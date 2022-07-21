Many of us have been easing into returning to our pre-pandemic routines over the past year, and most people can probably agree that it can be pretty hard to get back into is exercise.

If you haven’t picked up weights or taken up running in a while, it may seem impossible to execute a deadlift or run 5 miles without feeling like dying. The best way to approach this, as with all things, is through baby steps, and not forcing yourself to ham it out at the gym right away. You may even want to start by working out while sitting, which FlexStride Pedal Exerciser can help you do. You can grab it on sale for over 30 percent off for a limited time.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the FlexStride is a compact, mini elliptical machine that can help you meet your fitness goals. Great for those with a busy schedule, it enables you to incorporate aerobic exercise pretty much wherever you are, thanks to the built-in handle that allows for easy transport. One five-star reviewer named David D. wrote, “Excellent product! Especially since I’m working from home I can still feel like I’m active.”

As far as workouts go, this machine is equipped with eight resistance levels which are calibrated to suit your needs. You can adjust depending on your fitness capability, but whichever you choose, you can still decrease stress, burn calories and boost your metabolism with every workout. There’s also a backlit LCD that lets you keep track of your progress, and the wide pedals improve your core strength, circulation, flexibility, and muscle tone while seated at your desk or relaxing on the couch.

And even if you manage to go back to your usual fitness routine, you can still use the FlexStride as a pre-workout warmup and post-workout recovery, improving your athletic performance altogether.

The FlexStride Pedal Exerciser normally goes for $269, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $179.99.

Prices subject to change.