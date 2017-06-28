Beneath the spectrum of visible light, there is a hidden world to explore. From checking for fake bank notes to examining the darkest spaces, this UV 12 LED Black Light Flashlight lets you see every detail after dark.

Beneath the spectrum of visible light, there is a hidden world to explore. No, this isn't the start of a science fiction novel—it's called ultraviolet light. From checking for fake bank notes to examining the darkest spaces, this UV 12 LED Black Light Flashlight lets you see every detail after dark.

Black lighting (aka UV) is the weird purple effect you get in some clubs. Without it, glow-paint wouldn't have much glow. But this kind of light has many other uses. First and foremost, it's used by building professionals when they need to examine dark spaces. Hotel inspectors use the light to see hidden stains on the sheets, while geologists use UV light to see certain minerals.

However you plan to use this rugged aluminum flashlight, it will keep going strong. The 12 LEDs provide impressive power, and the housing is both shock-proof and waterproof. In addition, you get the reassurance of a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

