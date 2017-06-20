The Withings Activité Steel blends classic looks with fitness smarts. This beautiful activity tracker watch works without your smartphone, with a battery life of 8 months.

Most smartwatches are simply an extension of your phone. In contrast, the Withings Activité Steel blends classic looks with wearable device smarts. This beautiful activity tracker watch works without your smartphone, and has an extensive battery life of eight months. Right now, you can grab one for $89.95 and save 50 percent off MSRP via the Popular Science Shop.

In a crowded market, the Activité Steel stands out for several reasons. For starters, the design is something to behold. This watch has an understated face, framed by clean 316L stainless steel. There are no extra buttons or lights, and you get fitness insights from the analog subdial.

The activity tracking features are also impressive: you can record your workouts, your everyday walk to the office, and even your sleep patterns, building a complete picture of your well-being. The watch can work alone or with the Health Mate app. Using the app, you can set your own fitness targets and review all your data, just to be sure you're on track.

It's normally $179.95, but you can currently get the highly-rated Withings Activité Steel for just $89.95.