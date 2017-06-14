When your car breaks down or your drains become clogged, diagnosing the problem is half the battle. With the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera, you can get a clear view of any fault via your smartphone or computer.

When your car breaks down or your drains get clogged, diagnosing the problem is half the battle. With the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera, you can get a clear view of any fault via your smartphone or computer. It's also perfect for DIY, watching wildlife, and discovering miniature hidden worlds right in front of your eyes. Right now, the camera is $32.99 via the Popular Science Shop.

However hard you try, there are some spaces that won't accommodate your head. This can make things difficult when you're trying to diagnose faults around your home. The endoscopic camera offers an easy solution. The front is small enough to squeeze into small pipes and home appliances, with an adjustable LED to illuminate the problem.

The camera is also completely waterproof, with a 3-meter cable for reaching the most inaccessible spots. It brings back high-quality video, which you can view via any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. Besides DIY, the endoscopic camera is great for home security and watching wildlife.

It's normally priced at $49.99, but you can grab the WiFi Endoscopic Camera now for just $32.99.