Tired of finding stray socks everywhere? You can make laundry day less of a chore by having a laundry basket that’s easy to bring to the launderette or down the hall. But before buying one, there’s plenty to consider. How much laundry do you usually do? Where will you be doing it? And where will the container live? Here’s what to look into before making a purchase.

Material : Most laundry baskets are either made of fabric, plastic, or wicker. If you’re doing your laundry at home, a fabric basket will do the trick as you’re not going to be lugging it around all too much. But if you’ll be doing your laundry elsewhere, a plastic or wicker basket will be sturdier and easier to transport. Plus, they’ll be much easier to wipe clean in case they collect grime from the floor.

: Are you diligent about doing your laundry every week, or even every other week? Then you won’t need to take up too much space in your home. Look for a carrier with a capacity of about 1.5 bushels. But if you’re more likely to only do laundry once a month (or if you have a large family), a 2-bushel basket will do the trick. Organizers: Do you constantly scrounge around for your matching sock pairs once your laundry is finished drying? Look into a model with organizers for different types of clothing. Two to three compartments should generally be enough, but if you’re picky about what gets hung to dry and what needs to be in a delicate cycle, look into getting more. You may also be able to find a basket that allows you to add dividers as you see fit.

Our picks for the best laundry baskets on Amazon

Top pick overall: UOON Basket

Big Capacity Two aluminum ring handles make this lightweight model easy to pick up. It can also be folded when not in use.

Runner up: Lonbet Laundry Basket

Designed With a Top Capable of holding a wide volume of clothes, this item is made of bamboo and fabric and is easy to assemble.

Budget pick: Addis Basket

40-Litre Capacity These handles feature a comfortable grip, and the plastic material is sturdy enough to be transported. Available in four colors.

Great for kids: AXHOP Basket

Eight Design Options A steel ring support keeps this model sturdy while the drawstring closures make it easier to transport. The foldable design makes it easy to tuck away.

Popular Science is here to help you choose among the most popular products on Amazon, and hidden gems our experts think are worth checking out.