What parents need to know about "dry drowning"

This past week, a Texas family suffered a heartbreaking loss when their four-year-old son succumbed to a suspected (though not officially confirmed) case of secondary drowning—a condition in which inhaled water causes fluid to build up in a person’s lungs. In these cases, death can occur hours after a child goes swimming. Such fatalities are extremely rare, but knowing the causes and symptoms can help put parents' minds at ease—and help you act fast if something isn't right.

According to local news reports, the Texas boy was splashing in knee-deep water when a wave knocked him over, submerging his head for a few seconds. He recovered quickly and seemed fine, but a few days later he developed diarrhea and vomiting as well as pain in his shoulder; within a few days, he stopped breathing and passed away.

Though doctors aren’t yet sure, they suspect that water got into the boy's lungs when the wave knocked him down, resulting in fluid build-up and a condition called pulmonary edema. The fluid makes it difficult for a person to breathe and get oxygen into the lungs and throughout the body. Without an official autopsy report, however, the cause of the tragic death can't be confirmed. Michael McHugh, the acting chair of the pediatric critical care until at The Cleveland Clinic, told The Washington Post that a bacterial or viral infection from untreated swimming water could also be to blame—and that symptoms of this type of atypical drowning usually manifest more rapidly.

Either way, secondary and dry drowning are both incredibly rare. In fact, as The Washington Post reports, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that about 10 people die from unintentional drowning daily, the agency doesn't even collect statistics on “dry drowning.” One 2006 study out of the British Medical Journal states that they account for just two to five percent of all submersion incidents.