Swimming pools are full of poop, but they probably won't make you sick
They're still gross, though.
Let’s start with the gross stuff: up to ten grams of poop can wash off a little kid’s butt in a pool. Ten grams is a pretty small amount, but now multiply that by the number of children in your average public pool. Think about how much poop that is. And now think about the last time you got an infection from swimming in a pool.
Was it last summer? The summer before that? To be fair, young kids are far more likely to get sick because they end up swallowing the water, so think back to when you were little. Anything? Probably not. Even if you spent most of your childhood in public pools, odds are you never got seriously ill from the bacteria and parasites in there.
To be clear: it’s not because pools are clean. Pools are awful. They’re full of poop and pee and probably some blood to round it all out, and lots of them don’t have the proper amount of disinfecting agents. 17 percent of people say they’ve peed in a public pool before (and let’s be honest, if 17 percent are willing to admit it, there have to be way more people who aren't).
Which isn’t to say that no one gets sick from pool water. The Centers for Disease Control just put out a memo noting that Cryptosporidium outbreaks doubled from 16 in 2014 to 32 in 2016. Crypto causes about half of all outbreaks of gastrointestinal problems caught in recreational waters. That number rises to about 80 percent if you only look at treated water sources (i.e. not lakes, ponds, or rivers) because it's one of the few microorganisms that can survive chlorine. We chlorinate pools because, when dissolved in water, chlorine breaks down into two chemicals that destroy microorganisms’ protective walls: hypochlorous acid and hypochlorite ions. Crypto has a thick coating on it that doesn’t allow chlorine to break through, so it persists even if pools are properly chlorinated. All it takes is some little kid to go swimming too soon after having an infection to spread crypto to the whole pool.
And if the pool doesn’t have the right balance of disinfecting chemicals, crypto isn’t all you have to worry about. You can catch pus-filled rashes from Pseudomonas, a fever and cough from Legionella, diarrhea from Shigella, diarrhea from Giardia, diarrhea from Norovirus, or diarrhea from E. coli. Some of these bacteria are chlorine-resistant, some aren’t. The point is that public pools are full of microorganisms just dying to give you the runs.
About 8 in every 10 pool inspections find serious health code violations. Of those eight, one will be so serious that the pool has to shut down immediately. Lots of these violations have nothing to do with measured amount of bacteria or viruses. They’re more to do with whether there are enough disinfecting agents in the pool. But that’s exactly how you end up with outbreaks—failing to disinfect properly. The CDC estimates that half of all spas are in violation of the health code and that one in nine should be closed immediately. That’s gross. Communal water is gross.
But consider this: there are over 300 million pool visits every year in the United States, yet only around 1,400 people get infections from the revolting water they swim in. That’s a pretty tiny number of infections considering how filthy those pools were, statistically speaking. Way more people had to go to the emergency room for injuries from pool disinfectants—4,600 people in 2008—than got sick from the bacteria those disinfectants were killing. Kids who accidentally eat the chemicals or people who inhale more fumes than they realized end up hospitalized.
And here’s an even more crucial statistic: about 3,300 people drown accidentally every year, half of whom die in swimming pools. One in five accidental drownings are children, and for every kids who dies there are five more who have to be hospitalized.
Pools may be gross, but your body is pretty great at warding off infections. You’re exposed to all sorts of bacteria on a daily basis, the vast majority of which don’t make you ill. Pool water probably won’t be the thing that gets you.
Oh and by the way, that whole “don’t swim for an hour after you eat” thing? Totally bogus. Have your popsicle and eat it too. Just don’t eat it in the pool.