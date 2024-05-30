Indulge in childhood gaming nostalgia with this Atari game console, now 50% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While life as an adult has its perks, like having a disposable income and your own apartment, the tediousness and stress of daily life can get in the way. Missing the simpler days and pleasures of childhood? You can go back in time (unfortunately, not literally) by gaming on this Atari console.

The My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro lets you relive your childhood with its classic, built-in games. For a limited time, this retro-inspired gaming console is on sale for $49.99, 50% off the regular price of $99!

Pull out your after-school potato chips and soda and get ready to game back in time with the Atari Game Station Pro. This edition blends the best of the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade systems in one platform, and it’ll arrive at your door with over 200 of your favorite childhood games.

All of the gaming titles are exactly how you remembered them and are officially licensed by Atari. From Asteroids® and Centipede® to PONG® and Missile Command®, this console is bursting at the seams with retro games designed to give you a blast from the past.

Inspired by the original Atari game station, this console comes with two retro-style joysticks—these ones are wireless—that have built-in paddles for games like Breakout, Warlords, and more. Simply hook up the The Atari Game Station Pro to your TV via HDMI and you’ll be ready to play. No complicated installation required!

To make your nostalgic gaming more enjoyable, this console has built-in LED lights that add extra excitement as you play!

Whether you can only occasionally dive into your favorite old-school games after work or care to revisit them when the mood strikes, all games can be saved, allowing you to come back to them whenever you want.

While this game console is considered a new open-box item, this simply indicates it was excess inventory or came into contact with consumers. However, it’s undergone verification to ensure it’s in new condition.

Dip out of adulting and indulge your childhood nostalgia with the My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro, now just $49.99 while supplies last.

