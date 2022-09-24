We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Nothing is worse than a bad pair of headphones. OK, spending a lot of money on disappointing headphones is worse. Conversely, there is nothing better than saving money on a great pair of headphones. With that in mind, beyerdynamic is having a flash sale with 10 percent off your purchase and free shipping of some of our favorite cans that can—simply use the code SAVE10 at checkout before the end of Sun., Sept. 25. That gives you a chance to snag the biggest deal beyerdynamic is offering: $250 off its $799 Amiron Wireless headphones.

The beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are high-end closed-back headphones that bring details-saturated Tesla drivers to Bluetooth convenience. Mimi Sound Personalization mimics how the human ear processes sound and the MIY app allows for an individual listening experience—no more construction noise getting in the way of Angel Olsen’s Big Time. Touchpad controls on the earcups allow you to control volume, playback, and more without pulling out your phone. And, 30 hours of battery life means you won’t be suddenly left in the quiet while listening to Björk’s “It’s Oh So Quiet.” Supporting AAC and aptX HD, the Amiron Wireless lets you enjoy chords without the cords, whether you’re team Apple or Android.

The flagship beyerdynamic DT 1990 monitoring headphones—which we named the best mixing headphones (making them one of our best headphones in general)—are also on sale, down to $549 from $599. And if you’re looking for a more portable production-worthy pick, we’re also partial to the slightly less exacting but definitely more efficient, more affordable DT 900 Pro X, which is currently $259, down from $299. (Pro Tip: The same qualities of positioning and dimensionality that benefit mix engineering make production headphones great for gaming.)

If these headphones don’t tickle your fancy, see what else beyerdynamic has on sale … but act fast, the best way to enjoy the Weeknd ends with the weekend: