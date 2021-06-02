10 tools and gadgets on sale that will help you be prepared for any emergency

It’s always better to be over-prepared than to be not prepared at all. When life throws a frightening challenge your way, the last thing you want is to be empty-handed. There’s no better time than now to make yourself Red Cross-ready, so here are 10 tools and gadgets on sale to include in your emergency kit.

Delivering a powerful 800-lumen output, these military-grade tactical flashlights can be seen for miles around and are constructed with a weatherproof, indestructible, and ultra-lightweight titanium alloy shell. They’re the same flashlights used by Special Forces, so if they’re good enough for them, they’re good enough to be included in your emergency kit. Typically retailing for $59, they’re on sale for $17.99.

You will never have to worry about running out of power when you have this high-capacity power bank that’s designed to work in the harshest conditions including extreme temperatures, excessive rain, dust, and vibrations. It’s made from rugged materials for everyday use, and with the capacity of 5,000mAh, it can simultaneously charge a battery and device over 600 charge cycles. It even has a built-in LED flashlight and SOS signal blinking, making it emergency-ready. Normally $49, it’s on sale for $39.99.

Named Amazon’s Choice at 4.4 out of 5 stars, the SIDEKICK is a rugged, rechargeable, and reliable weather alert radio that boasts solar-powered charging and Bluetooth® technology. It lets you stream your favorite music quite literally anywhere, all while charging your device with the built-in rechargeable lithium battery. It features a digital tuner and display that receives AM/FM, SAME & NOAA signals, too. It can be yours for only $79.99, 20 percent off the list price of $99, for a limited time.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this triple-headlamp is ideal for going hands-free during camping, hiking, emergencies, and more. It has an adjustable strap to make it perfectly fit your head, and the built-in light glows up to 1080 Lumens and adjusts in 4 different modes. Thanks to the 90° range of motion, you can also see whatever is off in the distance or right under your nose. It usually retails for $45, but it’s currently on sale for $41.99.

If you haven’t assembled a go-bag yet, you can have one in an instant with this Survival Bag that is equipped with vital and essential tools and pieces of equipment that you can use in any indoor or outdoor environment. It also comes packed with first aid products that are useful for any emergency and catastrophe. Grab it on sale for $119.99 — 20 percent off the usual $149.

This multifunctional bracelet can prove to be useful in hundreds of different scenarios. Completely adjustable to accommodate various wrist sizes, it has a built-in high-quality flint fire starter, an emergency sawtooth knife that can be used to shave down fire starters, a compass, and an emergency whistle that creates noise levels of up to 100db. Plus, the inner core 10-feet paracord can be used in different ways, such as a fishing line, emergency belt, rope ladder, bow drill, and as a tool for securing a tent. It’s typically $15, but it’s on sale for $11.99.

A versatile fire-starting solution for just about any weather condition or temperature, this tool is made from proprietary paraffin formula, so starting a fire in the wilderness will never be a hassle again. With a single pouch, you get up to 10 minutes of over 750° clean and sustained fire. It can be used indoors and outdoors, and since it will not light unless exposed to direct flame, it’s safe for storing, packing, and traveling. Grab a 50-piece set on sale for $26.99 — 10 percent off the usual $29.

Lightweight and portable, this burning stove folds flat becoming slimmer than a smartphone, and is just about as tall, making it perfect for camping trips. It has a built-in pot and pan stand, and its universal design is set to fit small pots and pans. With vents that greatly improve heat efficiency, you can cook virtually anything with ease. Usually $19, it’s on sale for $17.99 for a limited time.

Touted as the most premium emergency survival and medical kit, this package includes a survival bag, knife, blanket, first aid essentials, and other essential emergency gear. It comes equipped with everything you need to tend to wounds and injuries while in an emergency scenario and other items for staying warm, seeing in the dark, cutting and tearing, whistling out for help, and more. And while it’s filled to the brim with items, it’s also compact and lightweight, making it the most convenient and easy-to-transport emergency kit. Typically $49, you can grab one on sale for only $43.99.

This fire safety glove is designed to deliver the highest heat protection for all your grilling, baking, and cooking needs. It’s comfortable and lightweight, and the M-Aramid and P-Aramid fabric weaved in ensures that it will not catch fire or melt when exposed to an open flame. It can protect your hand from extreme heat up to 932°F, making it the perfect accessory for cooking, baking, grilling, microwave, smoker, dutch oven, fireplace, campfire, hot pots and pans, and so much more. Typically $15, you can snag a pair on sale for $12.99.

