8 Father’s Day gifts that don’t require shipping

Most dads are low maintenance, so whatever you give him on Father’s Day, he’ll likely appreciate. But if it just so happens that you overlooked the upcoming occasion and failed to secure a present, don’t fret, there’s still time.

You don’t even have to rush to a store and grab the first item you see. There are presents that don’t require shipping at all and still pass for thoughtful gifts. Here are eight of them on sale:

If your pop is a bookworm, he’ll appreciate a subscription to Micro Book, a platform that lets users consume books in text and narrative form in as little as 12 minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this subscription nets him unfettered access to its extensive library of books, along with 30 new titles every month. Formerly $399, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $29.

If he’s more of a TV and movie buff, SelectTV can help him access his favorite shows, movies, and sports shows easily. Its user-friendly guide searches, updates, and manages over 2 million video links every day, so viewers can spend less time searching and more time watching. Whether your dad wants to play his favorite film or tune into the big name, it’s all a click away. A lifetime subscription usually goes for $478, but you can get it for $79 for a limited time.

Got a dad that loves to explore the world? TravelHacker can help him score the cheapest flights to the safest destinations. The service uncovers low and airfare deals and notifies the user whenever airline tickets drop. One user named Jason wrote, “I honestly could not believe these prices.” Overall, members get to save an average of $200 to $500 for each ticket booked. Usually $250, a premium subscription is on sale for $29.99.

Once he’s got his discounted flights booked, he can save on accommodation, rental cars, and more with a subscription to Launching Travel. The service lets members enjoy deals on their favorite hotels for up to 60 percent off, rental cars for 20 percent off, the hottest event tickets for 20 percent off, along with incredible deals on lifestyle brands, gifting, and other exclusive services. A 1-year subscription usually goes for $45, but it’s on sale for $19.99 for a limited time.

If you’re having trouble remembering your passwords, just imagine the case with your father. With Enpass, he’ll have a reliable password manager that organizes everything for him in one place, so he will no longer have a tough time logging into his accounts. A lifetime subscription to the individual plan typically costs $79, but it’s on sale for $24.99.

This deal offers lifetime access to Microsoft Office programs your dad likely uses on the regular, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. It even includes training on how to make the most out of each app, so he can boost his productivity. Originally $1549, the bundle is on sale for $69.99.

This bundle also features lifetime access to the Microsoft Office suite, except that the training included is focused on finance. It offers three courses that fill your dad in on an MBA primer, financial analyst and investing training, and other skills that can help boost financial literacy. Usually $947, the bundle is on sale for $59.99.

Now if your dad loves his music, podcasts, and news, TuneIn can help him access his audio on a single platform. It combines the power of audio, design, and technology and collates live sports, the latest news, curated music, podcasts, and radio stations in one intuitive app. Usually $119, a premium plan is on sale for $39.99.

