Tablets might not seem worth the hype—until you get one. They’re incredibly convenient to carry around, and you can pop them out to send off a quick email or watch your favorite Netflix show at your own convenience. Plus, if you’re an apartment dweller, you can download books to your tablet instead of letting physical books quickly pile up. Enter the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus, which lets you access countless entertainment and workspace apps.

The only downside is that tablets can be pricey. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday deals on the Fire HD 10 Plus and more tablets. Here are the best sales we found.

Long-Lasting Battery, High Storage Capacity Offers 12 hours of battery life, a 1080p display, and wireless charging. Amazon Check Price

With a 12-hour battery life, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of storage (with the option to get up to 64 GB), the Fire HD 10 Plus has staying power. The 10.1-inch screen has a 1080p HD display for great clarity, and a split-screen feature allows you to multitask. Plus, it offers wireless charging and Alexa voice control.

Its construction is both sturdy and environmentally-friendly. The aluminosilicate glass is durable, and Amazon reports that the tablet is composed of 28 percent post-consumer recycled tablets. It also earned an ENERGY STAR certification, meaning it meets the U.S. Department of Energy or U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s energy efficiency standards.

Other great Cyber Monday tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 $499 (Was $700)

Samsung Tab A7 Lite $120 (Was $160)

HAOVM P10 10.1 Inch Android Tablet $108.80 (Was $136)

Acer Enduro T1 ET108-11A-80PZ Rugged Tablet $255 (Was $350)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet $60 (Was $100)