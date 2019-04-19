Look inside the coolest engines at the New York Auto Show

The Cadillac Blackwing V8 is a 4.2L twin turbo engine that generates 550 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It powers the CT6-V performance sedan that Cadillac says is already sold out. Stan Horaczek

Walk onto the floor at the New York Auto Show and it's easy to find yourself dazzled by shiny paint and swoopy bodywork. Behind all those flashy elements, however, you'll find the engines. Several manufacturers bring engines with them and cut away some of the outer shells so you can see the intricate—and often powerful—inner workings. Here are some of the shiny beasts in all of their glory for your gawking pleasure.

This straight-on angle of the Cadillac Blackwing V8 shows off both turbos sitting on top. Stan Horaczek

Ford 5.2-liter Supercharged V8 Stan Horaczek

This 5.2-liter Supercharged V8 has more than 700 horsepower, which makes it the most powerful street-legal Ford engine ever built. It finds its home inside the Shelby GT500. It uses the same components from the GT350, but improves cooling capacity and reinforces elements like the crank to handle the extra horsepower.

Tremec 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission Stan Horaczek

This is the 7-speed dual clutch transmission that distributes the power from the V8 engine pictured above.

Chevy 3.6L V-6 VVT DI Stan Horaczek

This six-cylinder engine has 310 horsepower and variable valve timing (hence the VVT in the name) to help reduce overall emissions.

The 6.6L V-8 makes the 1.6L Turbo Diesel look tiny. Stan Horaczek

The massive 6.6L V8 on the left produces 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque while the 1.6L Turbo Diesel on the right pushes out 137 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque.

The Dodge 6.2L Hemi V8 was cut open to show the moving pistons. Stan Horaczek

Dodge lit up the pistons as they moved inside this demo version of its 6.2L Hemi V8. The 797 horsepower monster powers the Challenger Hellcat.

A front view of the Hemi V8. Stan Horaczek

The demo was under glass to keep curious fingers away from the moving parts, but this long-exposure photo shows motion blur on the turning elements that would turn a lot faster in a real world situation.

This Toyota Racing Development cutaway shows crucial elements throughout the drivetrain. Stan Horaczek

This cutaway drivetrain shows the intimate details of a Nascar Sprint Cup vehicle, which is why it looks a lot different from the drivetrain that's in the Camry currently sitting in your driveway.

The Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel is built for towing. Stan Horaczek

The 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel is a turbocharged in-line V6 with a maximum towing capacity of 35,100 pounds.

The Ford Super Duty 6.2L Power Stroke Diesel Engine is also good at pulling things. Stan Horaczek

Not to be outdone by the Cummins, Ford's 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel has a redesigned fuel-injection system and a revamped turbocharger for better throttle response.

The Ford Performance 3.5L Ecoboost engine is specific to the Raptor F-150. Stan Horaczek

This 450 horsepower engine is built for off-roading in the Ford Raptor F-150 pickup truck.

The Chevy LT1 6.2L V8 VVT DI AFM is built for the Corvette. Stan Horaczek

The Chevy LT1 6.2L V8 VVT DI AFM pushes 455 horsepower without stepping up to the more powerful ZR1 shown in the next photo.

Are you read for all the acronyms in the ZR1 LT5 6.2L V8 Supercharged VVT DI PFI? Stan Horaczek

The Chevy ZR1 LT5 6.2L V8 Supercharged VVT DI PFI is the most powerful Corvette engine around, pushing 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque.

The Ford 2.3L Ecoboost powers the recently-reborn Ford Ranger. Stan Horaczek