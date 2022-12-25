We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While there is no shortage of great uses and updates for the traditional printer, for some time now, 3D printers have seemingly become all the rage. Unfortunately for many, purchasing a 3D printer can seem prohibitively expensive.

If you are interested in a 3D printer but aren’t willing to spend a fortune, then you are in luck. Right now you can get the ToyBox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for 36 percent off its MSRP as a Christmas Day Deal. It also ships fast, so you are guaranteed to have it by Christmas.

ToyBox is designed to be easy to use and it empowers both kids and adults to design and print their very own toys. It can be controlled with one-touch functions and it also doesn’t require a knife to remove prints, which is a problem faced by many other 3D printers. It also comes with a companion app so you can choose from an ever-growing catalog to create and upload your own designs, making the possibilities limitless. Finally, it comes with 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, which is good for making between 100-300 toys.

There is no shortage of customers who are thrilled with their experience of using the ToyBox 3D printer. One customer in particular loved it as a gift and opportunity for their family to create, stating, “This is the best gift that I got for my family. We love the ability to use our imagination for what we can create. The possibilities are endless.” Another verified purchaser said that this printer is the best in its class, stating, “It’s better than any other printers in this range in the market.”

Right now you can get the Shark Tank featured ToyBox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $299.99. That’s marked down 36 percent from its MSRP of $469. This Christmas Day deal ships fast and will arrive to you by Christmas!

Prices subject to change.