Now that loved ones have left after the holiday weekend, getting back into the swing of things can be a bit difficult. As you clean up the house and log back on to your work laptops, crank up the tunes to make the process easier. These Anker Soundcore Cyber Monday deals can help you snag a great pair of headphones, earbuds, and speakers at significantly lower prices. Here are the best discounts we’ve found this Cyber Monday.

Discount code: WS24HS12HQ

These true wireless earbuds offer emphasized bass and a frequency bandwidth of 20 Hz to 20 kHz using 10 hardened nano-layers. They provide a personalized fit by offering nine pairs of silicone ear-tups, and the charging case offers up to seven hours of use per charge, with three recharges on a fully charged case. Three earbud modes help control how much external noise is allowed or blocked: Transport, Indoor, and Outdoor. The earbuds come with a USB-C charger, but you can use a Qi-Certified wireless charger if you’d rather not get tangled up. The Cyber Monday discount code is valid for all six colors: Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, Crystal Pink, MusiCares Red, and LUM Edition.

An oversized 11mm driver boosts the bass, and LDAC technology enhances the wireless audio. Transparency mode allows you to let in ambient noise, and you can get up to seven hours of use on one charge. The charging case offers 2.5 additional charges, and you can get three hours of playtime if you charge for 15 minutes.

Discount code: WSCPN6FUR1

This speaker uses neodymium woofers, passive radiators, and high-frequency tweeters to pack a punch when it comes to the bass. It offers a 12-hour run time and Bluetooth 5.0 Plus, it’s IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can be completely immersed in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, according to Audio Reputation. The Motion+ comes in black, blue, and red, though the Cyber Monday deal is only available for the black model.

Other great audio deals

Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 $40 (Was $75)

SAMSUNG HW-A50M 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio $149 (Was $179)

Google Nest Audio $60 (Was $100)

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker $250 (Was $350)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud $248 (Was $280)

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones $78 (Was $180)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $199 (Was $279)