Most smartphones are very capable cameras nowadays, but there is one thing missing: zoom. If you want to capture wildlife, sports, or other distant details, the 8x Telephoto Smartphone Lens is ideal. It works with most devices and can easily be removed at any time. You can grab one now for just $12.99 at the Popular Science Shop.

The lens on your smartphone is perfectly designed for taking photos of your buddies. It even works nicely for landscapes and small details. But when it comes to capturing your kid playing baseball, you're going to need some zoom. This lens lets you get 8 times closer to the action, without any distortion.

The handy clip mount allows you easily slide the lens over the camera on your smartphone. You don't need to change any settings—you simply twist the lens to adjust the zoom and take photos as normal. The quality is impressive, and the lens works with phones made by Apple, Samsung, HTC, Sony, and Nokia. It's perfect for concerts, wildlife, sports, and much more.

It's normally $49.99, but you can get the 8x Telephoto Smartphone Lens now for just $12.99.