42.46 with code SAVE15NOV.

Shave your own back with this convenient, save cartridge shaver. Cartridges are designed to give you a consistently close shave, wet or dry, even if you can’t see what you’re doing. Usually $44, the BAKBLADE Elite 2.0 Shaver is now $22.91 with code SAVE15NOV.

Prices subject to change.