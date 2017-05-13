The week in tech: tunnels, coolers, and bears. Oh my.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University created a touch-sensitive Jell-O brain; the brain is part of a bigger project that permits regular objects (desks, steering wheels, you name it) to become touch-input devices.

Otterbox, maker of tough phone cases, now sells rugged coolers, which also happen to be bear-resistant— that’s good news for campers, bad news for ursines.

Google chat app Allo has a new feature: take a selfie, and then it will use machine learning to turn it into an adorable custom sticker.

A company called Cardiogram reported that they have trained a neural network to identify a heart problem called atrial fibrillation using Apple Watches; it works, they say, with 97 percent accuracy.