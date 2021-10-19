10 Best Nootropics

Nootropic supplements are a staple in the vocabulary of any smart drug user. But what is a nootropic? What do they do? And which one should you pick up to boost your cognitive abilities and energy levels?

In this article, we aim to answer those questions and more as we explore the 10 best nootropic supplement options on the market today.

What are Nootropics?

A nootropic supplement is any product that supports mental function and is designed to boost memory, motivation, creativity, attention span, and focus. Nootropic supplements are often referred to as ‘brain boosters’ or ‘smart drugs’, but don’t confuse them with the caffeine-based energy drinks you see advertised on television; nootropics are not the same as energy drinks.

Nootropics can be natural or synthetic, and they work by influencing your brain chemistry to encourage an increase in specific neurotransmitters which help improve cognitive function.

This makes them distinct from other types of supplements like stimulants (e.g., caffeine), herbs (e.g., ginseng), and traditional antioxidants (e.g., vitamins C, E).

The 10 Best Nootropic Supplement Options

Below you’ll find more information about the best nootropics that we want you to check out. Each brand has been hand selected to be some of the best options for anyone who wants to start using this brain power, focus, and mind boosting supplement.

These pure potent supplements will help you with your mission to be healthier. Elm and Rye Nootropics are verified by independent labs. They have a variety of products to help you live at 100% no matter what your current ailments are.

The most well-rounded and tasty energy oil nootropics out there, Verma Farm’s Energy Oil provides you with a variety of flavors to choose from, and potencies. This allows you to have the energy you need to get stuff done in your everyday adult life.

Forget those gummy worms you enjoyed as a kid, these penguin gummies from Penguin CBD are sure to make your adult life better! With a variety of packaging options, ingredient choices of energy or the CBD plus melatonin, you can find a nootropics gummy option for your brain power on this brand’s website.

You can take these capsules every day for cognitive enhancement. The Mind Lab Pro nootropic capsules are made for the end user in mind. They want to make sure you’re working at maximum brain function every single day.

You can review the list of research that’s involved in the formula used for Noocube brain productivity supplement. This nootropic supplement option is another excellent choice for newbies out here who just want a bit more clarity and focus during daily tasks.

Qualia Mind Nootropics delivers premium cognitive support for adults who want clarity and focus. This brand is the result of hours upon hours of independent research to determine the appropriate formula for maximum brain function and health.

With four heavily researched ingredients, Performance Lab Mind Nootropic supplement will surely help you with cognitive enhancement. This brand has potent and effective ingredients to help you with your nootropic supplement needs.

These tablets are just a plain packaging option that helps with cognitive enhancement. They say it works similar to Adderall but without the nasty side effects. We kept this on the list as it has been cited by others as an optional nootropic supplement if you can’t afford the other options on the list, but it isn’t our top recommended of course.

Being newer on the scene for a nootropic options, Flmodafinil oil had to be included near the last on our list. This brand is derived from the other main compound found in nootropics While this is a brand you can buy, it hasn’t had nearly as much studying as the other nooptropic supplement options featured on our list.

This supplement is for memory, focus and clarity all rolled into vegcaps you can take daily. With vitmains and other natural ingredients, the ZHOU Neuro Peak Brain Support Supplement is included as a potential budget-friendly option for your nootropic supplement needs.

How do Nootropics Work?

Nootropics work by influencing your brain chemistry to encourage an increase in certain neurotransmitters, which helps improve cognitive function. In general, nootropics can positively affect the following neurotransmitters:

Acetylcholine – responsible for memory, learning, and cognitive processing.

Dopamine – associated with motivation and reward; also used to produce epinephrine (adrenaline).

Serotonin – helps regulate mood and social behavior; important for healthy brain function.

Norepinephrine – increases arousal and alertness; used to treat severe depression and migraines.

Because there are many different types of nootropics with varying mechanisms for influencing your neurotransmitters, it is important to familiarize yourself with the basics in order to understand what you’re putting in your body.

Nootropic Supplements vs Nootropic Drugs

If this all sounds a bit technical, don’t worry; all you really need to remember is that nootropic supplements are made from naturally occurring ingredients, while nootropic drugs are produced by scientists in laboratories.

It’s also worth noting that not all naturally occurring substances are healthy for your brain—this includes products like lead and mercury which come from the earth but can still cause serious harm to your nervous system.

Because of this, it’s important to only use supplements that are made from natural ingredients. Not only do these supplements have fewer side effects than synthetic nootropics, but they are also more likely to be effective and last longer.

Having said that, there is still a lot we don’t know about how certain dietary supplements affect our brains and nervous systems.

This is why, if you are considering the use of nootropics supplements, it’s important to do your own research to determine which option will work best for you while still being safe and effective.

What are the Best Nootropic Ingredients?

When shopping for nootropic supplements, be sure to look for ingredients that have been proven to improve how your brain functions. Some of the most popular ingredients include:

Ginkgo – enhances oxygen flow and blood circulation.

Bacopa – helps increase serotonin production for improved mood and stress relief.

Huperzine – naturally breaks down acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter.

L-Theanine – enhances mood and alertness.

Creatine – increases ATP energy for enhanced cognitive performance.

Fish Oil – helps support healthy brain function by ensuring proper cell function.

As you can see, there are lots of different nootropics that have been proven to improve a variety of cognitive processes—and many of them can be found in common foods and drinks!

However, as we mentioned above, it’s still a good idea to research the best nootropic supplements before trying them out for yourself. This way you can discover which ingredients will work best for your particular needs and goals—as long as you keep in mind that natural is always better than synthetic.