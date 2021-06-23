Larger than cell phones, smaller than laptops—tablets give you a portable way to bring work or entertainment anywhere. Many can download all your favorite apps, and they give you the flexibility to switch between horizontal and vertical views. Ready to invest in a tablet? Here’s what to consider to find the best one for you.

Size: Tablets are already smaller and lighter than most laptops, but there’s size variety even among these gadgets. Mini tablets are self explanatory—they’re small enough that they’re incredibly convenient to transport. They’re great for reading, typing up a quick note, or storing a grocery list. But their small screens may not be the best for other activities like watching a movie or drawing. Carefully consider what you’ll want to use your tablet for when choosing a size.

Screen resolution: A tablet's screen resolution, measured in pixels, determines the level of detail you see. Don't bother with devices with screen resolutions less than 1024 x 600. Pixel counts of 1280 x 720 or 1920 x 1080 will give you what you need to watch any movie or television show with clarity and comfort.

Storage: If you're going to use your tablet for work, it's crucial that it has a large enough storage capacity to store your files. Sixteen gigabytes of storage is enough for watching movies or reading books. But if you're looking to work with files, find a tablet with 32 GB or more. Some devices even have up to 256 GB of storage.

Our Picks for the Best Tablets on Amazon

Top pick overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4

Slim Design This model has a fast-charging USB port and a quad speaker system for quality audio. It also comes with two months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium for free. Samsung Electronics BUY NOW

Improved Processing Performance This device features both a front and back lens for selfies or landscape photos. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can wander off the beaten path. qunyiCO BUY NOW

Large Storage Capacity This powerful device is equipped with a Quad-core Processor and can store up to 64 gigabytes. Its large display and dual speakers provide an optimal experience for games and movies. Fusion5 BUY NOW

Also consider: Hyjoy HB901 Tablet PC

Energy-Saving This product comes with a 1280 x 800 IPS display and energy-saving 64-bit quad-core processor. The battery that lasts up to six hours and a microSD card slot allows for more storage.

Hyjoy BUY NOW

