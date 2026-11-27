We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I like to start every Monday the same way: coffee in my Ember Mug 3 and AirPods Pro 3 in my ears. Now I’m ready for my first strategy meeting of the week. I go through lots of other office accessories, test tons of personal audio gear, but these are two things I’d replace immediately if they were lost or broken. And, right now, they’re on sale for Black Friday at Amazon, along with dozens of other recommendations to boost your productivity and caffeine intake.

Looking for a different kind of product? Our full list of the best Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories. And remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up on the page linked here.

Top Black Friday deals on my everyday home office gear and more

Ember Mug 3 (14 oz) $94.99 (was $149.95) The smart mug that keeps my coffee hot through a full morning of calls. Embe See It

Coffee at my desk used to go cold the minute a meeting ran long. The Ember Mug 3 holds whatever temperature you pick, and Ember says the included sipping lid stretches the battery to three hours away from the coaster. Parked on its charging coaster, it stays warm all day. You can set the temperature on the mug itself or fine-tune it in the Ember app, and Ember says this is the first of its mugs that can go in the dishwasher (top rack only). The 14-ounce white version is $94.99 at Amazon, down from $149.95.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 $149.00 (was $249.00) My default pocket earbuds, now $100 off. Apple See It

I live along a busy stretch of road, and the AirPods Pro 3 make it sound a lot less like a raceway. With noise cancellation on, brake squeal and traffic fall back so that the hi-hats and bass lines in my music come through clean again, and the voices in my conference calls are all clear. The foam-infused tips seat deeper than the Pro 2’s; the buds and case are now rated IP57; and Apple rates battery life at up to eight hours. They launched at $249, and Amazon has them for $149.00. My AirPods Pro 3 impressions cover the fit and sound in more detail.

Apple AirPods Max 2 $419.00 (was $549.00) The same familiar design, with even better sound and noise cancellation thanks to Apple’s H2 chip. Apple See It

If headphones are more your style than earbuds, the AirPods Max 2 look identical to the originals but run on Apple’s H2 chip and a new high-dynamic-range amplifier that delivers more expressive audio. Apple says that pairing makes noise cancellation 1.5 times more powerful, particularly against low rumble like planes, and rates battery life at up to 20 hours with ANC on. Plug in a USB-C cable, and they play 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio with under 15 milliseconds of latency, which matters if you edit audio or game at your desk. All five colors are $419.00 at Amazon, down from $549.00. I talked with Apple about how the AirPods Max 2 got their new tuning, and our travel headphones guide explains why they’re the pick for iPhone owners.

Keyboard, mouse and webcam deals from $27.99

The Logitech Lift is the cheapest fix here for a sore wrist, and the Keychron Q6 HE is the upgrade for anyone who types all day.

Monitor and storage deals from $208.99

The Acer Nitro 27-inch 4K monitor puts a 4K screen on your desk for $208.99, and the LG UltraGear 27G810A-B adds a faster panel for $329.99.

Charger, dock and power bank deals from $25.99

The UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 charging station clears a tangle of cables off a desk, and the UGREEN Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 dock turns a laptop into a full workstation with one cable.

Desktop speaker and headphone deals from $49.99

The Edifier M90 speakers are the pick if you work without headphones, and the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x is still a safe wired choice for editing.

Noise-canceling earbud and headphone deals from $149.99

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still the noise-canceling benchmark I hold the AirPods Pro 3 up against, and the Technics EAH-AZ100 are an articulate alternative that’s now half price … just a few of the great audio deals we’ve found.

Note-taking and recovery deals from $154.99

The Theragun Mini is small enough to live in a desk drawer, and the Kindle Scribe is the one for people who still take notes by hand.

Theragun Mini (3rd Gen), $154.99 at Amazon (was $219.99): A pocket-size massage gun for working out neck and shoulder knots between meetings.

A pocket-size massage gun for working out neck and shoulder knots between meetings. Theragun Prime (6th Gen), $189.99 at Amazon (was $329.99): A full-size massage gun with five speeds and pressure feedback, so you can tell when you’re pushing too hard.

A full-size massage gun with five speeds and pressure feedback, so you can tell when you’re pushing too hard. Kindle Scribe (64GB), $389.99 at Amazon (was $549.99): Amazon’s large E Ink tablet for handwritten notes and reading long documents on a paperlike screen.

Amazon’s large E Ink tablet for handwritten notes and reading long documents on a paperlike screen. Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (64GB), $479.99 at Amazon (was $679.99): The color version of the Scribe, for highlighting and sketching in more than grayscale.

Coffee and countertop deals from $29.96

The Ember Mug 3 keeps coffee hot, but it can’t make it taste good. To fill it, the AeroPress Original is the cheapest upgrade here at $29.96, and the Fellow Opus 2 grinder in white is $40 off.

Breville Smart Oven Pro, $215.95 at Amazon (was $269.95): Five quartz elements draw 1,800 watts and use Breville’s Element IQ system to shift heat where the food needs it. You get 10 presets, plus enough interior room for a 13-inch pizza or six slices of toast. That’s enough for a quick lunch in between meetings. Just note that it skips air frying. If that’s a dealbreaker, jump down to the Smart Oven Air Fryer models in this Black Friday deal post.