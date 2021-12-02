In this article, we will discuss the 14 best turmeric supplements on the market. The 14 items are ranked from number one to fourteen with each product being evaluated based on a set of criteria that includes price, effectiveness, and customer reviews.

What is turmeric?

Turmeric has been used as a spice and medicinal herb for centuries. It also goes by the names of Indian saffron, Indian golden paste, and curcuma. The root of this plant is boiled to extract a yellow-orange colored powder that’s full of antioxidants called curcuminoids.

What are the benefits of turmeric?

Among the numerous benefits, turmeric is especially known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity. Evidence suggests that it can help with a variety of health problems such as pain, depression, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

A healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits can be complemented with turmeric supplements to enjoy all the health benefits turmeric has to offer.

What are the best turmeric supplements?

Turmeric has a strong taste and smell, so it’s not always easy to get all its benefits without choking down a few spoonfuls of powdered root. Luckily, you can choose from several brands of turmeric supplements that we’ve featured here today.

Best Turmeric Supplements

Elm & Rye Earth Echo Turmeric + Ginger Organifi Gold Curcumitol-Q Nuzena Turmeric Curcumin + Transparent Labs Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids Live Conscious Maximum Strength Curcuwell Curafen Turmeric Curcumin Plus Essential Elements Turmeric Curcumin Prosper Wellness TurmeriCBD Curcleve Paleo Valley Turmeric Complex Golden Revive +

What are the negative effects of turmeric?

Turmeric has been used for many years in alternative medicine, and there haven’t been any reports of negative effects from taking turmeric supplements. However, it can cause problems if you have gallstones. Turmeric might slow blood clotting, so if you’re going to have surgery, be sure your doctor knows that you’ve been taking it.

What is the best dose for taking turmeric supplements?

There isn’t a recommended dose for taking turmeric as a supplement. This may be due to the lack of studies conducted on humans. The use in traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine was approximately 3g daily. This much is not likely to cause any side effects, though it might interfere with some medications.

What are the positive effects of turmeric?

Turmeric supplements can have several benefits for your health, due to its anti-inflammatory properties. These include reducing pain and swelling in arthritis, relieving diarrhea, healing stomach ulcers, preventing heart disease, and more. It’s believed that these properties could also help slow the growth of cancer cells, though more research is needed in this area.

Can turmeric burn belly fat?

Turmeric has been found to work as an effective weight-loss supplement. It is proven to reduce belly fat and promote better digestive health with regular use. It also contains antioxidants that help control cholesterol levels. A study found out that fat cells can grow larger when they have no curcumin present, so the antioxidant effects of turmeric are believed to be behind its efficacy in reducing weight.

Can turmeric help with depression?

Curcumin, which is the main ingredient in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that have been shown to be effective against depression. It also has antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects.

Curcumin can boost energy levels and increase metabolism, which helps the body to better utilize fats and proteins for energy production.

What Are The Best Turmeric Supplements?

Supplementing your daily diet with turmeric capsules is a great way to get all these benefits without having to add turmeric to every meal you eat.

There are many turmeric supplements on the market, so which ones can you trust?

After researching and comparing popular turmeric brands on the market, here is a list of the best turmeric capsules available today:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Supports a healthy inflammatory response

Pycnogenol is a natural antioxidant that helps safeguard cells from oxidative damage, potentially slowing the process of aging. This supplement also paves the way for general health and well-being with its support of a whole array of functions in animals’ bodies including: scientific research suggests it can help reduce inflammation.

Image courtesy Earth Echo

Earth Echo Turmeric + Ginger

Earth Echo affirms their commitment to affordable excellence with this innovative supplement. Turmeric is the root of a ginger family native to India and Southeast Asia, and has been known as a spice or medicinal plant for thousands of years. Oils from the turmeric’s roots are available in supplements like Earth Echo Turmeric + Ginger; they contain ingredients such as Curcuminoids, Beta Spices, Theromacaloside-A1 (from rhizome), and Acetyl Methanols that work together to promote your health ⎯ without emptying your wallet!

Image courtesy Organifi Gold

Organifi Gold

Organifi Gold is a turmeric powder designed to support health and wellness overnight. You mix the powder with a beverage of your choice, then drink it nightly to support even out-of-the-box benefits like better focus, increased vitality, boosted mood, and so much more. Organifi’s ingredients are all natural and pesticide free, made from plant parts instead of petrochemicals or GMOs—there may be no other supplement on the market that tastes so good while being so healthy for you. Plus it has less than 2 grams of sugar per serving.

Image courtesy Advanced Bionutritionals

Curcumitol-Q

Curcumitol-Q is the perfect supplement for you if you want to target inflammatory conditions with a quality that doesn’t skimp on potency. Curcumitol-Q uses patented curcumin for an element stronger than regular turmeric, delivering more of everything you love about this powerful compound. Not only does it help support your wellness, but also your joints and bones thanks to new research linking curcumin to osteoporosis prevention. Curcumitol-Q contains 377mg per serving of BioBDMC 30 – the most potent form available today which has concentrations as high as 52%.

Unlike some other brands using lower doses, this formula utilizes our exclusive patent-pending process that ensures more of what matters goes into every single dose.

Image courtesy Nuzena

Nuzena Turmeric Curcumin +

Nuzena’s Turmeric Curcumin + contains 1,200mg of turmeric with an additional 100mg of high-concentration turmeric that come together to provide you with 10 times more active ingredients than others on this list. With options for Vegans, Kosher-friendly formulations, and dairy free supplements other companies don’t offer.

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids

The all-natural Transparent Labs Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids are created using the cleanest sources of the plant, along with an innovative formula that’s designed to boost your health in a variety of ways. You should feel lighter on your feet, enjoy improved digestion and sleep quality, have visions bright enough for you to see where you’re going at night–all thanks to the phenomenally powerful Transparent Labs Curcuminoids.

Image courtesy Live Conscious

Live Conscious Maximum Strength Curcuwell

Live Conscious Curcuwell is a maximum-strength turmeric product that supports joint, body, and cognitive health with high potency curcuminoids. Curcuwell contains 95% curcuminoids made up of the most potent anti-inflammatory substances found in nature making it a top choice for those who want maximum absorption.

Image courtesy Curafen

Curafen

Curafen is a new type of innovative dietary supplement that you can take day and night to help reverse chronic disease and lifespan shortening.

This all-in-one superfood comes in liquid gel capsules, providing your body with the exact nutrients it needs at any time – whether you’re exercising for an hour every morning or taking care of the kids all evening. Hearing about this new product we couldn’t wait to try it out ourselves.

Image courtesy Vitapost

Turmeric Curcumin Plus

Vitapost’s Turmeric Curcumin Plus is a quality supplement made from organic turmeric. Each two veggie capsule serving contains 1,200mg of the ingredient for high numbers of antioxidants to support joint health and other benefits. With 95% curcuminoids, this product offers maximum value with the daily use of one container.

Image courtesy Essential Elements

Essential Elements Turmeric Curcumin

Essential Elements Turmeric Curcumin is a potent turmeric supplement that will help maintain overall health and well-being. It’s a fine option for those who need a buffering solution against free radicals because it also protects the body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Image courtesy Prosper Wellness

Prosper Wellness TurmeriCBD

TurmeriCBD is a CBD and turmeric supplement. With 3,000mg of turmeric and 30mg of full-spectrum CBD in each capsule, this joint supplement helps maintain healthy digestion for those with IBS or Crohn’s who want relief from painful symptoms. TurmeriCBD may also help to alleviate anxiety by providing gentle calmness that kicks in quickly without making you drowsy.

Image courtesy Curcleve

Curcleve

By taking a daily Curcleve® supplement, you can address all of your needs in one easy product! Whether it’s inflammation from an injury or chronic pain, there are health benefits for everyone. Increase absorption and improve cognition with this powerful natural supplement.

Image courtesy Paleo Valley

Paleo Valley Turmeric Complex

Combining turmeric with three other less common superfoods, this supplement will really go the distance in boosting your health while successfully combating any symptoms you may have. With features like 98% pure curcuminoids, immune-boosting beta-glucans from mushrooms, high-quality green tea extract to get past that afternoon slump, and lemon peel for its vitamin C content combined with fiber for a better digestive system, it’s not hard to see why Paleo Valley’s Turmeric Complex is one of the best supplements on the market today.

Image courtesy UpWellness

Golden Revive +

Golden Revive + thrives on bringing the best in health and wellness to you. You can take Golden Revive, with its turmeric supplement that boasts an impressive dose of 86% curcumin, every day to help reduce inflammation throughout your body. Whether you could use some muscle tension relief or are looking for ways to prevent fibrosis – this product is up for all sorts of challenges.

What are good sources to get turmeric?

Turmeric can be found in many foods, including curry powder, which you can add to your food for a burst of flavor and an anti-inflammatory boost. It’s also used as a coloring agent in other prepared foods.

What supplements should I take if I am pregnant?

Turmeric is generally not recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding, due to the lack of studies done on safety in this area. If you are taking any medications, be sure to check with your doctor before taking turmeric supplements.

Who should avoid Turmeric Supplements?

Turmeric supplements are generally safe for most people, but they can cause problems if you have gallstones. Turmeric might slow blood clotting, so if you’re going to have surgery, be sure your doctor knows that you’ve been taking it.

Turmeric is a spice that has been used for centuries to add flavor and color to Indian dishes. The active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, which was first discovered in the 18th century, and has been researched a lot since then.

Recently, research studies have shown that it possesses anti-inflammatory properties, and can be an effective treatment for different conditions.

As you can see other are many benefits to taking the best turmeric supplement featured here today. We hope that this list has provided an extensive look at which brands we feel offer the best turmeric supplement for everyone out there.

Take a moment to review each of the brands we featured, so that you can find the best turmeric supplement for your needs, budget, and desires.