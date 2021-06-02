The ability to entertain your friends and family in an outdoor space is more important now than ever before. In fact, maybe one of the only things that has been good about this past year or so has been how much we’ve been able to enjoy and appreciate our own personal outdoor spaces. Not to be too much of a downer, but a glass of wine outdoors with friends and family on a beautiful summer’s evening may be the only kind of entertainment we’re allowed to do for some time. And if you haven’t done too much outside your house in a while, you might be realizing your patio is in desperate need of a power wash and new patio furniture, like a patio umbrella. So on that note, let’s start by investing a bit of money, time, and love into that space, using our guide to the best patio umbrellas for every style, need, and budget.

With all that extra time spent outdoors, you can’t forget the other risks in life, including sunburn and too much sun exposure. There’s also the fact that you may want to entertain or socialize safely when there’s a light drizzle or even a passing summer shower. An umbrella is an essential part of your perfect relaxing patio furniture kit—they can be functional as well as stylish, even becoming a beautiful feature on your patio.

Why do I need a patio umbrella?

A patio umbrella is an absolute must for those not looking to get completely fried by the sun during the hottest of summer days. When the weather is scorching the last thing you want to worry about is a bad burn. This means that a patio umbrella is a rare example of a stylish piece of furniture that can be good for your health. That sounds like a win-win. A patio umbrella creates an environment perfect for larger gatherings, family dinners outside, or personal sunbathing. Nobody wants to stay stuck inside on a beautiful day. With the best patio umbrella you can find you’ll have your garden, patio, or front porch looking stylish and protected.

Related: The best patio heaters stay comfortable outdoors all year long

What to consider when getting the best patio umbrella

Not all umbrellas are equal. Cheap flimsy umbrellas will blow over the second the wind picks up. Some won’t even fully cover the table or chairs you’re looking to protect from the sun. When picking out the very best patio umbrella, get one suitable for the space it needs to be in and one that has all the functionality you want.

Are you looking for a solar patio umbrella that will generate power while you’ll enjoy the sun? Perhaps you need a sturdy stand to place it in the precise location you need it. Taking it on the go? In that case, it’s best to get a portable umbrella. Some will even have lights attached so your summer party can go late into the night. Whatever it is you’re seeking, use our guide to ensure you get the best patio umbrella money can buy.

Best patio umbrella with solar power: RINKMO 9ft Patio Umbrella With Solar Lights

Eco-Friendly Lights that go on with solar power make this the perfect all-night umbrella.

Rinkmo BUY NOW

We love this umbrella for the clever light feature it includes. You’ll never have to worry about finding a socket or batteries—simply let this patio umbrella with solar lights rest in the sun, and you’ll be able to brighten up your dinner party. Built from a super-strong aluminum frame, this umbrella is 30% stronger than most patio umbrellas in the market. A high wind resistance means it won’t blow away. It has a whopping 99.99% UV protection, so you can rest easy knowing you won’t end up with a nasty sunburn. It’s easy to handle with a crank that controls opening and closing—plus, it allows you to adjust the shading angle effortlessly, so you can enjoy from any spot.

Best patio umbrella with a stand: PURPLE LEAF 11 Feet Patio Umbrella

Sturdy Construction A rock-solid stand means it will stay in a place where you want it.

PURPLE LEAF BUY NOW

A patio umbrella with a solid base will give it a great grounding, so it can stay in place for years to come (which will be especially convenient if you’re putting this in an area that’s exposed to all types of weather). This umbrella utilizes a water tank base, meaning you simply need to fill it up to make it heavy. This isn’t exactly the umbrella for those who constantly rearrange furniture, but it’s definitely a good option for the stationary umbrella. You’ll be able to choose from six different heights and angles to perfectly cover all spots of the table. It’s made of high-quality polyester fabric and is UV-resistant. It’s also water-repellent, making it a great add for a patio furniture collection in a humid or rainy area.

Best patio umbrella with solar power: Blissun 9 ft Solar Umbrella

Lights Up Choose among seven colors to brighten up your space.

Blissun BUY NOW

This stunning tiered solar patio umbrella is one of the very best. A sparkling set of lights are embedded into the umbrella to create a cozy ambience for summer dinners, and it’s simple to control with an on-off switch. (Note that the lights need to charge in the sun for six to seven hours before they can be used.) Plus, this umbrella is easy to assemble and can be tilted with a hand crank.

Best patio umbrella on a budget: Amazon Basics Umbrella Outdoor Patio Cover

Simple and Effective Woven polyester gives it a thick feel while being affordable.

Amazon Basics BUY NOW

Who says you can’t save some money and still get a high quality production? Amazon Basics has created the perfect budget patio umbrella that does exactly what you need it to: protect you and your table in both sunny and rainy conditions. Best of all, it’s made with woven polyester fabric that has a laminated undercoating so rain doesn’t get through. If you’re looking for bang for your buck, this is the one to get.

Patio furniture FAQ:

What should I look for in a patio umbrella?

Make sure you get a patio umbrella that is the appropriate size for your space. Be sure to check the umbrella’s diameter to ensure it doesn’t overwhelm your patio. Secondly, think about whether you want a companion for sunbathing or protection for a table full of people enjoying the sunset. Lastly, consider if you want it to have a heavy duty stand or be portable.

Will patio umbrellas protect me from the sun?

All of our recommended patio umbrellas will offer you protection from the sun. But if you’re looking for something heavy-duty, look for an umbrella that’s specifically constructed with UV protection. Cheaper material patio umbrellas sometimes can let UV rays leak in, but the best patio umbrellas will offer you a safe way to hang out outside for hours.

What is the best patio umbrella for the wind?

When putting a patio umbrella outside, you have to consider the climate. It’s worth looking out for water and windproof umbrellas that won’t blow away in a storm. The best patio umbrella for wind should be sturdy—the sturdier the build, the better the umbrella. Wind-up crank umbrellas are some of the strongest for withstanding blustery days.

We’ve got you covered with the best patio umbrella

Sometimes, it’s a good thing to throw some shade on a situation. Forget about worrying about that little drizzle in the forecast—now that you have all the details on the very best patio umbrellas, you can enjoy your outdoor space like never before.

Make it an excuse to add some glamour and a feature to your pation and keep your friends and family shaded and protected. Now, who has the ice bucket? Cheers!