We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I like to start every Monday the same way: coffee in my Ember Mug 3 and AirPods Pro 3 in my ears. Now I’m ready for my first strategy meeting of the week. I go through lots of other office accessories, test tons of personal audio gear, but these are two things I’d replace immediately if they were lost or broken. And, right now, they’re on sale for Black Friday at Amazon, along with dozens of other recommendations to boost your productivity and caffeine intake.
Looking for a different kind of product? Our full list of the best Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories. And remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up on the page linked here.
Top Black Friday deals on my everyday home office gear and more
Ember Mug 3 (14 oz) $94.99 (was $149.95)
The smart mug that keeps my coffee hot through a full morning of calls.
Coffee at my desk used to go cold the minute a meeting ran long. The Ember Mug 3 holds whatever temperature you pick, and Ember says the included sipping lid stretches the battery to three hours away from the coaster. Parked on its charging coaster, it stays warm all day. You can set the temperature on the mug itself or fine-tune it in the Ember app, and Ember says this is the first of its mugs that can go in the dishwasher (top rack only). The 14-ounce white version is $94.99 at Amazon, down from $149.95.
Apple AirPods Pro 3 $149.00 (was $249.00)
My default pocket earbuds, now $100 off.
I live along a busy stretch of road, and the AirPods Pro 3 make it sound a lot less like a raceway. With noise cancellation on, brake squeal and traffic fall back so that the hi-hats and bass lines in my music come through clean again, and the voices in my conference calls are all clear. The foam-infused tips seat deeper than the Pro 2’s; the buds and case are now rated IP57; and Apple rates battery life at up to eight hours. They launched at $249, and Amazon has them for $149.00. My AirPods Pro 3 impressions cover the fit and sound in more detail.
Apple AirPods Max 2 $419.00 (was $549.00)
The same familiar design, with even better sound and noise cancellation thanks to Apple’s H2 chip.
If headphones are more your style than earbuds, the AirPods Max 2 look identical to the originals but run on Apple’s H2 chip and a new high-dynamic-range amplifier that delivers more expressive audio. Apple says that pairing makes noise cancellation 1.5 times more powerful, particularly against low rumble like planes, and rates battery life at up to 20 hours with ANC on. Plug in a USB-C cable, and they play 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio with under 15 milliseconds of latency, which matters if you edit audio or game at your desk. All five colors are $419.00 at Amazon, down from $549.00. I talked with Apple about how the AirPods Max 2 got their new tuning, and our travel headphones guide explains why they’re the pick for iPhone owners.
Keyboard, mouse and webcam deals from $27.99
The Logitech Lift is the cheapest fix here for a sore wrist, and the Keychron Q6 HE is the upgrade for anyone who types all day.
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse (Mint), $27.99 at Amazon (was $59.99): A light wireless mouse with Logitech’s Hero sensor, which the company rates for 250 hours of use on a single AA battery.
- Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, $52.24 at Amazon (was $79.99): A 57-degree vertical mouse sized for small to medium right hands that connects over Bluetooth or a Logi Bolt receiver.
- Apple Magic Mouse (USB-C), $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.00): Apple’s rechargeable multi-touch mouse, which now charges and pairs over a USB-C cable.
- Logitech C922x Pro Webcam, $74.99 at Amazon (was $119.99): A 1080p webcam with autofocus and automatic light correction, so you look less washed out on calls in a dim office.
- Logitech G515 TKL Rapid Wired Keyboard, $119.99 at Amazon (was $169.99): A tenkeyless board with low-profile Hall-effect analog switches that stands just 22mm tall.
- Keychron Q6 HE Wireless Keyboard, $199.99 at Amazon (was $249.99): A full-size, all-metal keyboard with magnetic switches that works over 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth or a cable.
Monitor and storage deals from $208.99
The Acer Nitro 27-inch 4K monitor puts a 4K screen on your desk for $208.99, and the LG UltraGear 27G810A-B adds a faster panel for $329.99.
- Acer Nitro 27-inch 4K Monitor (VG270K V4), $208.99 at Amazon (was $349.99): A 27-inch 4K IPS panel that runs at 160Hz, plus a dual-frequency mode that jumps to 320Hz at a lower resolution for games.
- LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD Monitor (27G640A-B), $229.49 at Amazon (was $449.99): A 1440p IPS monitor with a 300Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support.
- WD Elements 8TB Desktop External Hard Drive, $299.99 at Amazon (was $414.99): Eight terabytes of plug-and-play USB 3.0 storage for backups and photo libraries that don’t need SSD speed.
- LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K Monitor (27G810A-B), $329.99 at Amazon (was $599.99): A 27-inch 4K IPS monitor at 180Hz, sharp enough for spreadsheets and fast enough for games after work.
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD, $719.99 at Amazon (was $1,144.99): A pocket SSD that Samsung rates at up to 2,000MB/s, though you need a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port to reach that speed.
Charger, dock and power bank deals from $25.99
The UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 charging station clears a tangle of cables off a desk, and the UGREEN Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 dock turns a laptop into a full workstation with one cable.
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 45W USB-C Charger, $25.99 at Amazon (was $34.99): A compact GaN wall charger with a built-in smart display.
- UGREEN MagFlow 25W 2-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger, $28.49 at Amazon (was $59.99): A pocket-size magnetic charger that folds flat, so it moves from the desk to a bag without a fuss.
- Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W Power Bank, $37.99 at Amazon (was $54.99): A 10,000mAh battery with a built-in USB-C cable, so there’s no cord to forget.
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip (HS300), $37.99 at Amazon (was $49.99): Six app-controlled outlets and built-in USB ports, with energy monitoring that shows what your desk setup draws.
- UGREEN Nexode 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank, $59.98 at Amazon (was $99.99): A three-port battery with 145W of total output, enough to recharge a laptop away from an outlet.
- UGREEN MagFlow 25W 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station, $74.99 at Amazon (was $119.99): Charges an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch at the same time, with 25W Qi2 charging for the phone.
- Anker Prime 26,250mAh 300W Power Bank, $159.99 at Amazon (was $229.99): Anker rates it for 300W of total output, and a smart display shows how much charge is left.
- UGREEN Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station, $319.99 at Amazon (was $499.99): A 17-port dock with multi-monitor output up to 8K and a slot for an M.2 SSD of up to 8TB.
Desktop speaker and headphone deals from $49.99
The Edifier M90 speakers are the pick if you work without headphones, and the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x is still a safe wired choice for editing.
- Amazon Echo Dot (newest model), $49.99 at Amazon (was $99.99): A compact Alexa speaker for timers, background music, and smart home controls within reach of your keyboard.
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Studio Headphones, $139.00 at Amazon (was $159.00): Closed-back wired studio headphones that plenty of musicians and podcasters already own.
- Sony MDR-M1 Closed-Back Reference Headphones, $198.00 at Amazon (was $269.99): Sony’s closed-back reference pair, built for mixing and monitoring with wide-band playback and low distortion.
- Edifier M90 Computer Speakers, $249.99 at Amazon (was $369.99): A compact powered pair with 100W RMS of output and Bluetooth 6.0 for streaming from a phone.
Noise-canceling earbud and headphone deals from $149.99
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still the noise-canceling benchmark I hold the AirPods Pro 3 up against, and the Technics EAH-AZ100 are an articulate alternative that’s now half price … just a few of the great audio deals we’ve found.
- Technics EAH-AZ100 Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $149.99 at Amazon (was $299.99): Detailed-sounding earbuds that can stay connected to three devices at once, with up to 10 hours of playback with noise cancellation on.
- JBL Tour Pro 3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $169.95 at Amazon (was $329.95): JBL’s flagship earbuds come in a case with a 1.57-inch touchscreen for changing settings, and they support LDAC for hi-res Android listening.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen), $199.00 at Amazon (was $359.00): Bose’s step-down over-ears, rated for up to 24 hours with full noise cancellation running.
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), $229.00 at Amazon (was $299.00): Bose’s best earbuds use CustomTune to calibrate sound and noise cancellation to your ears, and Bose rates them for up to six hours per charge.
- Sony WF-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $248.00 at Amazon (was $329.99): Sony’s newest flagship earbuds pair a QN3e noise-canceling processor with eight microphones.
- Sennheiser Momentum 5 Noise-Canceling Headphones, $339.95 at Amazon (was $399.95): Sennheiser rates these for up to 57 hours with ANC on, and they support aptX Lossless for higher-quality wireless audio from compatible Android phones.
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones, $348.00 at Amazon (was $459.99): Sony’s flagship over-ears use a QN3 processor and 12 microphones, with up to 30 hours of battery life.
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), Driftwood Sand, $349.00 at Amazon (was $449.00): Bose’s top over-ears add Immersive Audio and can play music over USB-C while they charge, and Bose rates them for up to 30 hours of playback.
Note-taking and recovery deals from $154.99
The Theragun Mini is small enough to live in a desk drawer, and the Kindle Scribe is the one for people who still take notes by hand.
- Theragun Mini (3rd Gen), $154.99 at Amazon (was $219.99): A pocket-size massage gun for working out neck and shoulder knots between meetings.
- Theragun Prime (6th Gen), $189.99 at Amazon (was $329.99): A full-size massage gun with five speeds and pressure feedback, so you can tell when you’re pushing too hard.
- Kindle Scribe (64GB), $389.99 at Amazon (was $549.99): Amazon’s large E Ink tablet for handwritten notes and reading long documents on a paperlike screen.
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (64GB), $479.99 at Amazon (was $679.99): The color version of the Scribe, for highlighting and sketching in more than grayscale.
Coffee and countertop deals from $29.96
The Ember Mug 3 keeps coffee hot, but it can’t make it taste good. To fill it, the AeroPress Original is the cheapest upgrade here at $29.96, and the Fellow Opus 2 grinder in white is $40 off.
- AeroPress Original Coffee Press, $29.96 at Amazon (was $39.95): A compact, portable press that makes a single strong cup and fits in a desk drawer.
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by De’Longhi, $89.00 at Amazon (was $129.00): A small pod machine that brews coffee and espresso in five cup sizes.
- Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder, $119.95 at Amazon (was $149.95): A starter burr grinder with 40mm conical burrs and 40 grind settings, a big step up from pre-ground coffee.
- Fellow Opus 2 Conical Burr Grinder (White), $159.95 at Amazon (was $199.95): A 48mm conical burr grinder with stepless adjustment that covers everything from espresso to cold brew.
- Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Gooseneck Electric Kettle, $159.95 at Amazon (was $199.95): A pour-over kettle with to-the-degree temperature control and a hold mode, and you can schedule a boil ahead of time.
- De’Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus Espresso Machine, $237.45 at Amazon (was $499.95): A slim espresso machine with a 15-bar pump and an automatic steam wand with preset milk foam settings.
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $494.95 at Amazon (was $699.95): Breville’s long-running espresso machine with a built-in conical burr grinder, so beans go straight from hopper to portafilter.
- Ratio Eight Series 2 Drip Coffee Maker, $599.00 at Amazon (was $699.00): A one-button brewer with a plastic-free path of stainless steel and glass, a hand-blown borosilicate carafe, and full- or half-batch brew cycles.
- Breville Smart Oven Pro, $215.95 at Amazon (was $269.95): Five quartz elements draw 1,800 watts and use Breville’s Element IQ system to shift heat where the food needs it. You get 10 presets, plus enough interior room for a 13-inch pizza or six slices of toast. That’s enough for a quick lunch in between meetings. Just note that it skips air frying. If that’s a dealbreaker, jump down to the Smart Oven Air Fryer models in this Black Friday deal post.
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards