We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fitness gear can make working out more effective and a whole lot more fun. Want a watch that can meticulously track all that wonderful suffering you do at the gym? There’s a Black Friday deal for that. Or maybe you want some free weights or a treadmill for your home so it can feel more like the gym. Black Friday can help with that as well. We’ve combed through tons of fitness deals to find the ones worth buying and we didn’t even break a sweat. OK, we did sweat a little, but it has been a long Black Friday. Cut us some slack.

The best Black Friday smartwatch and wearables deals

If you’ve got a serious skier or a mountain climber on your list, the Garmin fenix 6S Pro is an excellent choice. This rugged smartwatch comes with maps for more than 2,000 ski resorts around the world, plus sophisticated GPS, global satellite tracking, a gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. The watch will also keep tabs on critical health metrics at high altitudes, such as heart rate and oxygen levels. The battery lasts anywhere from 9 to 34 days, and its display is always-on in the sun and comes in stainless steel, titanium, or with a carbon coating that’s as hard as a diamond.

The best Black Friday fitness equipment & home gym deals

Putting in some serious miles on the treadmill is a lot more pleasant when you have something fun to watch. The Bowflex Treadmill 22 lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more from its HD touchscreen. You can also virtually globetrot on 50 routes around the world. A Bluetooth wireless armband and speakers complete the experience. And you can crank up the resistance up to 20 percent or run up to 12 mph.

The best Black Friday fitness accessory deals

Listening to music or a riveting podcast can help the miles pass by easier—unless you’re constantly fumbling with your headphones. Bose’s Sport Wireless Earbuds solve this problem with three sizes of earbuds for a custom fit. With an IXP4 rating, they’re also water- and sweat-resistant. These earbuds are designed with Bose’s signature high-quality audio and touch controls that make answering calls or adjusting volume a cinch. Plus, these earbuds have a long battery life of up to 5 hours if you’re up for the challenge.

More of the best Black Friday deals