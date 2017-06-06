Is whole wheat bread better than white? That may depend on your gut bacteria.

Whole-wheat bread is better for you than white bread, right? Maybe. According to a study published today in the journal Cell Metabolism, the answer depends on the bacteria in your gut.

“One of the reasons we focused on bread is that it’s one of the most heavily consumed foods worldwide,” says study author Eran Elinav, an immunology researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science. “It amounts to somewhere between 10 percent to 40 percent of our daily caloric content. And as such there are many myths about good bread and bad bread. A whole culture has developed around it, but when you look in the [scientific] literature there’s really very little proof.”

Along with Elinav, researchers at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Tel Aviv University spent two weeks feeding 20 study participants 6 meals of bread a day. In the first week, 10 participants received 3 meals a day of white bread along with 3 meals a day of white bread plus butter. An additional 10 participants were fed the same pattern of meals, but instead of white bread they got whole wheat sourdough bread. This was followed by a two-week washout period, so the participants could reset their guts, followed by a week where they flipped roles. Those who’d been giving a week of white bread were given a week of whole wheat sourdough, and those who had spent a week imbibing on sourdough switched to white. Throughout the two weeks of bread eating, the researchers measured the participants' glycemic responses.

Glycemic response is a measure of how the body’s blood sugar responds after we eat a meal. While all foods cause some increase in blood sugar, some foods can cause our blood sugar to spike to unhealthy levels, while others cause a more modest increase. In general, a high glycemic response is considered bad because it’s linked to the development of insulin resistance—a precursor to Type II diabetes. Diabetes, apart from being a problematic disease in its own right, is also linked to the development of heart disease and stroke. In general, it’s assumed that highly processed and refined foods, like white bread, cause a higher glycemic response than less processed whole wheat breads.

But when Elinav's team looked at the data in aggregate, that isn’t what they found. Neither bread was better than the other—both elicited a similar glycemic response, when you averaged out the entire study group. A closer look at the data revealed something curious, however: the data sets were showing different glycemic responses for different breads, but they were cancelling each other out.

“We discovered that roughly half the people in our study who consumed an industrialized white bread that you can purchase at your local supermarket had a favorable response to that bread as compared to our very fancy whole wheat sourdough bread, which was made in the best bakery in Tel Aviv,” says Elinav. “The other half of people featured an exact opposite response.”

In other words, from the perspective of blood sugar, there isn’t an inherently good bread or bad bread. Rather, there’s a bread that’s good for you, and that same exact bread might be bad for your friend. What’s healthy, it turns out, depends on the person.