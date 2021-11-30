13 best magnesium supplements

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals on earth. It impacts every metabolic function in the body, which makes it essential for over 300 processes.

Low magnesium levels are associated with disease states such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and depression. Magnesium also plays a role in the prevention of osteoporosis.

Although some foods are high in magnesium, it is often deficient. Supplementation is necessary to make up for dietary shortages and ensure you reap the benefits of this important mineral.

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for magnesium is around 310 mg per day, depending on gender and age. However, if you do not eat enough foods that are high in magnesium, you will need to turn to supplements.

What should I look for when buying a magnesium supplement?

When looking at a magnesium supplement, there are many factors to consider. First, you should check how many milligrams of magnesium you are getting per capsule.

Make sure it is a high amount as this will make your overall dosage much easier to take each day. You also want to make sure the supplement contains other vitamins and minerals too, such as Vitamin D3 for example which is essential for absorbing magnesium.

Another thing to look for is the amount of elemental magnesium in the supplement. Magnesium oxide has a lousy bioavailability meaning that your body will not absorb it very well which means you need more than that to get the same effect. Look at the ingredient label and see what form(s) of magnesium are included in each dose.

It’s also wise to look for magnesium supplements that are tested by independent 3rd party laboratories. You should ALWAYS take this into consideration before buying any supplement, regardless of the price or quality.

How do I know if my magnesium supplement is working?

If you’re not feeling better after taking your magnesium supplement for a few weeks (and making sure you’re taking the right dosage), then it’s probably not working for you.

One thing to keep in mind is that magnesium can cause loose stools or diarrhea; which doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not working, but if the stools are too loose (think toilet bowl water) then it could be causing other problems! Try upping your dosage by 50% and see if that helps.

Here are 13 of the best magnesium supplements on the market today based on quality, price, and reviews:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in your bone and heart health. Help support the health of your bones and muscles with this supplement!

Magnesium supplements can provide benefits for muscle recovery, physical performance, or maintaining adequate levels of magnesium during times of stress. For serious athletes who want to be at their best under any circumstance, try Elm & Rye Magnesium today.

Image courtesy Natural Vitality

Natural Vitality CALM Anti-Stress Mix

Sometimes you need a break. When we can’t even sleep we know we need to do something about it. But the struggle is over with this drink mix right here folks! With delicious tea flavors and high-quality, potent magnesium for a restful night your body will thank you for.

Say goodbye to tossing and turning because these soothing benefits are the only thing that could help you catch up on what you missed from being too busy during the day!

Image courtesy Life Extension

Life Extension Magnesium Caps

Do you suffer from anxiety? Low magnesium levels have been shown to have profound effects on mood. With 500mg of magnesium per capsule, these potent magnesium caps are a great choice for getting your MAGnesiumne(a)ture back in order after an intense bout with stress. Add some Vitamin D3 supplementation for even more benefits.

Image courtesy Sundown

SunDown Magnesium

You’ve been toiling all day and eventually you start thinking about the long night ahead. For many of us, getting a good night’s sleep may be very difficult from feeling restless due to activity in the brain. But don’t worry! SunDown Magnesium is here for you.

This 500mg dose will absorb quickly and get right to work without any GMOs or other artificial ingredients that could stand in your way of a great night’s rest. Rest up tonight knowing you have help on the sun down.

Image courtesy Nature’s Bounty

Nature’s Bounty

With the Nature’s Bounty magnesium supplement, you’ll be feeling rested and refreshed all day long. This fast-acting formula will get to work for your body after just one dose. Pop it right before bed, and feel relief from sleepless nights in minutes.

Image courtesy Nested Naturals

Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Chelate

You know that feeling you get when you’ve just had a deep, refreshing sleep? That’s your body telling you it needs magnesium. Nested Naturals Magnesium Glycinate Chelate helps ensure all the important organs and muscles in your body function at their best so they can take care of whatever life throws their way.

Once per day with a meal, take good care of yourself and give your body something to thank for years from now.

Image courtesy Essential Elements

Essential Elements Magnesium Plus Zinc

The all-powerful essentials in this supplement are made to help you repair your broken body so it can get back to doing what it should – spending its time resting. The sheer potency of the ingredientshelps with making sure that you’re getting enough supplements for everything your body needs, because if there’s one thing life won’t give, it’s three hours of sleep.

Image courtesy Vital Nutrients

Vital Nutrients Magnesium Glycinate/Malate

Vital Nutrients Magnesium Glycinate/Malate is the most potent form of magnesium, with 400 mg per serving—the standard amount is 200 mg. You can start taking it at any time, but if you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep use Vital Nutrients before sleep to provide relief! With natural glycine and malic acid included for relaxation, be assured that your body will feel clean without any negative side effects.

Image courtesy Omnit

Onnit New Mood Daily Stress Support

The B Vitamins in this formula are important for every aspect of physical and mental health, helping your body use food as energy, reducing tiredness and fatigue by converting food to glucose. Magnesium is an essential nutrient involved with over 305 enzymatic reactions in the human body; it supports cognitive function, mood regulation, cellular energy, muscle relaxation (which can be especially helpful for restless legs syndrome), heart rhythm maintenance.

It’s difficult to enjoy life when you’re feeling anxious or unproductive because of stress. This New Mood Supplement has key vitamins and minerals necessary for sleep that will help reduce the effects of stress on your mind and body without relying on drugs or heavy sedatives that just cause more problems than they fix!

NOW Foods True Calm Magnesium Supplement

Calm down and unwind with this potent blend of important vitamins and minerals. Now Foods True Calm magnesium supplement is designed to help the mind and body calm down, especially after a stressful day at work. This natural supplement includes an effective dose of 100 mg of magnesium Citrate, along with other calming nutrients like calcium, vitamin D3, B6, zinc citrate tripeptide 20 – so you can get on track for some deep restorative sleep.

Everyone’s life gets busy sometimes; take it back by taking control of your life one scoop at time!

Klean Athlete Klean Magnesium

When a muscle cramps up late in the day and you don’t have time to kick back for a relaxing night, give your body what it needs. Klean Athlete Magnesium is made with magnesium chloride, which helps relax muscles without making you feel pumped up on stimulants. Even if it doesn’t make you sleepy enough to actually get any restful sleep, this will definitely help put an end to your hurting nighttime pain.

Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex

Klaire Labs Magnesium Glycinate Complex is your nighttime best friend. It’s formulated to be easy on the stomach and fast-acting, for when you need to get the sleep you deserve in a hurry. Klaire Labs supplements are high quality with years of research behind them, so it’s no wonder our magnesium formula has been trusted by tens of thousands who know they have found what they were seeking. You deserve restful slumber, so try out this product today.

Solgar Chelated Magnesium

The powerful magnesium in these tablets is sourced naturally and offers a wide-ranging list of therapeutic benefits. From reducing aches and pains, to heart health and body detoxification, taking Solgar reflects where we can go as consumers—to natural ingredients that will benefit you every day.

How much magnesium should I take per day?

It is up to you to decide how much magnesium you want to take per day. The recommended amount of magnesium a person should take a day is 320 milligrams in total.

The average person can benefit from taking up to 400 milligrams a day. The best approach if you want to discover the benefits of magnesium is first to start out slow and increase your intake as your body becomes accustomed to it.

When it comes to the best magnesium supplements, you have a wide variety of options. But which one is right for your needs? After reading about each of the above magnesium glycinate supplements, you should be familiar with all the various forms and benefits of magnesium so that you can make an educated decision about what is best for you.

It’s not as simple as picking the cheapest one or the one that tastes best. You need to decide which one will provide you with the most benefits, without side effects.

As always, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor before taking any new supplements so they can confirm for you whether magnesium is right for you and recommend specific brands or dosages of magnesium glycinate supplements. You might also want to ask them about what calcium supplements they recommend as well.

A doctor’s advice is an invaluable resource for ensuring that you make the correct choice when it comes to your health and wellness.

In addition, now is a good time to look at our list of magnesium benefits, which will help give you a better idea of how magnesium supplements can benefit you.

Benefits of Magnesium Supplementation

supports strong bones and teeth

relieves insomnia

promotes cardiovascular health

helps treat type 2 diabetes

reduces muscle cramps and spasms in the body, including those in the gastrointestinal system

can reduce anxiety and depression symptoms

helps prevent migraine headaches

can help reduce the symptoms of PMS in women

may help with ADHD symptoms

may improve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

reduces risk for osteoporosis and certain types of arthritis

improves asthma symptoms in children

The benefits of magnesium supplements were briefly mentioned above, but there’s much that can be said about them. If you’re not convinced that magnesium will help you, then you should read up on all the ways magnesium is good for your health and how it can help with specific issues such as insomnia, diabetes, migraines, PMS, and so on.

No matter what type of magnesium supplement you decide to take, it will provide your body with benefits in one or more ways.

For example, taking a magnesium supplement with calcium can help your body get more of the bone-strengthening benefits of calcium without side effects, such as bloating.

In addition to any magnesium glycinate supplement on our list above, you might also want to consider some additional supplements that you can take along with your magnesium aminos include fish oil, vitamin D3, and a probiotic supplement.

So why not talk to your doctor about magnesium supplements? They can tell you more about what the best magnesium supplements are, in their opinion. They might recommend a specific brand or dosage that works better for you.

They may also be able to give your suggestions on other types of magnesium supplements that are good for certain health issues. Now that you know all about magnesium, you can talk with your doctor about which supplements are best for you.