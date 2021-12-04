Before we tell you about the 15 best probiotic supplements, let us first discuss what probiotics are. Probiotics are dietary supplements that contain beneficial bacteria for your digestive system.

These good bacteria help restore the balance of organisms in your gut and fight off other harmful organisms that might be present there.

Probiotics also help your digestive system give a boost to immune function. They help ease gas and bloating, improve constipation and even contribute to weight loss. Probiotics are often recommended as dietary supplements for those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) as well as those who have undergone some sort of antibiotic treatment for any reason.

Some of the common gut bacteria that are found in probiotics include “lactobacillus acidophilus”, “enterococcus faecium”, “bifidobacterium bifidum” and “sacchromyces boulardii”. The best probiotics come from dairy products, but there are also complementary probiotic supplements that are made from extracts of the above listed, or derived from other sources.

Benefits of Probiotics

One major benefit of taking probiotics is that they help restore good gut bacteria by recolonizing your gut with healthy organisms after antibiotic treatment has wiped them out. Taking probiotics also helps improve digestion and boost immune function.

Probiotics are also used as dietary supplements for those with irritable bowel syndrome. They help ease gas and bloating, improve constipation and even contribute to weight loss. The best probiotic supplements are often recommended by doctors for their patients who have undergone antibiotic treatment or anyone suffering from acute diarrhea.

How to Pick the Best Probiotic Supplements

There are many types of probiotics available in the market today. They can be found in different forms such as dairy-based supplements, complementary extracts, and capsules. You want to get the best probiotic supplement that contains at least 10 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving for it to work effectively.

You can determine the quality of a probiotic supplement by looking at its shelf life. Probiotics should have a shelf life of at least two years from the date of manufacture before you take them home and store them in your kitchen cabinet.

They should also be stored away from heat, light, and moisture to keep bacteria levels high. When taking probiotics, follow the instructions on the label to get optimum benefits from them.

How to Use Probiotics

Probiotic supplements should be taken as directed to achieve the best results. If you miss a dose, take it as soon as you remember but never try to compensate for a missed dose by taking extra supplements later in the day.

Make sure that you store your supplements in a cool and dry place to preserve their shelf life. If you experience negative side effects like stomach cramps, diarrhea, or nausea after using probiotics, stop taking them immediately and consult your doctor if the symptoms persist.

What are the most common symptoms of gut bacteria imbalances?

The most common symptoms include bloating after eating certain types of foods, bowel problems (constipation or diarrhea), excessive gas in the digestive tract, chronic fatigue and low energy levels, weight loss or weight gain especially around the waist area, heartburn (pyrosis), anemia due to prolonged bleeding, premature gray hair, mood changes such as depression.

Top 15 Probiotic Supplements

What are good gut bacteria?

Good gut bacteria, also known as probiotics, are types of healthy microorganisms that live in the digestive tract and help aid in digestion. They also promote a strong immune system, maintain a healthy bowel movement, improve your overall health and well-being, and prevent certain disease conditions such as constipation.

What are the causes of bad gut bacteria?

There are many factors that can cause an imbalance in your gut flora which include antibiotics, poor diet, stress, stimulant laxatives, high sugar intake, low fiber diets, contaminated or unhygienic food, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, repeated courses of antibiotics, hormonal changes, pregnancy, obesity or weight gain especially around the waist area, middle age (over 40), and old age.

How do you measure good gut bacteria?

You can measure good gut bacteria by the number of colony-forming units (CFUs) per serving of probiotic supplements or through stool samples.

What are some health benefits of good gut bacteria?

Some benefits include healthier skin, hair, nails, better sleep patterns, living a healthy lifestyle with increased energy levels, more focused during the day while performing tasks, improved digestion, weight loss or management around the waist, heart health through prevention of dangerous diseases, cancer prevention with increased immune system functions.

The 15 Best Probiotic Supplements

Now that you know what probiotics are as well as how to pick and use them, let us look at the 15 best probiotic supplements that you might want to try.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye Probiotic is a popular probiotic supplement. It comes in tablet form and contains 6 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving. One pill should be taken twice daily or as directed by your doctor. This product does not require refrigeration for storage, but it should be stored away from heat, light, and moisture.

This probiotic is gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, soy-free as well as non-GMO. It does not have any artificial flavors or colors either so you can be assured that it is a safe supplement to take.

Image courtesy LoveBug

Lovebug Here’s the Skinny Daily Probiotic

Lovebug Here’s the Skinny Daily Probiotic is a supplement that comes in tablet form. Each tablet contains 5 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” as well as 10 mg of plant-derived calcium.

This supplement also helps improve mental clarity, reduce bloating and gas after meals, promote regularity, alleviate occasional constipation, relieve occasional diarrhea due to antibiotic use or mild cases of irritable bowel syndrome.

Image courtesy Honu

HONU “Gut Check” Probiotic Supplement

HONU “Gut Check” Probiotic Supplement is a dairy-based supplement that comes in tablet form. It contains 3 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” as well as 10 mg of plant-derived calcium.

This product also helps promote regular bowel movements, reduce occasional constipation, relieve occasional diarrhea due to antibiotic use or mild cases of irritable bowel syndrome, reduce gas and bloating after meals, improve mental clarity, and alleviate occasional vaginal yeast infections.

Image courtesy Dr. Ohhira

Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics Original Formula 60 capsules

Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics Original Formula 60 capsules come in pill form and contains 12 billion acid-resistant “lactobacillus sporogenes” per capsule. Each capsule should be taken once daily on an empty stomach or as recommended by your doctor.

This product does not require refrigeration for storage, but it should be stored away from heat and moisture.

Image courtesy Smarty Pants

Smarty Pants Kids Prebiotic and Probiotic Immunity Formula

Smarty Pants Kids Prebiotic and Probiotic Immunity Formula for Kids comes in gummy form, which makes it easy to take especially for kids. It contains 6 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving.

This product is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, corn-free, and non-GMO. It is also free of artificial additives and flavors so you can be assured that it is safe for your child to take.

This product does not require refrigeration for storage, but it should be stored in a cool and dry place away from heat and moisture.

Image courtesy New Chapter

New Chapter All-Flora Probiotic Supplements

New Chapter All-Flora Probiotics come in tablet form and contain 50 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving. There are no additional ingredients so you do not need to worry about the safety and quality of this supplement.

It also helps promote healthy intestinal flora, relieve occasional constipation, reduce bloating and flatulence, and promote intestinal health.

Image courtesy Mason Natural

Mason Natural, Probiotic Acidophilus with Pectin

Mason Natural, Probiotic Acidophilus with Pectin is a dairy-free supplement that comes in capsule form. Each serving contains 6 million “lactobacillus sporogenes” and 15 mg of plant-derived calcium.

It also helps promote healthy intestinal flora, reduce occasional constipation, relieve occasional diarrhea due to antibiotic use or mild cases of irritable bowel syndrome, improves mental clarity, and alleviate occasional vaginal yeast infections.

Image courtesy Ora Organic

Ora Organic Trust Your Gut Vegan Probiotics with Prebiotics

Ora Organic Trust Your Gut Vegan Probiotics with Prebiotics come in pill form. Each serving contains 8 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” and 15 mg of plant-derived calcium.

This product does not contain any additives or fillers so you can be assured that it is safe for your consumption. It also comes in vegetarian capsule form so it is easy to take.

Image courtesy Ora Organic

Organic Probiotics with Prebiotics Powders

Ora Organic Organic Probiotics with Prebiotics Powders comes in powder form. It contains 8 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving so it is easy to take especially if you are the type of person who has difficulties swallowing tablets or capsules.

Image courtesy Lovebug

Lovebug Immune Support Probiotic

Lovebug Immune Support Probiotic Supplement comes in pill form and contains 15 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving. This product helps promote healthy immune system so you can be assured that it is safe to take especially if you are already taking medicines or supplements for your immune system.

Image courtesy Physician’s Choice

Vegan Probiotic with Prebiotic capsules

Vegan Probiotic with Prebiotic capsules comes in capsule form. Each serving contains 7 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” and 5 mg of plant-derived calcium.

This product does not require refrigeration for storage, but it should be stored in a cool and dry place away from heat and moisture.

Dr. Mercola Complete Probiotics

Dr. Mercola Complete Probiotics come in pill form. It contains “lactobacillus sporogenes” per capsule so you can be assured that it is safe to take.

It also helps promote a healthy immune system, relieve occasional constipation, reduce bloating and flatulence, improve digestion, support cardiovascular health, and improve general well-being.

Image courtesy Renew Life

Renew Life Women’s Care Probiotic

Renew Life Women’s Care Probiotic comes in tablet form and contains 15 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving. Each serving also helps promote a healthy immune system, improve lactose intolerance, reduce occasional constipation, increase energy levels, relieve occasional diarrhea due to antibiotic use or mild cases of irritable bowel syndrome, alleviate symptoms of lactose intolerance, support cardiovascular health, maintain general well-being, and vitality.

Image courtesy Culturelle

Culturelle Daily Probiotic, Digestive Health Capsules

Culturelle Daily Probiotic comes in capsule form. Each serving contains 10 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” and 5 mg of plant-derived calcium.

It also helps promote healthy intestinal flora, prevent occasional diarrhea due to antibiotic use or mild cases of irritable bowel syndrome, maintain general well-being, relieve occasional constipation, and improve overall health.

Image courtesy Hyperbiotics

Hyperbiotics Pro-15 Probiotic

Hyperbiotics Pro-15 Probiotic Dietary Supplement comes in pill form and contains 15 billion “lactobacillus sporogenes” per serving. It is made with natural ingredients so it is safe to take without causing any side effects such as diarrhea or stomach aches.

This product also helps support a healthy immune system, promote intestinal health, maintain overall well-being, relieve occasional constipation, improve the regularity of bowel movements, and reduce bloating.

What are the main benefits of taking probiotics?

There are a lot of benefits that you can get from taking probiotics and it varies for each person depending on his or her needs. Just to name a few: healthy immune system, fight bacteria and viruses, relieve constipation and bloating, maintain cardiovascular health, reduce occasional diarrhea due to antibiotic use or mild cases of irritable bowel syndrome, improve lactose intolerance, alleviate symptoms of lactose intolerance , improve digestion, promote regular bowel movement, maintain general well-being, and support healthy gut flora.

How do I take probiotic supplements?

Probiotics should be taken once daily with a full glass of water for optimal results. Some brands may require refrigeration while others can be stored in a cool and dry place such as your cupboard.

Also, not all brands are available in all pharmacies so you might want to try different types of probiotics before finding one that works for you.

Which probiotic supplement is the best?

The best probiotic supplement really depends on what you need and your budget because some brands are more expensive than others. However, you can still try to look for one that has 15 billion or more colony-forming units (CFUs) per serving like the ones in the list above.

What are essential probiotics?

Probiotics are types of carbohydrates that promote the growth and activity of “beneficial gut flora” which are probiotics.

They are usually found in certain types of fruits (apples, bananas, apricots, peaches), whole grains (oats), legumes (chickpeas and beans), honey, onions, leeks, garlic, asparagus, and chicory root.

What are the main probiotic sources?

Some common probiotic sources include leeks, garlic, onions, asparagus, artichoke, wheat and oat bran, raw bananas and papayas, soybean curd (“tofu”), legumes (beans and peas), whole grains (rye breads), green peas, chicory root extracts in coffee, yogurt, soymilk, miso soup, sauerkraut, pickles, kimchi, tempeh, and acidophilus milk.

How do you get good gut bacteria?

You can get good gut bacteria by eating more fiber-rich foods such as apples with their peels, bananas (regular and unripe), apricots, beans, carrots, dark leafy vegetables such as kale, and spinach, leeks, garlic, onions, chicory root extracts in coffee or espresso drinks. Now you have everything you need to have to determine what the best probiotic supplement may be for your current needs. Take a moment to review the list above again to determine which brand you want to start with first.