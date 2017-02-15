NASA wants to put astronauts on the very first launch of its new mega-rocket

The Space Launch System could carry astronauts as soon as 2019

Sarah Fecht
By Sarah Fecht
February 15, 2017

Latest

The best Chromebook add-ons and tricks
Last week in tech: Fast cars, Facebook Dating, and Android 10
First shots with Sony's 24.2-megapixel a6600 mirrorless camera
How to dress to protect yourself from UV rays
Three key takeaways from the climate crisis town hall
Why do clowns creep us out?
Oyster architecture could save our coastlines
With three dead and hundreds sick, the CDC just issued a warning against all vaping
4 great macOS features you can get on Windows