Best electric lawn mower for the whole family Worx WG779 Power Share Lawn Mower Check Price With six height adjustment options and the ability to mow or mulch, this pick is perfect for the whole family. Best electric lawn mower for homeowners Greenworks 10A Corded Mower Check Price This 10 Amp electric mower can cruise through any lawn for a pristine finish. Best electric lawn mower for gadget lovers Husqvarna Automower Robotic Lawn Mower Check Price Ready to ditch the hassle of mowing altogether? Then grab this automated mowing robot that can trim up to one half of an acre.

Published Jul. 25, 2021

By: Dan Bergstein

The best electric lawn mowers are much more than just hair clippers with an attitude. Today’s electric mowers are energy-efficient and cost-effective lawn tools perfect for keeping the yard trim and proper. From corded mowers that are always ready to chop to mowers with quick-charging, long-lasting batteries, get all the power of a gas mower with none of the hassles. These mowers are easy to operate and nearly maintenance-free. Small and mid-sized lawns can be quickly tamed and managed with an Earth-friendly mower. Cheaper than some gas-powered mowers and more agile than riding mowers, the best electric mower makes yard maintenance less frustrating. Harness the power of electricity with one of these dependable lawn mowers designed for efficiency.

What to consider when shopping for the best electric lawn mower

Power supply, special features, and price are the three main factors to examine when shopping for an electric lawn mower. Some electric mowers are better for smaller yard care, while others are better for hills and inclines. Think carefully about your lawn and how to make yard maintenance easier. The best electric lawn mower is out there—you just need to weed out the competition.

Battery powered mowers vs. corded mowers

The power source will be the first major decision when choosing an electric lawn mower. Obviously, battery-powered mowers are more versatile and can go wherever they need to go. The downside: The battery may not last longer than an hour.In fact, most will die after 45 minutes of use. Having a backup battery helps keep the yard maintenance machine rolling, but it will add to the overall price. Also, if the battery isn’t charged and ready, you won’t be mowing right away. Even the most efficient lawn mower battery needs at least 30 minutes to get a full charge.

Corded mowers are the simplest lawn mowers besides a fly-wheel push mower or sickle and are always ready to slice up some grass. You’ll need a hearty outdoor extension cord to give you room to work. And make sure an outdoor outlet is available or else you’ll be running cords through windows. But if you don’t mind the hassle of a cord, these tethered electric mowers are an inexpensive way to cut the grass quickly. Just watch where you’re mowing. Sling the cord over your shoulder so you’re always in control and reduce the risk of cord-cutting and you’ll be good to go and mow.

Do you want a self-propelled mower or a push mower?

A self-propelled mower is a must-have piece of lawn equipment for larger yards (anything over half an acre), but they do cost more. Electric mowers are much, much lighter than their gas-guzzling brothers, so a push mower may not be as strenuous to operate as you think. Even when cutting up hills and inclines, an electric push mower is comfortable to control.

Self-propelled mowers will eat up battery power quickly. Unless you have extra batteries handy, it can make mowing an average-sized yard take all day as you wait and wait for the battery to charge.

When choosing between a self-propelled electric mower and an electric push mower, the push mower has a clear advantage. But there’s no denying that letting the self-propelled mower do all the work is nice. If you don’t mind the higher price and the need for extra batteries, the self-propelled mower can be a back saver and your best weekend friend.

How big is your yard?

Electric lawn mowers are great for yards smaller than a half-acre. If you have a few acres to mow and still want an eco-friendly lawn tool, there are electric riding mowers on the market. An electric riding mower will be expensive (upwards of $4,000), and when you go that big, you may be better off with a more powerful gas mower.

Robotic lawn mowers are becoming increasingly popular. These tiny electric lawn mowers are programmed via app and can cover areas up to about three-quarters of an acre, depending on the make and model. However, robotic lawn mowers are easily defeated by hills and obstacles… and pets. Plus, they are still priced as a luxury-level product.

For lawns smaller than a quarter-acre, a corded electric mower may be ideal. And for the tiny yard of a townhouse, there’s no need for a big mower when an affordable trimmer/mower hybrid will do the job.

Where will you store the lawn mower?

One of the benefits of an electric mower is that they are often smaller and easier to store than gas-powered mowers. That said, if storage space is limited, you’ll want an electric lawn mower with a handle that’s easy to fold. These mowers can slide into small spaces in a shed or garage. Some electric mowers are also more delicate, they cannot stand up to the elements the same way as a big, robust gas mower. Make sure you can store your electric mower without exposing it to the elements (rain, snow, extreme temperatures). Don’t leave it out on the porch all night.

What features do you want in an electric mower?

Most electric lawn mowers, even the cheap mowers, are 3-in-1 yard tools. They can send the grass clippings out to the side, mulch the grass clippings into small bits, or bag the grass clippings. Switching between these options is usually straightforward, but some models of electric mowers are easier to adjust and manage. And don’t assume the bag comes with the mower, it could be an add-on option.

The best electric lawn mowers

Looking for the best electric mower? You have several choices to make. The two big differences between models: Cord or cordless, and push or self-propelled. Explore the options, have a budget in mind, and you’ll find the perfect electric lawn mower for your yard.

Best electric lawn mower overall: Greenworks 10A Corded Mower

Lightweight Construction This electric model is fantastic for quick cuts whenever the time is right. Greenworks Check Price

The 16-inch cutting deck of the Greenworks electric mower is great for mid-sized suburban yards smaller than a quarter-acre. While 48 pounds may sound like a lot, it’s a shockingly light and agile mower. This mower has no trouble being pushed up hills or around tight corners. It starts easily, and there’s no major maintenance to worry about. Make sure you have an outdoor extension cord to give you optimal mobility. If you only have a few free minutes during the work to get the lawn cut, the Greenworks electric mower is the yard tool for the job.

Runner up: Worx WG779 Power Share Lawn Mower

Easy to Operate No matter which family member is on lawn duty, this electric gadget is the right fit. WORX Check Price

Electric mowers are known for their simplicity, but the WORK WG779 is perhaps the most user-friendly electric push mower on the market. The lightweight body can be managed by even young teens. The dual batteries last long enough to chop an eighth of an acre when fully charged. You can use the batteries from other WORX power tools, or buy a few extra to keep the mower running across larger yards. It comes ready to bag or mulch. A simple turn of a knob offers more tork when you hit a patch of tall or tough grass, but the extra power boost will eat up battery life. This is a great mower for everyone in the family.

Premium pick: Husqvarna Automower Robotic Lawn Mower

High-Tech Innovation Let the robot do it with this intuitive automatic lawn mower. Husqvarna Check Price

The Husqvarna mower is not your typical electric lawn mower. It’s also not a cheap mower. This robotic mower can be programmed and easily controlled via a user-friendly 4G app. On a full charge, it’ll run for about 60 minutes and is recommended for yards smaller than a half-acre. It can’t do everything. For instance, it has trouble climbing inclines. And anyone with a dog or outdoor pets should avoid robot mowers altogether. Plus, it works best if your yard has a simple layout—a rectangle without many obstacles such as trees or gardens. So, why would you want to spend over $1,000 on a robot lawn mower? When it works, it’s pure futuristic magic. Sit back and relax as your new robot takes a chunk out of your weekend to-do list. For those who don’t want to be bothered with lawn work, a robot assistant is an amazing addition to the family.

Affordable and Versatile This trimmer is an inexpensive solution to maintaining small yards and gardens. BLACK+DECKER Check Price

Is an $80 electric mower worth it? Yes. If you only need to mow a small area, the Black and Decker electric lawn mower is a fantastic tool. Sure, it’s more of a glorified weed whacker than a true lawn mower, but it works wonders in confined areas too small for typical mowers. The corded electric yard tool can be switched from lawn mower to trimmer by unclipping it from the wheeled base. The 12-inch cutting width is great for the minimalist lawns of city homes. Because this is a trimmer, it uses a cable to cut the grass instead of blades. The cutting cable is spun around an automatic feed spool, making it easy to adjust on the go. While not designed for big lawns, those living in townhouses will love this petite, cheap lawn mower.

Smooth Handling This efficient model takes the legwork out of yard work. Greenworks Check Price

The Greenworks self-propelled lawn mower is one of the best mowers for every type of yard. It’s designed to tame lawns a third of an acre or smaller, powerful enough for most suburban homes. The rear-wheel-drive is strong enough for mild hills. And the self-propelled lawn mower runs on two, 24-volt batteries that provide 45 minutes of cutting time on a full charge. There is a turbo button, but using it will eat up battery power. The handle feels solid and is easy to maneuver around property lines and landscaping. This self-propelled mower is comparable to the best gas-powered mowers, but has all the benefits of quiet, energy-efficient, Earth-friendly battery power.

FAQs

Q: Do electric lawn mowers really work?

Yes, electric lawn mowers really work. Advances in technology and battery life have given these electrical yard tools enough juice and cutting power to stand side-by-side with gas-powered mowers. A gas-powered mower may last longer on a full tank of fuel compared to a battery-powered mower with a full charge. But these quiet, easy-to-handle electric mowers get the job done…if you have the right-sized yard. The best electric lawn mowers are designed for yards smaller than a half-acre, and most work best on yards that are less than a quarter-acre. They’re great for suburban homes and city townhouses. And while they may not hold up well against rain and mud, these electric mowers are easy to maintain. Electric mowers are a smart, economical, and ecological way to keep the lawn trim and proper.

Q: How long do electric mowers last?

An electric mower will last about five years. A gas-powered mower may last twice as long but will require three times the maintenance. If you don’t want to be bothered with season tuneups and oil changes, an electric mower is worth it even if it won’t last as long. Keep the mower stored properly, away from rain and snow, and you’ll get more than a couple of years worth of mowing out of it.

Q: How do I choose an electric mower?

To choose an electric mower, start with yard size. Tiny yards smaller than an eighth of an acre won’t need the same cutting machine as a lawn that’s a half-acre. Next, decide if you want a battery-powered electric mower or a mower that needs to be plugged in. Corded mowers are cheaper and will always be ready to work, but battery-powered mowers can go anywhere. Finally, do you want a self-propelled mower or a push mower? There will be a price difference between the two, but self-propelled models make lawn maintenance much easier.

The final word on the best electric lawn mowers

Today’s electric lawn mowers are energy-efficient and powerful, and they give gas-powered lawn mowers a run for their money. Corded mowers are fantastic for homes with available outlets. Battery-powered lawn mowers provide versatility and convenience, as long as you keep the batteries charged and ready. And if you want to live a life of luxury, opt for a robotic lawn mower to be your own electronic groundskeeper. Electric lawn mowers are eco-friendly yard tools that are as quiet as they are dependable. For anyone with a medium-sized yard, the best electric mower is the perfect power tool for lawn maintenance.