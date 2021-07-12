Having a scanner at home or in the office can be a great way of keeping your most important documents safe by creating a digitised backup. Before buying one, you’ll need to consider factors such as the size of the device and the resolution it can achieve. Also, think about what you’re most likely to scan. That will affect which model best suits your needs. Here’s what to look for when buying a new scanner.

: Scanners come in lots of different shapes and sizes. If you don’t have much room in your home or office, the most space-efficient option is a simple camera mounted on a stand, which will just take a photo of whatever you want to scan. Sheet-fed ones can also be compact, but they won’t work on thicker documents like a passport or a book. The best option for these is a flatbed scanner with a lid to hold the documents in place. Resolution : Depending on what you’re scanning, the resolution will be very important. For family photos that you want to digitise, for example, look for a very high-resolution scanner. That will get you the highest-quality results. A model that can scan at 300 dpi is good for pictures. If you want to take it to the next level and enlarge your photos, look for a model that can scan at 600 dpi. But if you just plan to scan text documents, a lower-resolution model will be sufficient and cheaper.

: Depending on what you’re scanning, the resolution will be very important. For family photos that you want to digitise, for example, look for a very high-resolution scanner. That will get you the highest-quality results. A model that can scan at 300 dpi is good for pictures. If you want to take it to the next level and enlarge your photos, look for a model that can scan at 600 dpi. But if you just plan to scan text documents, a lower-resolution model will be sufficient and cheaper. Connectivity: Most scanners will connect to your computer via a cable of some sort, so make sure your pick is compatible with your devices. However, many modern designs are now WiFi-enabled. That means you can potentially control it with your phone or another mobile device instead of fiddling with another wire. So think about how much space you have for extra cords and whether you want to be able to use the device from anywhere.

Our picks for the best scanner on Amazon

Top pick overall: Epson Perfection V39

USB Connection This gadget will produce high-quality, 4800-dpi scans. It also features an integrated stand to help save space, and it can directly connect to cloud storage services. Epson BUY NOW

Runner up: Doxie Go SE

Wireless Action Once it’s powered up via a USB charger, this model will sync to your computer from anywhere. Its small size makes it easy to transport and store. Doxie BUY NOW

Budget pick: Canon LiDE

Compact Design Created to work with A4 documents, this device has a slimline frame with a space-saving vertical stand. You can power it with USB Type-C connections.

Canon BUY NOW

Premium pick: Fujitsu Document Scanner

Full Service This option will easily process everything from business cards and receipts to larger-format papers. You can also manage and edit items all from one application. Fujitsu BUY NOW

