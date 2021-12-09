Apple didn’t invent true wireless earbuds, but the Apple AirPods helped define them. They quickly became a favorite among music-listeners for their reliable tech, crisp sound, and long-lasting battery life. If you’ve hesitated to drop upwards of $150 on this Apple product in the past, however, now is the time to strike while this limited-time deal is hot.

You can save almost $60, or roughly 37 percent of the original price when you buy the second-generation AirPods on Amazon now. While these may be “last year’s model,” the earbuds retain their high demand and popularity and are still very much worth the investment. They boast over 440,000 ratings that credit their reliable design, easy set-up with and switching between Apple devices, 24-hour battery life (with charging case), and seamless connection to Siri for easy controls. Whether you’re upgrading from other wireless earbuds or snagging them as a holiday gift, this sale makes a pair of Apple AirPods a much more affordable option for Bluetooth ‘buds.

Not in the market for Apple AirPods? Here’s a few more techy deals you won’t want to miss:

