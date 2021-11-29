Instant Pot 2-Instin-1 Coffee Maker Works with Nepresso and K-Cups. Instant Check Price

Your morning brew is an essential part of the day. It can make all the difference when it comes to overcoming the morning (or even mid-day) slump. Whether you’re a one-cup kind of person or need a few mugs to keep you caffeinated throughout the day, capsule pods are arguably the most reliable and time-efficient way to make your coffee.

But if you’ve ever felt limited by a machine only equipped for Nespresso or K-Cups, this Instant Pot 2-Instin-1 coffee maker can handle both, to ultimately give you more options and variety when it comes to your cup of joe. From a small espresso with dessert to the classic black cup of coffee, this one-size-fits-all machine is equipped for any kind of brew. Instant 2-in-1 Multi-Function Coffee Maker

For a limited time, you can score this Multi-Function Coffee Maker for 30 percent off, bringing the price down from $200 to just $140. We recommend that you act fast—as the sale ends at 3:00 a.m. EST on November 30.

Unlike many capsule coffee makers, this pick allows you to make both coffee and espresso in one seamless machine, with adjustable brew strength to give you more control over your cup. The Instant Pot Coffee Maker also has a wide range of brewing sizes, with everything from 2-ounce espresso shots to 12-ounce coffee cups (perfect for a travel mug you can take to work). If you’re concerned about the waste from K-Cups and Nespresso pods, the machine also includes a reusable pod that you can pack with your own espresso or coffee grounds.

