Mahatma Gandhi is quoted as saying, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” And while we know, in essence, the validity behind these words, we tend to make excuses as to why we cannot possibly execute on them. Life, as they say, gets in the way.

While we can’t give you the tools to help you live your best life, we can help to provide the fodder to feed your mind. If you are truly keen on expanding your mind and are motivated to acquire further knowledge and develop your talents, StackSkills Unlimited is meant for you. This bundle of in-demand courses can help to open up a whole new world of potential. A lifetime subscription is on sale for its lowest price ever until August 24th during a special Back to Education Sale.

With a pre-selected library of over 1,000 courses and 50 new ones added each month, StackSkills offers instruction in practically every field you could dream of, including: marketing, finance, IT, programming, design, art, animation, writing, and more. From beginner to advanced levels, this online learning platform has courses that are suited for every skill set. Taught by some of the internet’s top instructors, StackSkills is perfect for those hoping to land that dream job, looking to rise in the ranks of your current organization, wanting to start a side hustle, or just have a yearning to improve your skills either personally or professionally.

StackSkills is rated 4.5/5 stars on TrustPilot. It’s also well reviewed by Engadget, PCWorld, and others.

So fire up your laptop, and make sure you have lots of cloud space to store your notes and assignments. Now being offered at the lowest price ever, during our Back to Education promotion StackSkills is available for only $34.99. With lifetime access, you will have plenty of time to delve into new areas of interest, hone old skills, and discover content that you possibly never knew even existed.

As an added incentive, your purchase will not only help with your own education, but during this event, you will be helping schools in need. Until August 24th for every purchase made, we will donate $0.50 per unit sold to a school or charity. You will then receive an email asking you to vote for your favorite and when the promotion concludes, you’ll get another email announcing the school/charity chosen to receive our donation. It’s a win-win situation all around.

Prices subject to change.