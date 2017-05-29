What to bring on your next beach trip

Yeah. That looks nice. Herson Rodriguez via Unsplash

After a long winter and a wet spring, it's about dang time for some bona fide beach weather. But before you charge through your front door with your sun umbrella in hand like you're in Medieval Times—take heed. While there's nothing that gets you out of the mid-week doldrums like imagining sand between your toes and the sunlight on your skin, the reality—if insufficiently prepared—is a day in paradise that can make you sand-caked, sunburnt, hangry, and dehydrated. In preparation for this weekend's sandy lie-about, we've gathered all the beach stuff a friend could need. Whether you want to keep the sun away or keep the sand out of your ... everything, read on for the coolest beach products you never knew you craved.

Birdie GoPro case. Amazon

Throw your GoPro in the air and let it slowly glide back down as it takes aerial footage. The Birdie fits GoPro Hero 3+, GoPro 4, and GoPro 5 and the case floats in water which makes it safe to bring to the beach. $49.

Sand-free tote. Amazon

This CGear sand-free tote is water-resistant, made with a weaved double-layer mesh that lets the sand sift through the bag's bottom. It's large enough—23” x 7.5” x 15”—to pack all the beach essentials. $30.

An ideal beach blanket. Amazon

The WEIMY beach blanket measures 7 feet by 6 feet. When you're ready to pack up, though, it can fold down to become a five-by-seven-inch pouch. It's made of a durable, lightweight nylon and comes with pegs that anchor its corners, so it won't fly away. The blanket is designed to stay cool in the heat and dry super quickly. $32.

Doctor Who beach towels. Amazon

Listen, nobody cares about designer beach towels. Beach towels are where you show your love for all things good and pure, like The Lion King or Skydancer toys or, I guess if you want to be a grown-up about it, Doctor Who. This set of four beach towels are made of 100 percent cotton and measure 55 inches by 29.5 inches. $20.

A sturdy beach chair. Amazon

If you don't want to lay around on the sand, bring a decked-out beach chair that's easy to carry. This polyester beach chair is lightweight, 19.5 inches wide, and made with an aluminum frame. A side pocket has a place for your cell phone, sunglasses, and other smaller items. It also boasts a side table that folds out, with a beverage pouch and a security pocket. $79.

A sea scooter. Amazon

The Sea Doo Dolphin Sea Scooter can thrust you forward up to 2 mph and dive 15.5 feet deep. The battery lasts for 1.5 hours and the whole thing weighs only 12 pounds. For those with Aquaman aspirations, this might be the closest you'll ever get. $225.

The obligatory sand castle kit. Amazon

Make the sand your beach. This 16-piece sand castle set includes molds turn sand into alligators, turtles, and castle walls. Make a quaint castle or conquer the entire beach. $15.

Giant beer pong. Amazon

If you like playing beer pong—you know, for the thrill of competition—give BucketBall a go. The game comes with two balls and 12 stackable buckets that all fit in a carrying tote. $50.

Spikeball! Spikeball! Amazon

If giant beer pong isn't really your thing, consider Spikeball. The primary move is similar to spiking in volleyball, but instead of over a net, you hurl the ball onto a trampoline. $60.

Text and GPS anywhere. Amazon

The goTenna helps solve the problem of being on a beach with no service and not being able to communicate with people nearby. It creates an "off-grid" network where friends in range can send texts and have access to GPS. You can send group chats or one-on-one messages to people in the area. The free goTenna app includes offline maps for the whole world, too. $150.

Pole-R Bear umbrella attachment. Amazon

The four stainless steel hooks on the Pole-R Bear umbrella attachment lets you keep your belongings off the ground when you are at the beach or in your backyard. The rubber attachment can fit around poles that are 3/4" to 1-5/8" in diameter. $11.

Outdoor bluetooth speaker. Amazon

The Anker SoundCoreSport XL connects to your phone via Bluetooth, is waterproof up to one meter, and has a built-in noise cancelling mic for answering phone calls. The speaker also holds 15 hours of battery life and has two dynamic 8-watt stereo drivers giving it a bright, crisp sound. $70.

MiiR insulated bottle. Amazon

The MiiR stainless steel, double-walled bottle is vacuum-insulated, holds 64 ounces, and will keep drinks cold for over 24 hours. $47.

DuVino wine tote. Amazon

Not all beaches allow alcohol. If your beach doesn't, sneak it in. Bring it in a DuVino wine tote. The tote is made of a thick, lightweight neoprene material and lets you transport disposable wine baggies which can hold 3 liters of liquid. $28.