Access your computer from anywhere

Even if you conscientiously save your data to the cloud, there always comes a time when you're away from your home or office and need to edit a file that's stuck on that computer. While you're sitting in a hotel room, you might need to run a program on your home PC, and while out and about, you may want to run a desktop app on your phone. That's where remote desktop tools come in. Once configured, these programs allow you to securely connect to a computer from another device. You can fully control your computer from any remote location, almost like actually sitting down to the real machine from afar. Just a decade ago, you'd need a degree in computing to wrap your head around the ins and outs of remote desktop programs. Now, as we'll demonstrate, you can manage these tools with just a few clicks or taps.

Apple and Microsoft tools

Apple and Microsoft both have their own remote desktop tools. Depending on what you want to do, however, these options shouldn't necessarily be your first choice. For example, Apple sells a fully fledged Remote Desktop program for a hefty $79.99, but it's really aimed at IT professionals and network managers. If you're a home user connecting to one Mac from another, opt for the simpler Screen Sharing option instead—it won't cost you anything. To set it up, go to System Preferences, then click Sharing and tick the Screen Sharing button. Next, go back to System Preferences, head into the iCloud section, and tick the box marked Back to My Mac. Once you've set this up, you can access your original Mac from any other macOS machine that's signed into your same iCloud account. Just open Finder and go to the Shared section of the sidebar. Find your home computer in this section, click it, and choose Share Screen. While Screen Sharing works great for Mac devices, it complicates the process of accessing your Apple computer from any other operating system. While you can hook up to macOS from Windows and other devices using this method, it will require some advanced network tweaking—and isn't really worth the hassle. Instead, consider using a third-party remote desktop tool instead. Read on to learn more.

Microsoft makes its own Remote Desktop tool free for both Windows and macOS, but there's a caveat: You can only connect to a Windows machine running a Professional, Ultimate, or Enterprise version of Windows. You tend to find these systems on office but not personal devices, which will count out most home users. Of course, if you have installed one of these pricier versions of Windows, you can use the Remote Desktop Assistant program to configure access, but otherwise, we'd recommend using a third-party option.

Third-party tools: Google Chrome and TeamViewer

While Apple and Microsoft offer pricy remote tools aimed at IT professionals, anyone can use the free remote-access option that Google built into Chrome. You gain access through your Google account, and the tool employs the same syncing technology that keeps your passwords and login information available in Chrome on multiple platforms. You can get Google's remote tool for your browser, as an Android app, and even for iOS devices. Connecting to a computer only takes a few clicks or taps. First, install the web app on the computer you want to access remotely. Then launch the app and click Enable remote connections on the first screen. You need to enter a PIN that will be used to access the computer in future, and on the same screen, you can click the pencil icon next to the device's default name to replace it with a more meaningful moniker. Next, turn to the device from which you plan to access your original computer. If you're on a different computer, launch the web app, and your original machine will appear under the My Computers listing. Click on it, enter the PIN you set earlier, and you're up and running. The remote machine will open a remote access window, within which you see your original computer's desktop screen and interact with it via the remote mouse and keyboard. You also get app options to perform tasks such as creating a new window, changing the size of the desktop, and sending a Print Screen command to copy the screen. You can access these options from the icon at the very top left of the remote access window: Click it to open a drop-down menu. If you're on a phone or tablet, you use a very similar process to gain access to your original machine. When you fire up the Chrome Remote Desktop app for Android or iOS, you'll see a list of computers where remote access has been enabled. Tap on any of them to enter the PIN and connect. Drag down from the top of the screen to access mouse and keyboard controls.

Another easy and free option is TeamViewer, though business use requires a paid license (from $660 a year). First, download the app onto the computer you'll want to connect to. Then open it and choose the option marked Installation to access this computer remotely (the other option is if you'd like to access the computer while somebody else is using it). TeamViewer will guide you through the process of setting your computer up for unattended access, which basically involves giving it a name and a password. Your linked computers connect to each other through a TeamViewer account, which is free to set up and lets you see your devices wherever you sign in. Next, install TeamViewer on the devices you want to connect from. This time, you want to connect rather than set up unattended access. As soon as you sign in with the credentials you just created, the original computer should appear. You can connect by entering the password you've already set up. Along the top of the connection window, you'll see all the controls you're going to need, including options for transferring files between computers and setting the screen resolution and quality. You're essentially live-streaming your desktop, so reducing the quality a little might lead to a smoother experience.

File-syncing services

If you only need access to your files rather than to the whole computer, then you can opt for a much easier setup. Several programs will happily sit on your main computer and upload your key files to the cloud, as well as letting you download those files to any other device. Windows makes its built-in OneDrive available for macOS, Android, and iOS as well. Initially, OneDrive gives 5GB of free space for your files, and you can get more by paying extra. The cheapest upgrade level is $1.99 a month for 50GB of space, and it goes up from there.

Apple bakes iCloud into macOS and iOS and also offers a basic client for Windows (at the moment, no Android app is available). Users get 5GB of space for free, and upgrades start at $0.99 a month for 50GB of data. Recent updates to iCloud mean you can now use it to sync and back up any files you'd like. Dropbox saw the potential of file syncing before either Apple or Microsoft, and it offers client apps for all the major desktop and mobile platforms. You only get 2GB of space for free though. If you're going to need more than that, then you need to fork out $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

