Whether you’re a novice baker or an experienced enthusiast, a solid stand mixer is a must-have in your kitchen. Stand mixers have evolved over the years from burdensome appliances used solely for mixing dough to multi-use devices with attachments to make everything from pasta to ice cream. The best stand mixers not only look great displayed on your kitchen counter, but they are highly functional pieces of equipment that seriously cut down the amount of time it takes to make a cake or whip up a batch of whipped cream.

A great stand mixer can be a hefty investment, so it’s important to do your research before you bite the bullet. We compiled a list of the best stand mixers in every category so you can find one that your inner baker (and your wallet) will enjoy for years.

How we selected the best stand mixers

There are more than a baker’s dozen stand mixers worth considering, and the search can feel exhausting and overwhelming. You want to ensure you’re getting the best value for your dollar, but you also don’t want your stand mixer to die on you after just a couple of years.

We looked at over 20 of the highest-rated stand mixers on the market in a variety of price ranges and designs to come up with our list of the best stand mixers in every category. We considered capacity, size, bulkiness, price, design, color options, versatility, and durability when making our list. Whether your top priority is affordability, aesthetics, or function, we have a recommendation for you.

Best Stand Mixers: Reviews & Recommendations

Reliable and durable This is the gold standard of stand mixers.

Specs:

Includes: coated flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire wire whip, pouring shield

5-quart capacity

Dimensions (LxWxH): 14.3 x 9.3 x 14 inches

Weight: 26 pounds

Why it made the cut: The longtime leader in stand mixers delivers a high-quality, long-lasting appliance in a variety of stylish colors.

Pros: Cons: 10 speeds Expensive Ample color options Heavy and bulky Ability to transform the mixer into different kitchen tools Large 5-quart capacity bowl KitchenAid Artisan® Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid is synonymous with ‘stand mixer,’ and there’s a good reason for it. The original stand mixer back in 1919, KitchenAid changed the game for home bakers everywhere by automating the manual, labor-intensive processes in baking. The company has maintained many of its original values including mixers that last for decades if properly cared for.

The Artisan Series mixer features 10 speeds for every level from mixing to kneading. The 5-quart stainless steel bowl has the capacity for up to 9 dozen cookies at once. The paddle rotates in a 59-point pattern (called a planetary pattern) that allows it to cover the entire bowl for complete integration. The tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients and clean the bowl and attachments. The bowl is dishwasher-safe, and the comfort handle allows for ease of use that some older models lacked. Another perk is the rainbow of colors available: no matter what your style or wallpaper color is, you’ll be able to find a KitchenAid mixer to match.

The innovative hub design allows for 10 different attachments, making your Artisan Series mixer an all-in-one kitchen assistant. From a pasta-cutter to a veggie noodle spiralizer, these additions will make your life easier in the kitchen from dinner to dessert. The Artisan Series mixer clocks in at a whopping 26 pounds, and it’s larger than some other options, which is important to note if space is a concern.

Best Value stand mixer: Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts

Solid all-around Lots of features on a small budget.

Specs:

Includes whisk, dough hook, flat beater and splatter shield

4-quart capacity

Dimensions (LxWxH): 10.4 x 15.55 x 16.3 inches

Weight: 12.48 pounds

Why it made the cut: An affordable stand mixer that nicely toes the line between quality and price.

The Hamilton Beach mixer is a great affordable option that strikes a good balance between quality and affordability in case you’re not ready to splurge on a pro-grade model just yet.

The 300-watt motor is actually more powerful than KitchenAid’s 250-watt motor, and the Hamilton Beach mixer provides the same full-bowl mixing coverage. The bowl has a 4-quart capacity, which is slightly less than KitchenAid’s, but it’s also much lighter at under 13 pounds. The mixer comes with a dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl with handles, a tilt-head design for ease of use, and a splatter shield to avoid unnecessary kitchen messes. There are three attachments to switch between for versatility in mixing, and the machine operates at 7 speeds for everything from a slow knead to a fast mix.

In only five different colors, you may not be able to get as creative with this one, but you can’t beat it for the price. The stand mixer also comes with suction cups at the bottom to prevent rattling while you’re mixing. It’s a really solid option for beginners or folks who don’t want to spend a fortune on a stand mixer.

Pros: Cons: Relatively inexpensive Only comes in 5 colors Lightweight at under 13 pounds Slightly smaller capacity Dishwasher safe No additional attachments available Impressive 300-watt motor Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts

Best stand mixer on a tight budget: Dash Stand Mixer: 6 Speed with 3-Quart Capacity

Back to basics It's perfect for the weekend bread warrior.

Specs:

Includes 2 dough hooks and 2 mixer beaters

3-quart capacity

Dimensions (LxWxH): 11.5 x 8 x 10.4 inches

4.7 pounds

Why it made the cut: A super-lightweight and inexpensive option perfect for novice and occasional bakers.

Pros: Cons: Super affordable Only 2 different types of attachments available A variety of trendy colors to choose from Small capacity bowl Lightweight and compact Dash Stand Mixer: 6 Speed with 3-Quart Capacity

If you’re brand-new to baking or on a tight budget, shelling out a hundred bucks or more for a stand mixer might not be in the cards for you. The Dash stand mixer is a solid option if affordability is your biggest concern.

The tilting head design allows you to easily access the stainless steel mixing bowl and change out the attachments without a mess. All the non-electric parts are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. At under 5 pounds and smaller dimensions overall, this mixer is easily portable and perfect for small spaces. Available in 9 colors (including copper, pastel blue, and pink) and in a cool, retro design, this mixer also checks the boxes for style and kitchen versatility.

The Dash stand mixer operates at 6 different speeds, but it only comes with two different attachments, and it doesn’t function in the same planetary motion as the KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach mixers to reach every last nook and cranny of the bowl. However, you can rotate the bowl for full access and mixing ability. With only a 3-quart capacity, plan to work in small batches if you need to do a lot of baking. But, if you’re only an occasional baker without the need for any fancy gadgets, you simply can’t beat the Dash stand mixer for the price.

Small but Mighty It's a shrunken version of the overall champ.

Specs:

Includes flex edge beater, coated dough hook and 6-wire whisk

3.5-quart capacity

20 percent smaller footprint compared to classic KitchenAid mixer

18 pounds

Why it made the cut: The compact version of the classic KitchenAid mixer is cheaper and lighter.

Pros: Cons: Lower price than the original KitchenAid Small capacity bowl Smaller footprint on your counter No splatter shield Lighter weight at 18 pounds Same durability and high performance as the original KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 3.5 Quart

You want the quality and durability of the KitchenAid mixer, but you can’t fit it in your small kitchen. The KitchenAid Artisan mixer comes with all the bells and whistles of the original, at a 25% lighter weight while taking up 20 percent less space on your counter.

Just like the original, the Artisan Mini Series features 10 speeds from a light knead to a brisk whip, with a powerful, 250-watt motor. The mixer also includes the iconic tilt-head design for easy access, and a comfort handle on the dishwasher-safe, stainless steel bowl. The mixer provides the same opportunity to use any of the 10 optional hub-powered attachments. The Artisan Mini comes in several colors, including honeydew green and aqua sky blue, so you can get creative with your kitchen style.

It’s slightly more affordable than its bigger sibling, though still pricey when compared to other options on the market. It’s a reliable, durable choice for those with limited space who don’t need a large-capacity mixer. At 18 pounds, it’s still rather heavy, but much lighter than the original.

Best style and design: Smeg 1950’s Retro Style Stand Mixer

Fashion-forward A powerful motor accompanies the impressive looks.

Specs:

Includes steel wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook, pouring shield

5-quart capacity

Dimensions (LxWxH): 15.75 x 8.75 x 14.9 inches

19 pounds

Why it made the cut: Stylist and powerful stand mixer for those who pride themselves on sleek decor.

Pros: Cons: Sleek, retro design in several colors Expensive High wattage with more power No optional add-on accessories Large capacity bowl Non-stick accessories Smeg 1950’s Retro Style Stand Mixer

Folks who believe that style comes first can’t go wrong with a Smeg stand mixer. The attractive retro design comes in several neutral and pastel colors, including pink, red, blue, and green. The stylish design comes at a high price point, but the impressive features don’t disappoint, either.

With a 600-watt motor, it’s also the most powerful mixer on our list, making it a better choice if you’re frequently making things like stiff bread doughs. It features a planetary mixing movement that makes for a smooth, complete combination of ingredients. The 10-variable speeds give KitchenAid a run for its money when it comes to versatility. A large-capacity stainless steel bowl can hold up to 5 quarts for bigger baking projects. With a tilt-head design and several different accessories, this stand mixer provides agility in the kitchen.

Additionally, the accessories come with an all-new coating to make them non-stick and easy to clean. On top of that, they’re also dishwasher safe. If you can swing the cost, the Smeg stand mixer will not only look great in your kitchen, but it will put in the work as a solid stand mixer with a long life expectancy.

What to consider when shopping for the best stand mixers

Before you decide on a stand mixer, you’ll need to decide what you actually want to use it for. A basic stand mixer will mix up things like cookie dough, cake batter, and whipped cream. But, some stand mixers are equipped to work with accessories to make things like burgers, pasta, and ice cream. It’s also important to consider how often you’ll use it. Many stand mixers are built to last a lifetime, but those typically come with a higher price tag.

When choosing a stand mixer for your kitchen, keep in mind your counter space. These machines are typically heavy and a bit bulky, so size may be a consideration for apartment-dwellers. Even if you have space to store it, moving it in and out of a cabinet can be a hassle if it’s too heavy.

Here are some of the most prudent questions to ask yourself as you hunt for your ideal stand mixer.

Attachments and accessories

If the idea of making pasta from scratch sounds like more effort than it’s worth, then you probably don’t need to worry about getting a stand mixer that allows for all kinds of fancy attachments. A basic stand mixer will meet all of your needs as a baking companion, including whipping, mixing, kneading, and creaming. If you’re looking for an all-in-one kitchen assistant, spring for a stand mixer that has the ability to add on cool accessories. Just make sure to factor the cost of those extra gadgets into your budget.

Capacity

Stand mixers come in various sizes, so it’s worth considering what kind of capacity you want yours to have. If you’re a professional baker who will be whipping up large batches of batter, cream, and dough every weekend, a 3-quart mixing bowl might not cut it. Working in small batches can get frustrating if you’re in a time crunch and have a lot of work ahead of you. Alternatively, if you’re a hobby baker who whips up a couple-dozen cookies once a year for the holidays, a huge bowl and paddle may be a hindrance.

Design and footprint

Between your rice cooker, air fryer, toaster, and blender, your kitchen counter might be getting a bit crowded. Consider where you’re going to store your stand mixer before you go for a large-batch mixer. Many folks opt to display their stand mixer on the counter for aesthetic purposes, and because that sucker can be heavy to lug out every time you need it. If counter space is an issue, cabinet or pantry storage is another option. Luckily, there are some great compact options for those who live in close quarters. Some of the options on this list weigh more than 25 pounds and stand well over a foot high.

FAQs

Q: Which stand mixer do professional chefs use? The KitchenAid Professional Series stand mixers are popular among professional bakers and chefs. The Artisan Series mixer is great for hobby bakers, but the pros tend to go for a stand mixer with an even higher capacity. The KitchenAid Professional 600 has a 6-quart capacity and the KitchenAid ProLine and commercial mixers have 7-and-8-quart capacities, respectively.

Q: Does wattage matter in stand mixers? Wattage essentially translates to power, and how much power your stand mixer will use while it operates. So a stand mixer with higher wattage should be able to do the job of a lower-wattage mixer much faster. If you ran a 300-watt mixer and 600-watt mixer for the same amount of time. A 250-watt stand mixer will perform well with most doughs and batters. Anything more than that would only be helpful for things like super-stiff bread doughs.

Q: Which is better: hand mixers or stand mixers? It depends what your priorities are. Stand mixers will be able to handle thicker doughs and take less of your energy to operate. You can get larger jobs done a lot faster with a stand mixer. Hand mixers are great if space is an issue in your kitchen, or if you are an occasional baker who only makes small batches anyway.

Q: How long do KitchenAid stand mixers last? KitchenAid stand mixers have a full warranty of one year, but many customers report that their mixers last 10-25 years, depending on how frequently they use them and how they care for them.



A final word about the best stand mixers

Whether you’re an occasional baker or an aspiring professional, the best stand mixer will make a huge difference in your kitchen. With proper care, these versatile devices can pump out cakes, cookies, bread, pasta, and more for decades to come.