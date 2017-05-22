Swimming pools are full of poop, but they probably won't make you sick

Let’s start with the gross stuff: up to ten grams of poop can wash off a little kid’s butt in a pool. Ten grams is a pretty small amount, but now multiply that by the number of children in your average public pool. Think about how much poop that is. And now think about the last time you got an infection from swimming in a pool.

Was it last summer? The summer before that? To be fair, young kids are far more likely to get sick because they end up swallowing the water, so think back to when you were little. Anything? Probably not. Even if you spent most of your childhood in public pools, odds are you never got seriously ill from the bacteria and parasites in there.

To be clear: it’s not because pools are clean. Pools are awful. They’re full of poop and pee and probably some blood to round it all out, and lots of them don’t have the proper amount of disinfecting agents. 17 percent of people say they’ve peed in a public pool before (and let’s be honest, if 17 percent are willing to admit it, there have to be way more people who aren't).

Which isn’t to say that no one gets sick from pool water. The Centers for Disease Control just put out a memo noting that Cryptosporidium outbreaks doubled from 16 in 2014 to 32 in 2016. Crypto causes about half of all outbreaks of gastrointestinal problems caught in recreational waters. That number rises to about 80 percent if you only look at treated water sources (i.e. not lakes, ponds, or rivers) because it's one of the few microorganisms that can survive chlorine. We chlorinate pools because, when dissolved in water, chlorine breaks down into two chemicals that destroy microorganisms’ protective walls: hypochlorous acid and hypochlorite ions. Crypto has a thick coating on it that doesn’t allow chlorine to break through, so it persists even if pools are properly chlorinated. All it takes is some little kid to go swimming too soon after having an infection to spread crypto to the whole pool.