These will be the best places to live in America in 2100 A.D.

The climate is changing, but it's not too late to secure yourself some prime future-proof real estate

By Peter Hess
December 27, 2016

Season after season, extreme weather bombards the continental United States. Over the next 83 years, its cascading effects will force U.S. residents inward, upward, and away from newly uninhabitable areas. But don’t worry: We’ve mapped out how these factors will alter the country’s landscape in 2100. Now go nail a quality spot while the pickings are still slightly more plentiful.

Scroll over the map below to learn more about how various natural phenomenon are changing our nation's livable areas

Infographic by Valerio Pellegrini; Additional reporting by Sarah Fecht and Grennan Milliken

This article was originally published in the January/February 2017 issue of Popular Science, under the title "Where To Live In America, 2100 A.D."

