China's hypersonic aircraft would fly from Beijing to New York in two hours

I Plane The hypersonic I Plane's biplane configuration is unique even for hypersonic craft. China Science Press

A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have tested a hypersonic plane in a wind tunnel to speeds of Mach 7, or 5,600 miles per hour, according a paper published (PDF) in the Chinese journal Physics, Mechanics and Astronomy.

The project is led by Cui Kai, who's part of the Key Laboratory of High Temperature Gas Dynamics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, though the plane is likely a biproduct of research from other Chinese hypersonic programs, too, including those with military ties. This reported breakthrough comes hot on the heels of other Chinese hypersonic successes, including China's DF-17 HGV as well as various scramjet test flights and rocket-powered spaceplanes. The test adds teeth to U.S. Admiral Harry Harris's warning to Congress that China is looking to lead the global hypersonic arms race. Hypersonic vehicles are considered potential strategic game-changers. The speed would allow for greater global reach, but also could nullify current air defenses. For his part, Cui touted the project's peaceful uses, remarking in his article that it could fly from Beijing to New York in two hours.

Two Planes Work Better The I Plane, shown here in a graphic illustrating wind tunnel tests, can reportedly disrupt the sonic booms that would otherwise drag and tumble it during hypersonic flight. China Science Press

The I Plane (named for its frontal resemblance to the capital letter "I") has one pair of forward swept wings on its fuselage center line as well as a pair of joined, swept delta wings mounted on top of the rear fuselage (like a giant T tail). This provides increased lift compared to more spartan, single-wing hypersonic plane designs like the Lockheed Martin SR-72 and CASIC Tengyun. That extra lift increases the I Plane's payload-to-takeoff-weight ratio, though the increased weight of the bonus wings would likely require more powerful low-speed engines. The I Plane's wings are positioned so that the shockwaves from sonic booms (which can cause turbulence and drag) are redirected to improve flight performance and stability.

The I Plane, if it ever proceeds to test flights, will likely be powered with a combined-cycle engine that uses turbofans for low speeds before switching scramjets for hypersonic flight. Its large payload could enable it to act as the first stage of a reusable space launch system, and in hypersonic flight it could carry and release rockets into the stratosphere. In the South China Morning Post, another Chinese military hypersonic scientist (who "declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the subject") congratulated Cui's team on succeeding with such a "crazy design." More ominously, he remarked that the I Plane could become a "heavy hypersonic bomber" and that it was only one out of a large family of Chinese hypersonic planes.

TRRE The turbo-aided rocket-augmented ram/scramjet engine (TRRE) could be the world's first combined-cycle engine. If it flies by 2025 as planned, it could soon be paving the way for hypersonic near-space planes and single-stage space launchers. Beijing Power Machinery Research Institute