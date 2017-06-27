These gadgets will help you weather any storm

Ruggedly handsome. Sam Kaplan

Even cushy cubicle life can be too rigorous for some gadgets. (We’re looking at you, pile of dead hard drives.) So we assembled a brigade of cavalier devices ready to endure the rigors of the great outdoors. They can survive rain, wind, dust, freezing temperatures, and even the occasional encounter with an especially pointy rock. Don’t be afraid to toss them in your pack and head out into the wild.

Pentax KP DSLR

Land-scrape photographer. Amazon

Ansel Adams lugged a huge film camera to photograph our national parks. The Pentax KP DSLR (with weather-resistant zoom lens) would have been a lot more convenient. Rubber gaskets seal the magnesium-alloy body at 67 critical points, keeping out moisture, dust, and sand—all of which could damage the 24-megapixel image sensor inside. $1,600 (includes lens)

Motorola T600 H20 Two-Way Radios

Hikey Talkies. Amazon

Many of the best adventure spots lack cellphone service. The Motorola T600 H2O Two-Way Radios won’t send Snaps, but they can keep you in contact within 35 miles and pick up emergency-­weather stations. The waterproof walkies have gaskets at every potential leak point and a built-in flashlight for navigating trails—or making scary faces around the campfire. $99 (pair)

G-Technology 1 TB G-Drive ev ATC

Drop it like it's HDD. Amazon

The typical hard drive is about as durable as a Fabergé egg, but the G-Technology 1 TB G-Drive ev ATC can protect precious data from a 6.6-foot drop. The double-walled case has interior strips of foam to protect against impacts and pressure. Plus, the 13-ounce drive floats for up to 30 seconds, so you have a chance to save it in the wild (or if you drop it in your soup at lunch). $179

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Sub(mersible) Woofer. Amazon