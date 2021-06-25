With a little bit of planning, any outdoor space can feel like an extra room in your home. All you need to begin furnishing your patio is a chair or two, and you’ll have a special place to greet the day, gaze up at the stars, or enjoy a glass of wine with a friend. Patio chairs can be just as stylish as indoor living and dining room sets, but they’re also designed to withstand sun, rain, heat, cold, and humidity, so they can last across many seasons. These top picks show the range of options that will fit your lifestyle needs.

Some models, such as the iconic slatted Adirondack chair, with its wide back and uniquely angled seat, can be found both poolside and on the edge of the woods. These chairs can be crafted from hardwood and may require refinishing, though, while models made out of plastics and recycled materials may not require special care. Cushions. If you're looking for a little extra comfort in your patio chairs, designs with removable cushions are a smart choice. While outdoor cushions are often made with fabric that's resistant to water, stains, and ultraviolet light, they can still get soaked through in a rainstorm or buried under a pile of snow. Fortunately, you can stow the cushions somewhere dry without having to move the chairs themselves. Cushions are also available in a range of colors for an easy and affordable refresh of your decor.

Function. The most versatile chair designs—such as café-style patio chairs with a straight back and flat seat—are great for dining and working at a table, but they're not always the most comfortable for kicking back. Rocking chairs, lounge chairs with a built-in ottoman, and generous wicker armchairs, however, are less adaptable, but they still may become a favorite spot for your downtime or to give your guests a place to chill out as you make dinner.

Our Picks for the Best Patio Chairs on Amazon

Quintessential Style An alternative to the popular outdoor lounger, featuring durable all-weather materials that can easily be cleaned. Available in a rainbow of colors. POLYWOOD BUY NOW

Golden Finish Bring some elegance to your al fresco meals with this sturdy pair, which feature soft cushions that attach to the seats with ties. Maintain the finish with teak oil.

Walker Edison BUY NOW

Great for Relaxing: Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair with Cushion, Teak Finish

Gentle Motion This appealing design is made from real wood, includes a water-resistant pillow for your seat, and features curved feet to allow soothing movement as you recline.

Christopher Knight Home BUY NOW

Easy to Transport This collapsible model features a padded headrest and is perfect for travel.

Amazon Basics BUY NOW

