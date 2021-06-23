CBD gummies are some of the most popular CBD products on the market. These deliciously sweet and potent treats deliver a dose of CBD in a compact form that you can take anywhere and take discreetly. The best CBD gummies on the market today provide an ample balance of flavor, affordability, and potency.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the best CBD gummies you can buy today. We’ve analyzed everything from price to flavor and the quality of the hemp from which each company extracts its CBD, so you’re getting only the best options. Here are the 15 best CBD gummies on the market today.

1. Verma Farms Gummies (Gold Standard)

Verma Farms

Price: $44.99 per bottle

Gummies per package: 20

Details: Verma Farms is the country’s top provider of high-quality CBD gummies. Using only the best ingredients, including organic hemp, the company offers delicious, affordable gummies for everyone. The rainbow worms are chewy, tasty, and pack a potent dose of 25mg CBD per worm. These affordable treats are full of nostalgia and are perfect for both seasoned users and new CBD users alike. You can get yours today for less than $50 per bottle from Verma’s website; complete with a quality guarantee.

2. Penguin CBD Gummy Worms 300mg

Penguin



Price: $45 per bottle

Gummies per package: 30

Details: Penguin CBD is a renowned CBD provider that offers some of the tastiest, most potent gummy worms on the market. You’ll love the nostalgic fruity flavor of these childhood treats with a bit of an adult twist to them. Take them at home for sleep, anxiety or pain, or on the go for stress or joint pain. The company offers a discount of up to 20% on your purchase if you sign up for a monthly subscription or buy multiple bottles. Get yours today at penguincbd.com.

3. Evn CBD Sour Gummy Bears 200mg

EVN CBD

Price: $35 per bottle

Gummies per package: 20

Details: Made from only high-quality CBD sourced from organic, sustainable hemp, Evn’s CBD gummies offer a tasty and potency departure from your average store-bought brand. Featuring delicious sour gummy bears, you’ll be transported to a land of flavor bliss and delightful nostalgia with these 10mg gummies. They contain no THC and are loaded with only expertly-extracted CBD. You can save up to 10% per bottle by signing up for the company’s monthly subscription service, which delivers these delicious, high-quality gummies right to your door each month.

4. Lord Jones Old-Fashioned CBD Gumdrops 180mg

Lord Jones

Price: $45 per package

Gummies per package: 9

Details: If you’re looking for premium old-fashioned gumdrops, you’ve come to the right place. Lord Jones is a unique brand in the CBD space, creating some of the industry’s most unique and tasty gummies. These gumdrops feature strawberry and lemon flavors for a fruity explosion of taste and satisfaction, and 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD sourced from premium USA-grown hemp. When it comes to the balance between affordability, quality and taste, Lord Jones takes a top spot on our list for these delicious old-fashioned gummy treats.

5. Royal CBD Sour Drop Gummies 750mg

Royal CBD

Price: $67 per bottle

Gummies per package: 30

Details: When it comes to CBD gummies, you deserve nothing less than the royal treatment, or at least, that’s what Royal CBD has to say about it. These delicious, vegan CBD gummy drops are the perfect treat to conquer anxiety, pain or sleep better. Featuring 25mg of potent CBD per gummy, these are the perfect option for anyone who wants a vegan CBD product that won’t cost a fortune. At just under $70 per bottle, the gummies fall in the medium range of prices for similar products, but with a royal guarantee of quality, consistency, potency, and flavor.

6. FIVE Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies 1,500mg

Five CBD

Price: $59.99 per bottle

Gummies per package: 30

Details: FIVE CBD is one of the best full-spectrum CBD companies you can buy from today. Featuring the full spectrum of cannabinoids found in hemp, the company’s oils and gummies pack an extra punch for anyone suffering from stress, pain, lack of sleep or other ailments. In a delicious variety of flavors, these gummies go down nicely and offer 50mg of THC and CBD per gummy. These gummies are not recommended for anyone under the age of 18 for that reason. You can order just one bottle or subscribe to a monthly delivery plan and save up to 30% per bottle.

7. Charlotte’s Web CBD Sleep Gummies 900mg

Charlotte’s Web

Price: $56.99 per bottle

Gummies per package: 90

Details: As one of the most well-known CBD brands on the market, Charlotte’s Web has been serving customers with delicious, potent CBD products for years. These raspberry CBD sleep gummies are no exception. Loaded with 10mg of potent, all-natural CBD oil and melatonin, they’re designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Take control of your sleep again with these delicious, affordable gummies. Each container has 90 gummies and you can order a subscription service to save up to 10%.

8. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies 1,500mg

Hemp Bombs

Price: $105 per bottle

Gummies per package: 100

Details: These delicious, potent CBD gummies from Hemp Bombs are the real deal. Featuring premium CBD and a chewy fruity gummy base, this tasty snack won’t break the bank or leave you feeling unsatisfied. Hemp Bombs is dedicated to producing high-quality CBD products for prices that you won’t find anywhere, and they’ve achieved that with this bottle of 100 gummies for just over $100. Treat yourself to the incredible value of Hemp Bomb’s CBD gummies, with 1,500mg total of CBD per bottle.

9. PureKana Vegan CBD Gummies 1,000mg

PureKana

Price: $69.99 per bottle

Gummies per package: 40

Details: PureKana is one of the most revered and well-known online CBD providers. From humble beginnings, the company became one of the first in the industry to use only USA-grown, high-quality organic hemp in its CBD products, and you can taste the difference. This bottle of 40 potent CBD gummies offers a vegan option packed with flavor and broad-spectrum CBD.

10. Evn CBD Original Gummy Bears 200mg

EVN CBD

Price: $35 per bottle

Gummies per package: 20

Details: If you loved Evn’s sour gummies, you’ll love their standard variety CBD gummy bears. These delicious, chewy treats come in a bottle of 20, loaded with 10mg of quality CBD per gummy. Treat yourself to some of the chewiest, tastiest gummies on the market for the low price of just $35 per bottle. Each bottle contains zero THC and ships with 10% if you choose an Evn CBD subscription plan. These are a great option for anyone who’s new to CBD and not sure where to start for quality and potency.

11. Just CBD Sour Gummy Bears 3,000mg

Just CBD

Price: $99 per bottle

Gummies per package: Varies

Details: If you’re looking for the ultimate discount in high-quality CBD gummy bears, Just CBD has just the thing. This enormous 3,000mg tower of delicious, chewy sour gummy bears packs a punch and won’t leave you feeling bankrupt. Featuring only the highest-quality ingredients and some of the largest doses on the market, this is the perfect option for anyone looking to buy gummies in bulk.

12. Premium Jane CBD Gummies 750mg

Premium Jane

Price: $55 per bottle

Gummies per package: 30

Details: Featuring 25mg of potent, pure CBD per gummy in a perfectly delicious vegan format, Premium Jane’s CBD gummies are some of the best money can buy. At just under $60 per bottle, you’re getting top-notch ingredients, delicious flavors and customer service that’s known across the industry.

13. Highland Pharms CBD Gummies 600mg

Highland Pharms

Price: $59.95 per bottle

Gummies per package: 30

Details: These adorable, edible gummies are the perfect match for anyone looking to reduce their anxiety, sleep better or handle chronic pain. Highland Pharms takes pride in its all-natural, quality ingredients, and these gummies are a perfect display of the quality the company offers.

14. Verma Farms Maui Melon Gummies 500mg

Verma Farms

Price: $59.99 per bottle

Gummies per package: 20

Details: We already know that Verma Farms brings quality and affordability to the industry, but did you also know the company offers several varieties of gummy flavors? This Maui Melon variety is more than just tasty—it’s delicious. Featuring a potent dose of high-quality CBD from a company you can trust, this isn’t a product you want to miss.

15. BATCH Premium CBD Gummies 750mg

Batch

Price: $49.99 per bottle

Gummies per package: 30

Details: Wisconsin Hemp Scientific offers a premium CBD gummy you’ll want to buy again and again. Batch CBD gummies feature potent CBD, a chewy, tasty base, and some of the highest-quality CBD money can buy. Whether you’re new to CBD or a veteran user, these gummies bring everything you expect from a CBD product. At just under $50 per bottle, the gummies fall into the realm of affordability as well, beating some of their competitors with similar doses and bottle sizes. Get yours today at hellobatch.com.