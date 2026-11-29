We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re stilling hanging around and hunting for deals, you’re about to get rewarded. Walmart has the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE with a bonus 10-pack of film for $45, down from $78.44. That’s less than Fujifilm’s own $79 list price for the camera alone, and every color is the same price. We rounded up more Walmart camera deals below, including Instax and Polaroid instant cameras, phone photo printers, a GoPro, Kodak zoom cameras, and Arlo, Wyze, and eufy security cameras. The Instax makes a fantastic gift, so grab one for yourself and the people on your list that you actually like.

Top Walmart Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera with Bonus 10-Pack Film (600023858) $45 (was $78.44) Fujifilm See it at Walmart Walmart has the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE bundled with a 10-pack of Instax Mini film for $45, down from its $78.44 list price. Fujifilm lists the camera by itself at $79, so this gets you the camera and your first 10 prints for well under what the camera normally costs. The bundle is a Walmart exclusive, and all five colors (pink, blue, gray, lavender, and seafoam green) are $45. The Mini SE isn’t fully automatic like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12. You turn a brightness dial to match the light before you shoot, which gives you a little more say over how the print turns out. Fujifilm rates a set of four AA batteries for about 200 shots, which is 20 packs of film.

Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera with B&W Film (Pebble White) $99 (was $129) Polaroid See it at Walmart Polaroid prints are bigger and squarer than Instax Mini shots, and the Polaroid Now Generation 3 is $99 at Walmart, down from $129. Polaroid says the Gen 3 moved the light meter, improved the ranging sensor, and added a two-lens autofocus system for sharper pictures in more kinds of light. It also has self-timer and double-exposure modes and a tripod mount. The bundle includes one pack of Polaroid black-and-white i-Type film, which makes eight photos (an Instax Mini pack makes 10). The black version is the same $99.

Fujifilm Instax and Polaroid instant camera deals

Walmart also has deals on a step-up Instax camera, two Instax phone printers, and the film to feed them.

GoPro and Kodak digital camera deals

If you want a camera that doesn’t burn through film, Walmart has GoPro’s smallest 4K camera and three Kodak PIXPRO zoom cameras on sale.

Arlo, Wyze, and eufy security camera deals

Walmart’s security camera deals start at $27.49, and the biggest markdown is Arlo’s 2K video doorbell at $28.02, down from $79.99.