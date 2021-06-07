Best inflatable pool for kids BOUNTECH Inflatable Double Slide Bounce House CHECK LATEST PRICE With two water slides, a climbing wall, and a splash pool, your little ones can play all day in this kid-approved pick. Best full-featured inflatable pool Intex 28405E PureSpa 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa CHECK LATEST PRICE Unwind with this spa-inspired pick, perfect for cool nights spent relaxing with friends and family. Best inflatable pool for the whole family BAKAM Large Inflatable Swimming Pool CHECK LATEST PRICE Don’t limit the fun to just a few people! This family-sized pick can fit up to five and is equipped with a sun canopy for the little ones.

Published Jun. 7, 2021

You might have some preconceived notions about inflatable swimming pools being inferior to in-ground designs, but we’re here to tell you: these wonders are better than ever, and right on trend. Between people wanting to avoid large crowds at public pools or beaches and the convenience of being able to pump up a pool anywhere you want, investing in an inflatable swimming pool is a great idea for the warmest months. Whether you are looking for a feature-loaded product designed for adults, a fun inflatable kiddie pool, or one that works for the whole family, here is where you can find the best inflatable pool on the market for you.

What to look for in the best inflatable swimming pool

Inflatable pools come in tons of different shapes and sizes, with varying themes and features. It’s important to have an understanding of who will be using the pool and narrow your search based on that. Once you know that, you’ll want to consider a few practicalities:

Setup and Location

Setup varies based on the specific product; some are no more complex than an air mattress, while others may require some construction. You also want to make sure you have a flat location—like a deck or level backyard area—to set your pool up. This ensures you have even support all around, and if your only outdoor space is on a hill, well, maybe an inflatable pool isn’t quite right for you.

Air Pumps

If your new pool doesn’t come with an air pump, you may want to consider buying one. An inflatable pool large enough for multiple people will require more than even the most impressive of lungs. You can find electric air pumps that have different nozzle attachments which makes it easy to inflate just about anything.

Capacity

Consider how many people are going to be using the pool at a given time and how much water will be needed. You’ll want to locate your inflatable pool near a hose for an easy fill-up; carrying buckets of water gets old very fast. And the larger the pool, the heavier it’ll be, so if you’re putting it on a deck, ensure that the deck is stable enough to handle all that weight.

Drainage

Most inflatable designs these days have drainage plugs, which enables you to easily get rid of water for cleaning or storage. But keep in mind, there could be dozens of gallons of water in there; you’ll want to make sure that yours is located near a drain or somewhere that water won’t cause any damage.

For when the adults need some R&R…

Don’t assume inflatable pools are only for kids. Adults can get into the inflatable action as well and experience all the relaxation (and splashing, if they want) that the kids enjoy. There are many options to choose from for both adult- and kid-sized inflatable pools, ranging from cheerful childlike patterns to surprisingly elegant adult-sized pools. Check out the below recommendations for some of the best inflatable pools for adults and for kids on both sides of the spectrum.

Best full-featured inflatable pool: Intex 28405E PureSpa Four-Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

Take a Soak This product replicates everything you love about hot tubs, except much less expensive, installable anywhere, and easy to move.

This Intex inflatable pool really has it all, including the hot tub itself, cover, heating system, 10W hard water system, two-filter filtration system, floating chlorine dispenser, ground cloth, inflation hose, comfortable headrests, a carry bag, and cover straps with a child safety lock. Its Fiber-Tech construction is durable enough for you to sit on its edge and the filter cartridges provide a simple set-up for freshwater maintenance. It’s large enough for four people and can maintain temperatures of up to 104 degrees—that’s steamy.

Best no-frills inflatable pool: Homech Inflatable Swimming Pool

Stable and Reliable This 95-inch pool is perfect for up to two adults and four kids.

With a capacity of up to 162 gallons of water, this Homech inflatable pool will fit a whole family quite comfortably. Its durable and wear-resistant PVC material is thicker than most, at 0.4mm, and ensures that punctures stay far away—and, just in case a rare puncture does happen, it comes with an extra repair patch! The Homech is made with BPA-free materials and has a thickened bottom to make sure cold surfaces don’t lower the temperature of the water in your backyard pool.

When it’s time to keep the kids entertained…

Envision this: It’s a scorcher of a day, the kids are complaining that the air conditioning isn’t cold enough, and yet they want to play outdoors. The perfect resolution is to pump up the inflatable kiddie pool and let them splash around. Kid-friendly inflatable pools should ideally include a canopy to shade kids from the powerful sun, but it would be great if they could also pack some fun bonuses. Why not a slide, or a palm tree, or some fun decorations?

Best inflatable pool for the whole family: BAKAM Large Automatic Inflatable Swimming Pool

Shaded Protection With a removable canopy, this attractive pool provides shade to about a third of its length.

Not only is this inflatable swimming pool extremely stylish, but it’s also safe and pragmatic. It’s made from premium, environmentally friendly PVC materials, has leak-proof valves, and even includes a cotton interlayer that is incredibly comfortable to sit on. The canopy attachment has a UV blockage rate of up to 98 percent, helpful for anyone hoping to avoid the sun or to protect your child’s skin. If you’re buying for a family to use, opt for the medium or large sizes.

Best inflatable pool for the kids: BOUNTECH Inflatable Double Slide Bounce House

Backyard Water Park This inflatable pool has it all: a double slide, climbing wall, water cannon, sprayers, and splash pool area.

As with all products designed with kids in mind, safety comes first for this pool. Here, you’ll find eight ground stakes to ensure it’s completely secure and stable, and a protective net to prevent kids from sliding out. It also comes with a carrying bag for easy transportation, a repair pack to easily fix small punctures, a hose, and a 750W air blower (though if you already have a blower, you can buy it without that, to lower the overall price). This inflatable kiddie pool can handle up to 350 pounds of splashing kids and is ideal for those between the ages of three and eight.

For an easy summer dip that won’t cost an arm and a leg…

Sometimes you just need a quick dip to refresh yourself in those hot summer months, but you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars to do so. If you’re looking for a simple yet aesthetically pleasing inflatable backyard pool that won’t break the bank, look no further than these fun options.

Best budget-friendly inflatable pool: Poolcandy Lemon Print Sunning Pool

Instagram Worthy Available in five playful prints, Poolcandy’s Sunning Pool is the quintessential inflatable pool for up to two adults to lounge in.

Ringing in at less than $35, the sunning pool weighs less than 5 pounds and measures 5 feet in diameter. It’s made of durable, non-toxic, and premium-quality PVC vinyl and includes a floor drain for simple water outflow. It’s completely no-frills, but who needs frills when you’ve got your own pool?

Best inflatable pool FAQ:

How much does an inflatable pool cost?

Inflatable pools can vary from $30 to well over $750. The less expensive inflatable pools will be quite simple, just a PVC tub, but as you get deeper into your wallet, you’ll find canopies, temperature control, larger sizes, automatic pumps, and more.

How long can you keep water in an inflatable pool?

Generally speaking, it’s a good sanitary practice to replace your pool water after each use, though if you leave it for a couple of days, you’re probably fine—though you may want to check for leaves, bugs, and frogs. Any longer than that and you risk danger and mosquito breeding. If you’re using chlorine (and not every pool is designed for chlorine), you can go for about two weeks.

What is the best brand of inflatable pool?

There are many great brands that make the best inflatable pools. Depending on your needs, the best brand for your backyard pool will be subjective to you. If you’re looking for a fancy pool for adults, check out Intex. If you’re looking for a fun inflatable kiddie pool, you may be interested in what BOUNTECH has to offer.

The final word on the best inflatable pool

With summer approaching and many people choosing to stay away from public pools and beaches, it’s the perfect time to bring the pool to the comfort of your own backyard. Inflatable pools are a great option to make sure you can have some fun in the sun (or shade, in some cases!) while staying cool. Think about who will be taking advantage of the pool, what kinds of features you’d like, and what your budget is like before investing in one, and then… happy swimming!