7 apps that won't make your kids dumber

Smarter apps for a smart phone Pexels

BrainPOP iTunes

BrainPop uses animated movies, games, and quizzes to teach children subjects ranging from science and math to arts and music. In the science category, kids can choose subjects as broad as the nature of the universe or zoom into specifics like Dolly, the first cloned sheep. The BrainPOP Featured Movie app has lessons for children in pre-k to 12th grade. Free.

DragonBox Elements DragonBox

The DragonBox apps were created to help children of all ages and levels learn about math through the use animated games and puzzles. Check out DragonBox Algebra 5+ app—$5—to give younger children the early algebra itch, or their geometry app—DragonBox Elements—which challenges kids nine and up with addicting geometry games. $5.

Duolingo Duolingo

Duolingo is a free language app that lets you set a daily goal—5, 10, 15, or 20 minutes sessions—in order to learn a new language. The app offers courses in 23 languages. Oh, and if your child is a young Trekkie, they can take Klingon courses starting in early August. Saweet! Free.

The Human Body Tinybop

The Human Body by Tinybop is an interactive app that lets you explore the inner workings of, you guessed it, the human body. Animations and interactive elements let you investigate everything from the skeleton to the immune system. $4.

Professor Astro Cat’s Solar System Mini Lab Studios

Cats in space! What better way to learn about space than from a cuddly kitty? Professor Astro Cat’s Solar System introduces you to the wonders of the cosmos through interactive challenges and quizzes. Professor Astro—and his mouse sidekick, Astro Mouse—have you build your own rockets, show you what's inside of the sun, and explain how baby stars are born. $4.

Star Walk 2 Night Sky Map: Watch Stars and Planets is a star gazing tool that shows—among other things—the exact position of stars, planets, satellites, and meteor showers. The app has 3D models of these celestial bodies, and real-time motion tracking follows your device as you move it across the sky. $3.

Vanido Singing Coach Vanido

Letting your kids learn how to sing via app will do wonders for their self-esteem—and it's much cheaper than vocal lessons. Vanido uses your phone's microphone to listen to your pitch, giving you real-time visual markers to track your accuracy. It even creates exercises based on your ability to keep pitch, and gives you daily reminders to practice. Free.