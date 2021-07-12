Our hair somehow looks like the perfect cross between “I woke up like this” and “I spent 12 hours on this” when we walk out of a hair salon. But you don’t need to rack up a huge bill to keep your hair looking sleek and stylish. The best hair dryers can achieve professional-looking ‘dos at your convenience. Here’s how to choose yours.

Weight : Check how much the dryer weighs before you buy. If you’ve got long hair or don’t have a lot of upper-body strength, some of these hairdryers can be absolute beasts. Holding them above your head for hours on end can become a real workout. Compare your options to the weight of your existing dryer and you’ll get an idea of how you’ll get on with it.

: If you’ve got curly hair, look out for a design that comes with a diffuser attachment. Diffusers are the best way to dry hair while keeping the curl intact. It’s possible to buy universal diffuser attachments. But for a perfect fit, pick a dryer that comes with one. Extra features: Keep an eye out for hybrid dryers and stylers which channel the warm air through a brush attachment. That will allow you to add volume and texture while you dry without having to be a whizz with a brush or a tong. Larger barrels are best for mid-length and longer styles, while shorter styles are generally easier to manage with a smaller barrel.

Our Picks for the best hair dryers on Amazon

Top pick overall: Revlon Salon Volumizer

Tangle-Free Bristles This hybrid allows you to add volume as you dry. It has two heat settings, a cooling option, and is capable of handling significant manes.

Runner up: Remington D3190 Hair Dryer

Comes with Extra Features You can customize your heat and speed settings to get a sleek look with this model. It comes equipped with two accessories, one designed to create a strong directed flow and another to gently spread the heat.

Remington

Budget pick: TRESemme 5542DU Dryer

Compact for Travel This lightweight model uses multiple heat and speed options to work quickly. Its ionic make fights off frizz.

TRESemme

Premium pick: ghd Hair Dryer

Ergonomic Design This award-winning device has been designed for speed with technology that minimizes flyaways.

ghd

