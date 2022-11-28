Save up to $300 with these Cyber Monday power tool deals
These Cyber Monday power tool deals save on the most popular brands.
Savings on computers and TVs generate lots of Cyber Monday excitement, but it’s also a great time to save on power tools. From circular saws to sanders, you can save up to 69 percent on products from trusted makers like Ace Hardware, Black+Decker, Craftsman, Dewalt, Milwaukee, and more that will delight the DIYer in your life. But act fast as these premium tools will be snapped up fast.
Save up to 50 percent on power tools at Home Depot, get up to 69 percent off items from Black+Decker, and enjoy deep discounts on Craftsman tools. And you can get 15 percent off at Ace Hardware with the code HOLIDAY2. Here are more power tool deals on Cyber Monday.
Home Depot Cyber Monday power tool deals
RIDGID 18V Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit $389 (Was $699)
Give someone the gift of building with this comprehensive tool set from Ridgid. It comes with an 8-volt drill and driver that’s both powerful and lightweight for projects around the house.The kit also includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw, random orbit sander, and more. An included LED worklight provides 400 lumens of illumination and pivots to help you see your work. And the hand vacuum will help you clean up afterward. This kit also comes with a lifetime service agreement. The lithium battery and charger are sold separately, but you’re still saving plenty with this Cyber Monday deal.
- RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit $589 (Was $999)
- DEWALT 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) $569 (Was $969)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Rear Handle Circ Saw $399 (Was $757)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw $199 (Was $418)
- Milwaukee M18 18-V Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit $159 (Was $348)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw $199 (Was $398)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander $159 (Was $328)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Drywall Screw Gun $159 (Was $358)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Starter Kit $199 (Was $398)
Amazon Cyber Monday power tool deals
- CRAFTSMAN Small Angle Grinder Tool 4-1/2-Inch, 6-Amp $27 (was $44)
- CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Drill/Driver Kit $79 (was $153)
- CRAFTSMAN CMCF810C2 V20 20-Volt Max Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Impact Driver $79 (was $139)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Craftsman Drill Combo, Cordless, 4-Tool $209 (was $299)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit $139 (was $219)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inc $99 (was $169)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* Cordless Impact Driver Kit, Brushless, 1/4-inch $99 (was $159)
- DEWALT Drill Bit Set, Black and Gold, 14-Piece $9 (was $16)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Oscillating Tool Kit, 3-Speed $129 (was $179)
- DEWALT Table Saw for Jobsite, Compact, 8-1/4-Inch $294 (was $379)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery Pack, 3.0-Ah, 2-Pack $99 (was $189)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit, Brushless, 1/4-Inch, 3-Speed, 2 Batteries $189 (was $219)
- DEWALT DCB210-2 20V MAX XR® 10.0Ah Lithium Ion Battery 2 Pack $256 (was $349)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit $189 (was $219)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery, Lithium Ion, 4-Ah & 2-Ah, 4-Pack $159 (was $176)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit, Compact 6-Tool $499 (was $699)
- DEWALT 12-Inch Miter Saw, 15-Amp, Single Bevel, Compound $319 (was $199)
- SKIL 65ft. 360° Red Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level $89 (was $119)
SKIL 50ft. Red Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level $42 (was $57)