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If you’re stilling hanging around and hunting for deals, you’re about to get rewarded. Walmart has the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE with a bonus 10-pack of film for $45, down from $78.44. That’s less than Fujifilm’s own $79 list price for the camera alone, and every color is the same price. We rounded up more Walmart camera deals below, including Instax and Polaroid instant cameras, phone photo printers, a GoPro, Kodak zoom cameras, and Arlo, Wyze, and eufy security cameras. The Instax makes a fantastic gift, so grab one for yourself and the people on your list that you actually like.
Top Walmart Black Friday camera deals
Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera with Bonus 10-Pack Film (600023858)
$45 (was $78.44)
Walmart has the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE bundled with a 10-pack of Instax Mini film for $45, down from its $78.44 list price. Fujifilm lists the camera by itself at $79, so this gets you the camera and your first 10 prints for well under what the camera normally costs. The bundle is a Walmart exclusive, and all five colors (pink, blue, gray, lavender, and seafoam green) are $45. The Mini SE isn’t fully automatic like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12. You turn a brightness dial to match the light before you shoot, which gives you a little more say over how the print turns out. Fujifilm rates a set of four AA batteries for about 200 shots, which is 20 packs of film.
Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera with B&W Film (Pebble White)
$99 (was $129)
Polaroid prints are bigger and squarer than Instax Mini shots, and the Polaroid Now Generation 3 is $99 at Walmart, down from $129. Polaroid says the Gen 3 moved the light meter, improved the ranging sensor, and added a two-lens autofocus system for sharper pictures in more kinds of light. It also has self-timer and double-exposure modes and a tripod mount. The bundle includes one pack of Polaroid black-and-white i-Type film, which makes eight photos (an Instax Mini pack makes 10). The black version is the same $99.
Fujifilm Instax and Polaroid instant camera deals
Walmart also has deals on a step-up Instax camera, two Instax phone printers, and the film to feed them.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Instant Camera with Bonus 10-Pack Film (600024415), $99 at Walmart (was $116): The retro-styled Mini 41 has a selfie mode you switch on by pulling the lens out an extra click, and this bundle includes 10 shots of film.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer with 10-Pack Film, Clay White (600023908), $99 at Walmart (was $116): It prints photos from your phone onto Instax Mini film over a wireless connection and recharges over USB-C.
- Fujifilm Instax Square Link Printer (600024643), $109 at Walmart (was $140): This one prints phone photos on larger, square Instax Square film and can attach AR effects that play when someone scans the QR code on the print.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Twin Pack, 20 Sheets (16437396), $18.17 at Walmart (was $24.99): Two 10-shot cartridges that fit the Mini SE, Mini 41, and Mini Link 3 in this post.
GoPro and Kodak digital camera deals
If you want a camera that doesn’t burn through film, Walmart has GoPro’s smallest 4K camera and three Kodak PIXPRO zoom cameras on sale.
- GoPro Hero (CHDHF-131), $197.10 at Walmart (was $219): GoPro calls the Hero its smallest 4K camera, and it’s waterproof to 16 feet.
- Kodak PIXPRO AZ255 Digital Camera (AZ255-BK), $179 at Walmart (was $199): It pairs a 25x optical zoom with a 16MP sensor and optical stabilization, and it runs on four AA batteries.
- Kodak PIXPRO AZ405 Bridge Camera, Red (AZ405-RD), $215 at Walmart (was $239): Kodak gives this red bridge camera a 40x optical zoom, a 20MP sensor, and 1080p video.
- Kodak PIXPRO AZ528 Astro Zoom Camera, Midnight Blue (AZ528), $242 at Walmart (was $269): It has the longest zoom of the three Kodaks here at 52x optical, plus built-in Wi-Fi.
Arlo, Wyze, and eufy security camera deals
Walmart’s security camera deals start at $27.49, and the biggest markdown is Arlo’s 2K video doorbell at $28.02, down from $79.99.
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, 2nd Gen (AVD4001-100NAS), $28.02 at Walmart (was $79.99): Arlo lists a 180-degree field of view for a head-to-toe look at whoever’s on the porch, and it runs on its battery or your existing doorbell wiring.
- Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K, 3rd Gen (VMC3080-100NAS), $39 at Walmart (was $69.99): This wire-free 2K camera runs on a battery indoors or out, and it includes a one-month Arlo Secure trial.
- Arlo Essential Outdoor Pan Tilt Zoom Camera, 3rd Gen (VMC3083-100NAS), $42.73 at Walmart (was $59.99): The outdoor sibling of the indoor pan-tilt camera above records 2K video and follows motion across a 360-degree pan.
- Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera (FLW2001-100NAS), $75.98 at Walmart (was $149.99): It combines a 2,000-lumen floodlight with a 2K HDR camera, but it has to be hardwired rather than plugged in.
- Wyze Cam Pan v3 (Cam Pan v3), $27.49 at Walmart (was $44.98): This weather-resistant 1080p camera pans 360 degrees and tilts 180 degrees, and Wyze rates it IP65 for outdoor use.
- Wyze Indoor Cam Pan 2K (WYZEPLWHWMT2), $29.98 at Walmart (was $39.98): It’s a 2K indoor pan-tilt camera with two-way audio, which makes it an easy pet cam.
- Wyze Cam v4 (V4), $29.98 at Walmart (was $44.98): Wyze’s fixed camera records 2.5K video, adds a motion-activated spotlight and siren, and connects over Wi-Fi 6.
- Wyze Bulb Cam 2K (WYZEC-BCWMT), $34.98 at Walmart (was $49): It screws into an existing outdoor light fixture, so you get an 800-lumen bulb and a 2K camera without running new wires.
- Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 (WYZECFL2WMT), $74.95 at Walmart (was $99.98): Wyze pairs 2,800-lumen LEDs with a 2K camera, a 160-degree view, and a 105 dB siren.
- eufy SoloCam E30 with Solar Panel (T8171Z21), $94.93 at Walmart (was $129.99): This wire-free 2K camera pans 360 degrees, charges from its included solar panel, and doesn’t need a monthly plan, according to eufy.
- eufy Video Doorbell E340 (T8214J11), $94.99 at Walmart (was $149.99): Its two 2K cameras give a door-to-floor view that includes packages on the mat, and eufy rates the battery for up to six months if you don’t wire it in.
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