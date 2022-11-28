We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Savings on computers and TVs generate lots of Cyber Monday excitement, but it’s also a great time to save on power tools. From circular saws to sanders, you can save up to 69 percent on products from trusted makers like Ace Hardware, Black+Decker, Craftsman, Dewalt, Milwaukee, and more that will delight the DIYer in your life. But act fast as these premium tools will be snapped up fast.

Here are more power tool deals on Cyber Monday.

Home Depot Cyber Monday power tool deals

Give someone the gift of building with this comprehensive tool set from Ridgid. It comes with an 8-volt drill and driver that’s both powerful and lightweight for projects around the house.The kit also includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw, random orbit sander, and more. An included LED worklight provides 400 lumens of illumination and pivots to help you see your work. And the hand vacuum will help you clean up afterward. This kit also comes with a lifetime service agreement. The lithium battery and charger are sold separately, but you’re still saving plenty with this Cyber Monday deal.

Amazon Cyber Monday power tool deals

