Published Sep 30, 2022

Wool socks aren’t just for skiing or extreme cold weather situations. When combined with other materials, they can be incredibly durable, moisture-wicking, and fast-drying—all of which are incredibly important if you’re an athlete or hiker and wear shoes all day. However, wool socks can also provide everyday comfort to those who have incredibly sweaty feet. Although you might picture wool socks as thick and bulky, the majority of them are far from it. In fact, wool socks and “regular” socks are practically indistinguishable from each other. The best wool socks combine style, longevity, and comfort—because nothing as small as a sock should cause a big hassle.

How we chose the best wool socks

I was #blessed with my dad’s sweaty feet and I am a perpetually damp person. All of this is exacerbated by too much caffeine, very stressful boss battles, and the wrong kind of polyester. In fact, my hands are a little sweaty right now as I type this. The hyperhidrosis diagnosis remains unknown, but I do know one thing: what fabrics to wear to remain easy, breezy, and beautiful. Wool is just one of the many textiles I trust.

With my perspiration propensity in mind, I gathered peer recommendations, looked at critical reviews and consumer impressions, performed personal testing, and conducted heavy research to find the best wool socks. No sheep were harmed in the making of this review.

What to consider when buying the best wool socks

Unlike the scratchy, itchy ragg wool that makes up your mom’s sweaters from the ’80s, most wool socks are made of merino wool. This soft, thin fiber comes from Merino sheep, and is known for its natural properties: It regulates body temperature, wicks moisture, and prevents odors sans bulk. It’s usually combined with other materials like polyester, nylon, cotton, and spandex for the right balance of the good stuff. Here’s what else you should know when searching for the best wool socks:

Use

A wool sock made for everyday wear is going to perform differently than a crew sock built for cycling. The same goes for those meant for hiking, running, and hunting. When you’re going to wear the sock also matters. A thinner ankle sock is going to be more comfortable than a thick crew sock in the hot, hazy throes of summer. Think about what activity your socked feet will have to endure and shop accordingly.

Cushion

Cushioning helps prevent blisters and acts as a buffer against the shoe. Wearing a sock with low cushioning with a tough hiking boot leads to major discomfort—and you’ll have to give up halfway up the mountain. Look for a pair of wool socks with more cushioning in the toe, heel, and ankle area if you’re going to wear boots. Likewise, you can get away with less cushioning if you’re wearing extra comfy sneakers with your socks.

Height

A tall wool sock prevents your tall hiking boots from rubbing against your calf. It also protects your legs from any nasty, gnarly brush or bugs you encounter. If you’re looking to air out your legs because you’re simply walking down the street and not fending off random detritus, choose an ankle-height or no-show sock.

The best wool socks: Reviews & Recommendations

Just like the Merino sheep they come from, no two pairs of wool socks are alike. The best wool socks are soft, durable, reliable, and machine washable. Here’s what made the cut:

Best overall: Smartwool Everyday Spruce Street Crew Sock

Why it made the cut: An everyday sock that packs incredible performance power thanks to its primarily wool blend.

Specs

Material: 52% Merino wool; 42% nylon; 2% recycled nylon, 4% elastaine

52% Merino wool; 42% nylon; 2% recycled nylon, 4% elastaine Machine washable: Yes

Yes Height: 8 inches

8 inches Cushion: Zero cushion

Pros

Secure fit

Durable

Comfort welt

Cons

No cushion

If you’re looking to up your sock game, look no further than the Everyday Spruce Street Crew Socks from Smartwool, who claims they were the first outdoor company to make performance merino wool ski socks. Although not meant for skiing, these Smartwool socks hold up on the day-to-day and make your feet feel like a champion. Reliable and fashionable, these socks are durable thanks to Shred Shield technology that prevents your toes from ripping a hole in your sock, a la that one scene in Alien. A comfort welt helps them stay put, and the merino wool, which is ZQ-certified (an animal welfare and environmental standards audit), has all the benefits sans carbon footprint.

Amanda Reed

Although the top pick is a crew height with no cushion, the company has plenty of other shoppable socks, both showy and sensible, like the targeted cushion ankle socks for running combo shown above. And our assistant managing editor loves his Bike Zero Cushion Ankle Socks, Run Targeted Cushion Low Ankle Socks, and Hike Full Cushion Lolo Trail Crew Socks, using Smartwool’s numerous options to customize his cushioning and coverage for a variety of activities.

Best for hiking: Darn Tough Merino Wool Boot Sock

Why it made the cut: Fine-gauge knitting gives this sock incredible durability—just like the name suggests.

Specs

Material: 66% merino wool; 32% nylon; 2% lycra; spandex

66% merino wool; 32% nylon; 2% lycra; spandex Machine washable: Yes

Yes Height: 6 inches

6 inches Cushion: Full

Pros

Feels like you’re not wearing a sock.

Company dedicated to sustainability

Full cushion for shock absorption

Cons

Socks can get fuzzy after washing

These socks have a lot to live up to coming from a company name like “Darn Tough.” Thankfully, these socks are truly darn tough. This sock is made using fine-gauge knitting and includes an undetectable seam for an invisible feel that’s obviously built to last. A performance fit means no slipping, bunching, or blisters while keeping your feet cool in the summer and warm in the winter. This full-cushion, boot-height sock has a lifetime warranty—there aren’t that many brands that can say the same. Additionally, the company uses Responsible Wool Standard (RWS)-certified merino wool in all of its products and incorporates recycled nylon—it’s currently looking for a recycled spandex alternative. This means you can rest easy that your socks came from happy sheep and were made with a limited impact on the environment.

Best for cycling: Kitsbow Merino B Line Sock

Why it made the cut: Made specifically for cycling, these tall socks have the right amount of cushion to make hours spent in cycling shoes more comfortable.

Specs

Material: 30% merino wool, 70% synthetic blend fabric

30% merino wool, 70% synthetic blend fabric Machine washable: Yes

Yes Height: 6 inches

6 inches Cushion: Light

Pros

Odor-resistant

Versatile

Comfortable

Cons

Might be too light for colder rides

Expensive

A great pair of cycling socks aren’t just a fashion statement. They keep you comfortable as you ride. The Merino B Line Sock from Kitsbow may be pricey at $30 per pair, but we think it’s worth it as a specialty sock. The light cushioning isn’t bulky and is in all the right places. The toe seam is practically invisible, and the cuff at the top doesn’t dig into your calves—a major problem with cyclists with thick calves from all the leg work. The balance of merino and synthetic fibers makes this sock durable with just enough of the wool benefits. It also looks classy—no one would know it’s a cycling sock unless you told them. However, reviews note that it’s better suited for warmer rides.

Why it made the cut: These heavy-duty wool socks come in a bundle to keep your feet dry every day of the week.

Specs

Material: 48% polyester, 25% wool, 20% acrylic, 5% nylon, 2% spandex

48% polyester, 25% wool, 20% acrylic, 5% nylon, 2% spandex Machine washable: Yes

Yes Height: 6 inches

6 inches Cushion: Full

Pros

Thick but lightweight

Reinforced heel and toe

Arch compression

Cons

Not as soft compared to other socks

Might not fit smaller feet

Some jobs require steel-toed shoes, which can be tough on your feet. These wool-blend socks from Dickies regulate your foot temperature. Added Dri-Tech fights sweat for dry feet. Cushioning in the leg and foot allows for all-day comfort in constricting shoes and steel-toed boots. Compression at the arch provides support, while a special heel lock keeps the socks in place. Ventilation channels provide extra air circulation and moisture control. Also, they come in a bundle, which means you can save on getting more than one pair for work.

Best for winter: HOT FEET Mens Active Work and Outdoors Hiking Socks

Why it made the cut: These thick socks are extra cozy thanks to a thermal wool blend that won’t make your feet sweat.

Specs

Material: 62% polyester, 20% wool, 15% nylon, 3% spandex

62% polyester, 20% wool, 15% nylon, 3% spandex Machine washable: Yes

Yes Height: 6 inches

6 inches Cushion: Full

Pros

Reinforced heel and toe

Moisture wicking

Versatile

Cons

Have a tendency to fall down

If you don’t want to get a pair of heated socks or to size your shoes for heated insoles, consider these a great option. You can throw them on for lounging around the house or ski lounge, or take them outside under your favorite boots. A stretchy ribbed cuff keeps the socks in place without digging into your leg, and reinforced heels protect your feet. Also, moisture-wicking means they’ll stay dry in your ski boots. The socks are thicker so you won’t have to worry about blisters or cold feet.

Best budget: Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks

Why it made the cut: You don’t have to break the bank for a soft, warm pair of wool socks that are great for lounging or adventuring.

Specs

Material: 80% Merino wool, 15% polyester, 4% nylon, 1% spandex

80% Merino wool, 15% polyester, 4% nylon, 1% spandex Machine washable: Yes

Yes Height: 6 inches

6 inches Cushion: Full

Pros

Primarily wool construction

Bundle pack

Fuzzy on the inside

Cons

Heels and balls of feet wear out fast

Run large

If you’re looking for knit socks that aren’t expensive, look no further than this bundle-pack from Alvada. A reinforced heel and toe area allow for more durability and keep your feet blister-free. Arch compression provides support and stability, and full cushion padding gives you extra protection. Say goodbye to stinky feet thanks to ventilation channels that allow for more airflow and breathability. Plus, the socks have a great balance of wool and synthetic fibers to keep your feet dry. They wear out more than higher-priced socks and run large, but you can’t beat the price.

FAQs

Q: How much do wool socks cost? Wool socks can go for $30 for a pair or $20 for a pack of three pairs. If the socks are being worn for a specialized activity, you can get away with buying a single one for a higher price. If you’re looking for socks to wear to work, a bundle can be more bang for your buck. Q: What percent wool should socks be? It depends on what you’re wearing them for and the kind of wool, but generally, around 40% is the standard. Other textiles, like polyester, cotton, spandex, nylon, and elastane, are added into the mix to add flexibility and durability to the sock. Almost every selection on our list has a fabric blend that includes 30-40% wool. Q: Can you wear wool socks every day? Yes! Merino wool is incredibly light and versatile. “Wool” tends to be synonymous with “thick” and “heavy,” and there are wool sock options that can be worn every day. Smartwool has lots of wool socks for everyday, but the Kitsbow selection can also double as an everyday sock. Q: Which wool is warmest for socks? Qiviut wool (made of musk ox down), yak wool, and bison wool are incredibly warm. However, these textiles are expensive and difficult. Alpaca wool and merino wool are easier to source and cheaper, which is why a majority of our selections feature merino wool.

Final thoughts on the best wool socks

Wool socks can ease feet during your next big adventure but are functional enough to be worn every day. Although “wool” tends to conjure images of a shoulder-pad clad, gaudy, itchy, eau de mothball sweater that has haunted many a closet and clothing rack, the best wool socks are far from that. Our top picks, from brands like Smartwool, are soft, dependable, and practically indistinguishable from cotton socks. However, they’re more breathable and naturally antimicrobial, keeping your feet dry and your spirits high. Say goodbye to stinky, sweaty feet and hello to sheep-sponsored pleasurable podiatry.